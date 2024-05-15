Ryan Moore Day Two York Dante Meeting: Five big chances on Thursday
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has five chances on the second day of York's Dante Festival and here he gives his exclusive insight on all of his rides...
-
Ryan Moore has five rides on Thursday at York
-
Cambridge can go well in Dante feature
-
Seattle showing plenty at home
-
London City an exciting prospect this term
14:45 York - Navagio
He doesn't appear to have run particularly well at Newbury last time but he did the time before when third in the Lincoln, and he has a definite chance here on that run. It was soft at Doncaster but he has form on a better surface in Ireland.
15:15 York - Infinite Cosmos
Infinite Cosmos (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Sir Michael Stoute
- F: 2/133-
Free Wind and Bluestocking are obviously the form fillies but the boss has his horses in good form and hopefully there is plenty more to come from Infinite Cosmos, who finished third in the Musidora at this meeting last season, as a 4yo. You'd hope there is progression in her after just the four starts, and she comes into this in good form at home. I'm happy with her. I think the track will suit her, as will the recent rain.
15:45 York - Cambridge
Cambridge (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 312-4
We thought he might get caught out by a mile on his return, so I was happy with his fourth in the Craven. His pedigree tells you that this longer trip will suit, so I'd expect improvement from Newmarket. It will be needed as he has over a stone to find with Doncaster Group 1 winner Ancient Wisdom on the book, as well as other higher-rated horses. The potential is hopefully there though, and a bit of an ease in the ground will suit him.
16:45 York - Seattle
Seattle (Fr)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F:
We had five newcomers in here and we rely on Seattle, a Siyouni colt out of a Galileo mare. He cost a lot at the sales last year, and hopefully he can give a good account of himself here. He shows a good bit at home but he could well need the experience.
17:20 York - London City
London City (Usa)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 56-1
By Justify out of four-time Group 1 winner Winter, he is certainly bred to be better than a mark of 93 and I liked him when he won at Dundalk. Maybe that mark of 93 is not overly-generous on his bare form, but he is all about potential after just the three runs and this longer trip should suit from what we saw from him last time. Again, I think the track will play to his strengths and he will run well.
Now read more Betting.Betfair racing experts for tips and insight
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets for York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Haggas can do it again at York on Day One
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day One York Dante Meeting: Spycatcher has strong chance
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Two sprinters feature in big price York opening day double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mulholland hurdler to score at Ffos Las