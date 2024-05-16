Rivaldo Exclusive: Antony, Casemiro, Jesus and Richarlison should all move clubs

Rivaldo urges Brazilian Premier League stars to move

Casemiro not to blame for Man U problems

City set to win historic fourth title in a row

Klopp can pick his next job after Liverpool

Barcelona must let big names go in the summer

Leaving England best for Antony

I still say Manchester United winger Antony is a great player. He's already played in a World Cup for Brazil and he's still young with plenty of football to play. He's currently at a club that's been going through difficult times for a while now, so in my opinion leaving England could be good for him.

Moving to a side in Spain, Germany or Italy could be fundamental for his progression now. With his skills and the football that he can play, I think that he would fit very well into any big team in Spain, for example.

It could be good for him to go to a club where he can return to playing regularly and aim to get back into the Brazilian team. Who knows, maybe in 2026 he can play in another World Cup.

Casemiro, Richarlison and Jesus should move too

I also think it's crucial for Casemiro, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus to look for another club, if they are serious about returning to play for Brazil.

Richarlison is of course injured but he plays for a Tottenham team that isn't showing much progression. Also, he hasn't been a starter this season, and despite one good spell, he hasn't scored many goals.

This makes it difficult for the player to stand out and be called up for the Brazilian team.

Casemiro taking flack for Man Utd's problems

As mentioned, Manchester United are not the club they once were. The club is going through difficulties, and it is unfair that Casemiro is criticised for that. It is up to the club to put together a strong squad and then it depends on all the players performing so that they can compet for titles.

I've heard rumours that he could go to Saudi Arabia, but if he wants to play in a World Cup, he must go back to Spain, or move to Italy, and compete at the highest level because he still has the skills necessary for that.

Jesus spends too much time on the bench

The same goes for Gabriel Jesus. He has lost his place in the Arsenal starting line-up and spends too much time on the bench. He has already been to the World Cup, but there are other players in the same position standing out, scoring goals, and Jesus needs more minutes.

Without much opportunity to play, it is time for him to think about leaving the club to be able to return to the Brazilian national team. Jesus needs to be ready for the 2026 World Cup and he will not get there because of what he did in the past. Football is about what a player is currently showing, so he needs to be a starter.

City set for historic title

It would have been even better if they had reached the Champions League final and won the title once again, but it looks to be another sensational season regardless for Manchester City. For the second year in a row, Arsenal allowed the title slip away, and Manchester City are now set to win their fourth title in a row, something that has never been done before.

It's an almost perfect season, because they have a great manager and great players but couldn't quite get to the Champions League final, even though they have the team for that. What Manchester City achieved this season is great, but they could have achieved even more given the squad they have.

City's team is the star, not one player

It is all about the collective at City. Pep Guardiola has trained the club to work as one, not individuals. Of course, there are incredible names there, but it's the team that stands out.

Guardiola trains in a way that gives the group the opportunity to stand out and not just one or two names, so it is difficult to praise one individual on their own.

Klopp could manage anywhere

Jurgen Klopp is a manager who will be remembered by Liverpool for everything he has done, forever. He will take charge of his last game this weekend, a farewell occasion, and I hope he ends with a victory to finish all the work he did at Liverpool.

After that, he will have time to think and look for a team and be a manager again if he wants. He will have opportunities anywhere in the world. Anyone who loves football must be grateful for everything he did at Liverpool. I wish him lots of luck.

Pedri should stay but Lewandowski may move

Barcelona have some great players, but perhaps it is time for some to move on. Robert Lewandowski is a brilliant striker but he's 35 and age is an important factor.

During my time at the club, once you reached your early-30s, Barca started looking to sell you, whereas today, players are being signed at 36 or 37-years-old.

However, even though Lewandowski is only in his second season with the club, we know that Barcelona needs to challenge for titles again, and the fans want to see a stronger team next season.

With Frenkie De Jong, the situation is the same. We know that the team needs to move and bring in more signings, and in this case, players of the same level or even better than the Dutchman may come to the club.

I see Pedri differently. I would like him to stay at Barcelona. He still has a lot to give for the club. He is a great player who could still do great things and bring many trophies to Barcelona.

Barca brought in Roque too soon

Perhaps Xavi and Barcelona should have let Vitor Roque finish the season in Brazil, and not bring him to Barcelona so early if he was not ready, just like Real Madrid did with Endrick.

Every player's dream is to play for Barcelona but the way in which he arrived in December, mid-season, hurt him. Barcelona has to analyse this and, in future, think carefully about whether to bring in the middle of the season or to wait.

We are talking about a young player, a player who has a future, but it was too early to come in the middle of a season and try to resolve the difficult situation the club was in.

I'm not involved in the club's day-to-day activities, so I don't see the player in training. Sometimes, if the player is not doing well in training, the manager has to leave them out of the team or squad altogether.

However, Vitor Roque has a big future, so even if he doesn't play for Barcelona, he will definitely have chances on another team.