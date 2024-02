More to come from smart juvenile Liari

Outlaw Peter can go well and rates my best chance

Better ground to suit later runners

No. 1 Liari (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

We have some smart juveniles this season and Liari is one of them. He is a gorgeous looking horse by Cracksman and made an impressive winning debut over hurdles at Wincanton before another success in deep ground at Aintree. We think Liari will go well in this competitive race with improvement to come on good ground

No. 2 Beau Balko (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 123

He had a rewarding first campaign over hurdles and it was always the plan for him to go chasing this season. He has finished runner up on his last two starts in novice handicaps. He probably would have won at Hereford last time but for making a bad mistake two out and should go close again.

No. 3 Panjari (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He's a strong individual from Germany and has had quite a busy time since joining us in the summer. I may have run him too quickly last time and I'm putting on some cheek pieces to sharpen him up because he tends to race a bit lazily. He is fresh and well now and steadily improving.

No. 9 Silent Revolution (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 127

He didn't really take to fences last season, which was frustrating, so we reverted to hurdles for the rest of the campaign. He ran a really nice race at Newbury recently on his first start since a wind op. I'm sure he wants this trip of almost three miles and the more it dries at Musselburgh the better for him. He has a sporting each-way chance.

No. 7 Outlaw Peter (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 135

Beaten a nose on this card a year ago over hurdles, he made a winning start over fences at Newbury before underperforming at Ludlow where he was kicked at the start. So you can put a line through that form. He then ran a blinder last time on Boxing Day at Kempton where he jumped well and looked like winning until he was caught close home. All credit to Musselburgh for putting on this £80,000 race in which Outlaw Peter has a lovely chance.

No. 13 Impact Du Bonheur (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 101

He took time to acclimatise after joining us from France last season and found the ground too deep last time. I am hoping he is handicapped to run well with cheek pieces on to sharpen him up. He probably hasn't had the ground to suit and drier conditions at Musselburgh will definitely be in his favour.

No. 6 Wicked Thoughts (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He's a nice type who won his Point-to-Point impressively on his debut last April and ran with promise on his first start for us at Ffos Las in October when he finished a close third despite being a bit green. We have given Wicked Thoughts plenty of time and he is another of ours who will appreciate better ground at Musselburgh.

