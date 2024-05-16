Ryan Moore Day Three York Dante Meeting: Tower Of London is exciting
We've reached the final day of York's three day Dante Meeting, and Betfair Ryan Moore has three good rides on the afternoon...
Great debut for Amestris and she has fair claims
Potential is there for Bolsena off curent mark
Tower Of London an exciting horse for season ahead
14:15 - Amestris
Amestris
I rode her when she finished second at Newmarket on her debut last month and that was clearly a very encouraging first effort. This is a much hotter race but that initial run entitles her to hold a fair enough claim here. Hopefully, her draw in one proves a positive. The first and third from Newmarket haven't been seen since, but the fourth won well at Chester.
15:15 - Bolsena
Bolsena (Ire)
She was impressive when winning her maiden for me at Newmarket. This is a big leap up from maiden company, and she is currently only rated 87, but she has a great pedigree, being a half-sister to Triple Time and any number of other very good horses, so the potential is there to springboard off her current rating into this grade.
15:45 - Tower Of London
Tower Of London (Ire)
I always thought a lot of him at three but he is really blossoming now. He shaped very much like a Group 1-winning stayer in waiting when winning at Meydan last time, so I'd hope and expect he will be going close here, even under his 3lb penalty. It's a tough Group 2, and he will need to progress again to win this, but this is an exciting horse for the season.
