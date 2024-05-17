Horse Racing Tips: Reach out for an Easterby bet in Friday 89/1 York double

Mason has a good chance on previous York winner

Up in grade for Burke's impressive Haydock scorer

Alan Dudman goes for two decent prices on Friday

I put up Reach in this week's ante-post column at 10s, and not a lot has changed with the price on Mick Easterby's mare and she remains pretty solid at 9/110.00.

Punting on the Knavesmire has been tricky no doubt this week, but the handicaps have rewarded backers of big prices since Wednesday, and Easterby and Jo Mason popped up together with 40/141.00 winner Diligent Resdev on Wednesday and Reach does hold track form.

Indeed, that York victory was last August, her final start of the season, and she travelled as well as she always does as the majority of the field raced on the far side, but she won with a bit in hand off 82, and considering she is so progressive, I think she'll go well again with the ground riding as it has been this week.

Today's trip of 1m2f on quick-ish ground will play to her strengths and she also landed back-to-back handicaps at Nottingham and Beverley in 2023.

She overcame a wide position to win at Beverley and she absolutely sauntered clear at Nottingham. Her run style with the way she travels could really suit today.

It must be said too that having Jo Mason on board these days is a huge plus, and she is ticking along at 19% in the past two weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Reach SBK 9/1





The fillies are in action in the 15:15 Listed race over 1m and Bright Thunder takes a rise in class for Karl Burke, and the 8s on her is big in a wide open race.

I like punting on these 3yo unexposed fields as fillies at this stage of the season can take a big jump up in terms of form and Bright Thunder certainly looked the part winning on debut.

She bolted up by 5L at Haydock in a Novice, and while the favourite at 2/51.40 flopped in that race for Ralph Beckett, it's hard to argue with such a superior winning margin.

Bright Thunder was nearly a whole second quicker than the second that day, and nearly two seconds quicker in the same final furlong against Shemozzle (the 2/5 fav) and handled the ground well as it was soft.

The surface may have exaggerated the performance and she has to prove herself on a better terrain, but it's hardy rattling quick (the watering puts paid to that these days).

She floated around Haydock to win on debut and she looked a filly with a bit of presence too, so it was hardly a shock that she cost nearly 300,000.

Her trainer Karl Burke has an exciting crop of horses this year and I am backing her to handle the rise in class.

Recommended Bet Back Bright Thunder SBK 8/1