Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet

Botanical the one to side with at York later this week

Newbury 20/1 21.00 chance is an outstanding ante-post bet

Improving Charyn can land the Lockinge on Saturday

I leave you this week with two ante-post bets as Goodwinson didn't get declared for Thursday at York. He was the one I was most keen on. He has an entry at Newbury on Saturday where I expect him to be tough to beat, but that race offers no prices being outside of the realms of ITV, so I must let him go.

15:45 York - Dante Stakes - No Bet

A quick line on the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday...

This years renewal of the Dante Stakes lacks depth, and it would be disappointing if the 115-rated Ancient Wisdom could not get the job done and progress into a very live contender for the Epsom Derby (currently 8/19.00). Only three horses have lined up in this race in the last ten years that have been rated higher than Ancient Wisdom, and they finished 2nd, 1st and 3rd. While it has had its fair share of upsets, finding negatives with the short-priced favourite takes a lot of work.

He looks just the type to make up into a better three-year-old after a productive two-year-old season. He never looked like the finished article last year, big and burly with plenty to learn, but he progressed as the season went on, and his form has been boosted on multiple occasions.

He holds the most promise now, moving up in the distance, given his pedigree points to him wanting at least ten furlongs, and the trip move is an avenue for improvement while the rain easing the ground enhances his chances with his exaggerated action.

There's lots to like about Charlie Appleby's improver, but he is rightly well found in the market. Having noted him down as an improver 2-3, he is not a favourite I want to take on. I am sure many will have a crack given he was behind Al Musmak - another potential improver for the distance - and Under The Sun is entitled to take his chance with formlines tieing in closely with those two, but I always want to find a negative to exploit when it comes to taking on a shortie. I just couldn't see that with the Charlie Appleby horse.

Friday

There's little doubt in my mind that Mustazeed - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a well-handicapped horse, and having seen support before his withdrawal in the Suffolk Stakes in a stronger race at Newmarket last week, he is fancied to score in this lesser race down in grade.

The six-year-old has optimum conditions today, hoping that some rain has arrived at Newbury. He boasts a good record when fresh, scoring here the first time out last April on his first outing for Harry Eustace and further course form figures reading 4110. However, when delving into those runs, it's clear he has been better than the bare result in both defeats. His recent course fourth in September in a Class 2 contest behind Balance Play when 3/14.00 favourite saw him lose lots of ground at the gates and put in a remarkable effort to be beaten just two lengths.

The winner is up to a rating of 101 while the selection remains off 88, and today is down in class back into a Class 3 contest. Before his two wins in September 2022, he returned from 329 days off the track and was continuously denied a clear run finishing 11/19, beaten just three lengths.

He holds excellent claims at a big price. This race is his only entry this week, and given that he was due to run at Newmarket last week, he is sure to line up today. He makes plenty of appeal for an ante-post play, and could even go off close to favourite, returning to the race he won last year just five pounds higher.

You won't find many better ante-post bets than this one.

Recommended Bet (Fri) 14:30 Newbury - Back Mustazeed SBK 20/1

It's tough to back Botanical - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ante-post at his current price, as he won't be much shorter than this on the day, so I suggest waiting. I will update you via a video on my Twitter account @Darylcarter7, because I am very, very keen on him for a handicap and this track should suit him perfectly.

Saturday

Inspiral and Big Rock are respected in their bid for Lockinge glory, but they will have bigger targets down the line. They must concede race fitness to the thriving Charyn - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done nothing but progress in two outings this season, arrives on an upward curve and has had this in mind for an early season goal.

The prospect of a small field is a slight concern, but Big Rock is almost certain to go forward and ensure there is a good gallop, which will help the selection. If Inspiral lacks the spark that seemed to get brighter as the season went on last term, then he is a benefactor.

I love how he has improved this term, and I want to continue supporting him until he tells me not to.