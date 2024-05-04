Premier League MD36 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 12/1

Title chasers to roll over their opponents

Forest and Villa can be away day winners

10 Correct Score Tips from 5/1 6.00 to 12/1 13.00

Match Odds: Luton 13/82.63, Draw 5/23.50, Everton 13/82.63

We're not quite at last chance saloon for Luton yet, but they have to expect Nottm Forest to beat already-relegated Sheffield United this weekend so the pressure really is on to beat Everton.

The good news is that the Toffees are now safe, and although you don't intentionally underperform, subconsciously it can be difficult to maintain peak powers. If a few of the Everton players do drop their levels slightly then I expect the Hatters to take advantage.

Match Odds: Arsenal 2/111.18, Draw 13/27.50, Bournemouth 13/114.00

I feel a bit disrespectful going for a big Arsenal win given the form Bournemouth have been in, but it's going to be almost impossible for the Cherries to qualify for Europe now and they could easily have their minds elsewhere.

The Gunners have surprised me, they keep winning and that's a great habit to have. Sadly though, I think even three wins will see them finish shy of Man City, though that won't stop them winning the first of those three games very comfortably on Saturday afternoon.

Match Odds: Brentford 11/102.11, Draw 27/103.70, Fulham 23/103.30

Brentford are another team who had their Premier League status for next season confirmed last weekend despite a defeat, and with Fulham being another team with absolutely nothing to play for this is a proper dead-rubber game.

My advice for these sort of matches is don't get too heavily involved. In fact, a small stakes correct score punt is an ideal way of having an interest on a game that, quite frankly, can go either way. The Bees or on a decent unbeaten home run, so that just swings it in their favour for me.

Match Odds: Burnley 5/23.50, Draw 29/10, Newcastle 1/12.00

As I said last week, Burnley seem to be the one team at the bottom of the table with some real fight in them, but they'll be hugely disappointed that they didn't come away from Old Trafford with all three points last Saturday.

It seems crazy given that Newcastle are below Man United in the table, but I actually think this will be a much tougher game than last week for the Clarets, and with the Magpies still massively in the hunt for Europe I can see them pinching the points in a game that very much has a lot riding on it.

Match Odds: Sheff Utd 4/15.00, Draw 16/54.20, Nottm Forest 13/102.30

Sheffield United have been one of the worst teams to ever grace the Premier League. They haven't won a league game at Bramall Lane for the best part of five months, and they're relegation is already confirmed.

I don't see them suddenly relaxing and playing well enough to win as that would suggest they've been playing with pressure all season when that's not been the case. They just haven't been good enough and I'll be very surprised if a Nottm Forest team that created so many chances against Man City last week don't win this relatively comfortably.

Match Odds: Man City 1/121.08, Draw 11/112.00, Wolves 28/129.00

I had to look twice when I saw the match odds here. At first glance, odds of 1/121.08 about Man City seem crazily short against a decent Wolves team, especially given that Gary O'Neil's men beat the Citizens earlier in the season.

But then when you think of a possible outcome you'd get locked up if you suggested with any confidence that Wolves can go to the Etihad and win. They can of course, but they won't, and a repeat of last season's 3-0 home win to City looks just as likely as any other scoreline.

Match Odds: Brighton 9/52.80, Draw 13/53.60, Aston Villa 13/102.30

Brighton are finishing the season in dreadful form, they just look disinterested. They've lost their last two games by an aggregate of 7-0, and they've lost their last two at the Amex by the exact same aggregate, losing 0-4 to Man City and 0-3 to Arsenal.

No shame in losing to those teams perhaps, but the fact that they've failed to beat Brentford and Burnley in recent weeks also suggests that the Seagulls just can't wait for the season to end.

I'm very surprised then that Aston Villa are odds against to win this game, I'd have them as very strong favourites given that we know they're still on course to finish in the top four and very much have something to play for.

Match Odds: Chelsea 4/71.57, Draw 7/24.50, West Ham 18/5

It's always difficult to predict the outcome of a Chelsea game because of their inconsistency but given that they have realistic hopes of finishing sixth this season I expect them to turn up and just about get the job done against a West Ham side that has hit a poor run of form at the wrong time.

Match Odds: Liverpool 4/91.44, Draw 4/15.00, Tottenham 9/25.50

What looked like being a mouthwatering game a few weeks ago is now looking like another dead rubber this weekend. True, mathematically Liverpool can still win the title and Tottenham can still finish fourth but you have to say that neither will happen.

The Reds have won just one of their last five league games while Spurs have lost three on the spin. Talk about bad timing! And my prediction is that both sides will fail to win here, which will put the final nail in the coffin in terms of failing to achieve their main targets this season.

Match Odds: Crystal Palace 11/82.38, Draw 13/53.60, Man United 17/102.70

No surprise to learn that I'm yet again opposing Man United. They have some great players, but it's been clear for some time to me that they're not playing for their manager. ETH won't be in charge next season, so let's see what the future brings for this constantly underperforming team.

Palace are on a great run of form for Oliver Glasner, taking 10 points from the last 12 available, and it's absolute no surprise to me that the Eagles are favourites to win this game. I fancy a home win quite strongly to be honest.

