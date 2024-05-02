Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Castle to point the way for a successful Friday

Castle Way can make a winning return at Newmarket

Well handicapped pair to strike

Baldomero can shed his turf Maiden tag

No. 8 (7) English Oak SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 90

There's a solid chance that English Oak - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has more to offer this season, having caught the eye on a couple of occasions last term and leaving the impression he is very fairly treated.

The four-year-old ended his campaign last term with an excellent second to Rohaan over six furlongs, having been free over 1m previous at York. That trip is certainly on the sharp side, but he was worth an upgrade, having challenged furthest from the favoured rail and denied a clear run at a crucial time.

Connections move back up in distance today - a big positive - and he had the scope to make into a much better four-year-old. We haven't seen the best of him yet and he can land this before going on to better things this season.

Any 4/15.00 or bigger is fair.

No. 3 (9) Baldomero (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Baldomero - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may have found the ideal opportunity to get off the mark for the first time on turf by dropping out of Class 2 company and granted the rail draw on a track that has a bias.

The six-year-old ran a screamer at Bath on return over the minimum distance on deep ground and went down as an eye-catcher in this column last month. He backed that up with a brilliant second to a course lover who has proven to go well fresh at Newmarket in a far stronger race than today.

Six furlongs looks like his optimum distance, and soft ground will prove a hindrance to a handful of his rivals but not inconvenience him with an unexposed profile and two narrow defeats on such a surface.

He should be ridden handy and avoid any congestion, and he can get the better of the star pair Spanish and Many - fancied to follow home in that order.

4/15.00 or bigger is a perfectly acceptable basement price.

No. 2 (3) Castle Way SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Castle Way - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did some excellent work last season, mixing it with the best of the three-year-old mid-staying distance horses and holding his own, wracking up strong form lines in the process.

He needs to bounce back from a blip in Meydan when suffering from an Exercise-induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (blood in the lungs), but he is the choice of William Buick over the useful King Of Conquest, who also holds strong open company form. That's good enough for me to think he is over that issue, and now, he returns to the venue, he holds a 100% record.

I firmly expect him to be the pace angle in this race, and the filly Time Lock will have to work very hard to pass him and maintain her unbeaten record.

Castle Way won the Bahrain Trophy over Tower Of London last year. While he was flattered, the runner-up has since won the Dubai Gold Cup in excellent style over Trawlerman, who in turn had previously won the British Champions Long Distance Cup over Kyprios. All of those form lines including through the Bahrain Trophy third Saint George who had chased home Gregory at Ascot have worked out perfectly well.

Although today's favourite, Time Lock, is respected, her form needs plenty of work to get to Castle Way, and with him likely making her play catch-up, it would be hugely disappointing should he not land this.

Back him at 13/82.63 or bigger.

No. 5 Perceval Legallois (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 137

Perceval Legalloi - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is undoubtedly well handicapped on his running at Leopardstown 89 days ago when coming down at the final flight when looking like he was putting up a strong challenge to the now 150-rated Heartwood.

Heartwood has done nothing but boost the form subsequently this season, while the third James Du Berlais has given a good account of himself off higher marks. There's little doubt that trainer Gavin Cromwell had lined up his runner for that valuable Dublin Racing Festival Handicap, and he has bided his time since to wait for a crack at another. This race looks to be the one he has chosen, and the seven-year-old returns to a sounder surface for the first time since bolting up in a handicap hurdle last season at the DRF.

There's plenty to like about this unexposed seven-year-old and providing he stays on his feet he must be going close in reciept of so much weight from Mister Policeman who had been well placed to score in recent starts.

Back the selection at 9/25.50 or bigger.