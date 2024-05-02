Tony Calvin Tips

Ryan Moore: Strong claims for Time Lock on day one of the Guineas meeting

Ryan has three rides on day one of the Newmarket Guineas meeting

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has three rides on the first day of Newmarket's Guineas meeting with Time Lock holding strong claims in the Group 2 contest on the card...

  • Plenty of potential for Queen Of Zafeen

  • Time Lock's stable going well and she has strong claims

  • Hoping Rocking Tree can still be competitive

    • 15:35 - Queen Of Zafeen

    She has a bit to find on the figures and she makes her turf debut here, but she gets the 5lb sex allowance and of course she has plenty of potential after just the three runs. She ran her best race yet in defeat when collared close home at Lingfield last time, and then is no reason to suggest she won't operate on turf.

    16:10 - Time Lock

    I rode her last season when she was very impressive in a Group 3 here and, although fairly well beaten afterwards, that was a Group 1 and maybe the soft ground wasn't ideal. She didn't run badly at all, though. However, on that September course win, she has a pretty strong claim here. The stable have been doing well this season, and I rode a double for them at Sandown last week.

    16:45 - Rocking Tree

    I haven't ridden him before but, then again, he has only raced six times. He has won his last two at Wolverhampton in decent style - his only starts for the yard after coming over from Ireland - and hopefully he can still be competitive despite going up 10lb for those wins.

