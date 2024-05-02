Bundesliga Tips: Kane to move closer to history

Kane can keep chasing Lewy's record

Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

Saturday 04 May, 14:30

Bayern Munich have had a strange season that has been made to look worse than it is by Bayer Leverkusen's incredible campaign. However, in the Champions League recently, Bayern have shown what they are truly capable of.

The Bavarian giants edged out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the quarter-finals, and on Tuesday they went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in a thrilling 2-2 draw. It could have been an even better result had former Napoli defender Min-jae Kim not conceded a clumsy second-half penalty.

Although I expect coach Thomas Tuchel to make wholesale changes ahead of the second leg in Spain, he can't take too many liberties against a Stuttgart side that could still overhaul Bayern in the race for second place. Last weekend, Stuttgart were just moments away from becoming the first team to beat Bayer Leverkusen, but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Stuttgart have been outstanding this term, but they lost 3-0 to Bayern at the Allianz Arena, and they look a little short at 2.186/5. VfB have only won two of their last five league games, and they have leaked seven goals along the way.

Rather than back Bayern to pick up a positive result, the price for Harry Kane to score at any time really stands out at 2.35/4. Kane has 35 league goals, six short of equalling Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 in a single Bundesliga season. The pragmatic and sensible thing to do would probably be to rest Kane, but with the England captain chasing that record and looking to stay in rhythm, I think there's a good chance he'll start.

Billy Goats to fall short again

Köln v Freiburg

Saturday 04 May, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Köln kept their survival hopes alive with a last-gasp equaliser at Mainz last weekend, but they are still in deep trouble. The Karneval club are five points behind Mainz with three matches left, so they pretty much have to win this game.

However, there is little to suggest they are capable of getting that victory. Timo Schultz's side cracked under pressure in the last home game, suffering a disastrous 2-0 home defeat against the bottom side Darmstadt, who have since been relegated. Köln have won just four of their 31 league games, and have scored a league-low 24 goals.

Freiburg might seem like amenable opponents after a run of one win in four, but they can still qualify for Europe, so they'll be fully motivated. It doesn't really make any sense for Christian Streich's men to be the outsiders here - they have won their last three Bundesliga away games, all against sides in the relegation battle.

We can back Freiburg Draw No Bet here at 2.285/4. If they draw, our stake is returned, but we get an odds-against payout if they win.

Sesko to strike

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Friday 03 May, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

RB Leipzig have qualified for the Champions League with room to spare. Last weekend they hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-1 to make sure that fifth was the lowest they could finish, and then Dortmund's Champions League win over PSG guaranteed that Germany will get at least five places in next season's expanded competition.

Leipzig are the Bundesliga's form team, with seven wins and a draw from the last eight matchdays. Strike sensations Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko have both scored in each of the last four league games, and Sesko has either scored or assisted in each of the last ten. Sesko took a while to get going after his move from Salzburg, but the 20-year-old looks razor sharp now, and Premier League clubs are taking interest in his 50m euro release clause.

Hoffenheim are still in the mix for European qualification, but they were pretty feeble in last weekend's defeat at Bochum, and this season they have lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart. They have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with 63 goals conceded in just 31 games.

I expect Sesko to start here, and to score. At 2.26/5 in the Exchange's Player To Score market, he looks a sensible bet.