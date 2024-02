Very happy with Slade Steel who deserves a shot in a Grade 1

Captain and Bob are doing well but have tough tasks

Heart Wood is in great order and has a lovely weight

No. 5 Foxy Girl (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 125

I ride Foxy Girl in the opening race on Sunday, the Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle. We were very happy with her run at Down Royal on her debut this season, and we were looking forward to running her at Fairyhouse last time, but things didn't go her way there. We didn't get a great run through the race and we got badly hampered on the run to the final flight. I thought we were coming with a good run before she was hampered. It was just one of those things.

Hopefully we will get a clear passage here. She can be keen, but she settled well the last day at Fairyhouse. It's a big field again, it's a competitive race, this race always is, but she has been in good form at home and we're really looking forward to seeing how she goes here.

No. 10 Slade Steel (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Slade Steel hasn't put a foot wrong this season. He won his maiden hurdle over two miles at Naas in November, and he stepped up in trip last time and won the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles.

This is back over two miles again, it's another step up in grade, into a Grade 1 race, and it looks like a high-quality race. Ballyburn looked very good in winning at Leopardstown at Christmas, and Farren Glory won the Royal Bond Hurdle, and he was travelling like a winner in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree when he fell at the second last flight.

But we're very happy with Slade Steel. He came out of the Navan race really well, and we're hoping he can run another big race here.

No. 1 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Unfortunately I had to pull Captain Guinness up the last day at Leopardstown. He never felt right in the race, and it turned out later that he had a fibrillating heart. He had that issue at Tipperary in October 2020, he was fine after that, and he is fine again now, he seems to be in great order at home, so hopefully he will be able to run his race here.

It's not going to be easy to beat El Fabiolo, and Dinoblue and Gentleman De Mee are high-class chasers, but Captain Guinness remains a top-class two-mile chaser himself, he was very good in winning the Fortria Chase at Navan in November on his return this season. I think that he could run another good race here.

No. 1 Bob Olinger (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

We were really happy with Bob Olinger at Cheltenham in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day. He showed a smart turn of foot and he won well. He obviously made good progress from winning the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan in November.

This will be an even bigger test of course, taking on State Man and Impaire Et Passe, and dropping back down to two miles, but he goes there with his chance. His jumping at Cheltenham was very good. He's a fast horse and I think that he will run well.

No. 16 Heart Wood (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 136

Heart Wood hasn't won over fences yet, but he has run some solid races in defeat. He has finished second in all his three beginners' chases, behind Hollow Games last season, and behind Grangeclare West and Blood Destiny earlier this season.

He's a very straightforward horse, and he has been in great order at home. The trip should suit him well and he has a lovely weight of 10-1 on his back. It's a very competitive race, the Leopardstown Handicap Chase usually is, but he goes there with a good chance.

No. 6 An Tobar SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 138

We were disappointed with An Tobar at Naas last time. It was a Grade 1 race, but he came under pressure a fair way out and he just couldn't get into it.

He was impressive in winning his maiden hurdle, and he finished third in the Royal Bond Hurdle, but that wasn't a forward step last time. He is dropping back in grade into a handicap now, and I hope that he can step forward again here and leave his last run behind him.

