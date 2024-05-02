Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Bundesliga Tips: Kane to move closer to history

Bayern striker Harry Kane
Harry Kane has already scored 35 Bundesliga goals for Bayern

We're speeding towards the end of the Bundesliga season, and Kevin Hatchard has three more picks for Matchday 32.

  • Kane will want to start against Stuttgart

  • Freiburg should be shorter at Billy Goats

  • Sesko in red-hot form

    • Kane can keep chasing Lewy's record

    Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
    Saturday 04 May, 14:30

    Bayern Munich have had a strange season that has been made to look worse than it is by Bayer Leverkusen's incredible campaign. However, in the Champions League recently, Bayern have shown what they are truly capable of.

    The Bavarian giants edged out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the quarter-finals, and on Tuesday they went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in a thrilling 2-2 draw. It could have been an even better result had former Napoli defender Min-jae Kim not conceded a clumsy second-half penalty.

    Although I expect coach Thomas Tuchel to make wholesale changes ahead of the second leg in Spain, he can't take too many liberties against a Stuttgart side that could still overhaul Bayern in the race for second place. Last weekend, Stuttgart were just moments away from becoming the first team to beat Bayer Leverkusen, but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

    Stuttgart have been outstanding this term, but they lost 3-0 to Bayern at the Allianz Arena, and they look a little short at 2.186/5. VfB have only won two of their last five league games, and they have leaked seven goals along the way.

    Rather than back Bayern to pick up a positive result, the price for Harry Kane to score at any time really stands out at 2.35/4. Kane has 35 league goals, six short of equalling Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 in a single Bundesliga season. The pragmatic and sensible thing to do would probably be to rest Kane, but with the England captain chasing that record and looking to stay in rhythm, I think there's a good chance he'll start.

    Back Harry Kane to score at 2.35/4

    Bet now

    Billy Goats to fall short again

    Köln v Freiburg
    Saturday 04 May, 17:30
    Live on Sky Sports

    Köln kept their survival hopes alive with a last-gasp equaliser at Mainz last weekend, but they are still in deep trouble. The Karneval club are five points behind Mainz with three matches left, so they pretty much have to win this game.

    However, there is little to suggest they are capable of getting that victory. Timo Schultz's side cracked under pressure in the last home game, suffering a disastrous 2-0 home defeat against the bottom side Darmstadt, who have since been relegated. Köln have won just four of their 31 league games, and have scored a league-low 24 goals.

    Freiburg might seem like amenable opponents after a run of one win in four, but they can still qualify for Europe, so they'll be fully motivated. It doesn't really make any sense for Christian Streich's men to be the outsiders here - they have won their last three Bundesliga away games, all against sides in the relegation battle.

    We can back Freiburg Draw No Bet here at 2.285/4. If they draw, our stake is returned, but we get an odds-against payout if they win.

    Back Freiburg Draw No Bet at 2.285/4

    Bet now

    Sesko to strike

    Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
    Friday 03 May, 19:30
    Live on Sky Sports

    RB Leipzig have qualified for the Champions League with room to spare. Last weekend they hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-1 to make sure that fifth was the lowest they could finish, and then Dortmund's Champions League win over PSG guaranteed that Germany will get at least five places in next season's expanded competition.

    Leipzig are the Bundesliga's form team, with seven wins and a draw from the last eight matchdays. Strike sensations Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko have both scored in each of the last four league games, and Sesko has either scored or assisted in each of the last ten. Sesko took a while to get going after his move from Salzburg, but the 20-year-old looks razor sharp now, and Premier League clubs are taking interest in his 50m euro release clause.

    Hoffenheim are still in the mix for European qualification, but they were pretty feeble in last weekend's defeat at Bochum, and this season they have lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart. They have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with 63 goals conceded in just 31 games.

    I expect Sesko to start here, and to score. At 2.26/5 in the Exchange's Player To Score market, he looks a sensible bet.

    Back Benjamin Sesko to score at 2.26/5

    Bet now

    Now read our Premier League coverage here!

Recommended bets

Back Harry Kane to score at 2.35/4

Back Freiburg Draw No Bet at 2.285/4

Back Benjamin Sesko to score at 2.26/5

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

German Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig (Player To Score)

Show Hide

Friday 3 May, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lois Openda
Benjamin Sesko
Yussuf Poulsen
Xavi Simons
Christoph Baumgartner
Eljif Elmas
Dani Olmo
Andrej Kramaric
Maximilian Beier
Nuha Jatta
Wout Weghorst
Marius Bulter
Max Moerstedt
Ihlas Bebou
Robert Skov
Xaver Schlager
Grischa Promel
Kevin Kampl
Willi Orban
Benjamin Henrichs
Amadou Haidara
Nicolas Seiwald
Castello Lukeba
Mohamed Simakan
Pavel Kaderabek
Finn Becker
Dennis Geiger
Anton Stach
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Lukas Klostermann
Tom Bischof
Christopher Lenz
Ozan Kabak
Kevin Akpoguma
David Raum
Tim Kohler
David Jurasek
Florian Grillitsch
Tim Drexler
John Anthony Brooks
Kasim Adams
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

German Bundesliga: Stuttgart v Bayern Munich (Player To Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 May, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Serhou Guirassy
Deniz Undav
Harry Kane
Eric Choupo-Moting
Jeong Woo-yeong
Silas Katompa Mvumpa
Serge Gnabry
Mathys Tel
Chris Fuhrich
Leroy Sane
Jamal Musiala
Bryan Zaragoza
Roberto Massimo
Jamie Leweling
Genki Haraguchi
Raul Paula
Luca Raimund
Thomas Muller
Angelo Stiller
Lovro Zvonarek
Leon Goretzka
Raphael Guerreiro
Joshua Kimmich
Aleksandar Pavlovic
Konrad Laimer
Alphonso Davies
Mahmoud Dahoud
Moussa Cisse
Matthijs de Ligt
Anrie Chase
Noussair Mazraoui
Eric Dier
Dayot Upamecano
Hiroki Ito
Leonidas Stergiou
Adam Aznou
Kim Min-jae
Waldemar Anton
Anthony Rouault
Atakan Karazor
Pascal Stenzel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Bundesliga Tips: Kane to move closer to history

  2. Football Betting Tips

    La Liga Tips: Goals to flow again between Girona and Barcelona

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Birmingham City v Norwich City: Back 9/2 Blues to get late win to boost survival chances

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tipsheet: Five stand-out bets for Saturday from 13/10 to 9/1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers Tips: Tykes to salvage a draw in first leg

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Stats: Championship tips for the final day of the season

More German Bundesliga