Ryan Moore: Hoping for more improvement from Chantilly at Newbury

More improvement to come from Chantilly in hot handicap

Tough task for Hi Royal in the Group 1 Lockinge

Tails Evolvere should again run well

2 (12) Chantilly (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 6223-1 SBK 3/1

EXC 5.6

We all know this tends to turn out to be one of the hottest handicaps of the year, so hopefully Chantilly still has enough room in his mark to follow in the footsteps of Bertinelli last year.

He may have shown his hand a touch too early as he went up 10lb for his impressive win at Leopardstown on his return, but the Galileo colt probably deserved it, even if the form hasn't really worked out so far. It will be a different test here, as it was deep ground last time, but hopefully there is plenty more to come from him.

6 (4) Hi Royal (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Kevin Ryan

Kevin Ryan F: 1/423990-3 SBK 50/1

EXC 34

Big Rock and Inspiral are obviously the two to beat in here. The former was hugely impressive when making all in the QEII but he has to show he can do it for a new trainer now, while Inspiral gets the 3lb allowance and ended last season with three straight Group 1 wins.

The rest of us could be playing for places if they bring their A-game but Hi Royal, placed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas last season, made a good return in the Earl Of Sefton and he has an outside place chance. This is only his tenth start, too.

4 (4) Talis Evolvere (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon F: 212-12013 EXC 7

He has obviously been in good form, following up his valuable Newcastle win with a good third here last time. He has gone up 6lb for those two efforts, so it's just a question of whether the handicapper has got him yet. He should run well, though.

