Bundesliga Tips: Wolfsburg to feel Bayern backlash

Angry Bayern to unleash their fury

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg

Sunday 12 May, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

If you'd have told regular Bundesliga watchers a few months ago that Bayern Munich would be just a few minutes away from booking a place at the Champions League final, many wouldn't have believed you. The team that has stumbled more often than usual in the German top flight suddenly found its best form in Europe's premier competition.

At the Bernabeu in the second leg of their UCL semi-final against Real Madrid, Bayern rode their luck at times, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer making a series of outstanding saves, the best of which was a barely believable brush of the ball that took it onto the upright after Vinicius Junior had fired goalwards.

Bayern made best use of still being in the game in the second half, and Alphonso Davies' stunning (and very unexpected) right-footed drive into the top corner looked set to send Bayern through. However, Real have time and time again got up off the canvas in the Champions League, and a late Joselu double sent them through. There was even later drama though, as Matthijs de Ligt's last-gasp leveller was ruled out because the linesman had flagged, and referee Szymon Marciniak had injudiciously blown the whistle before the Dutchman struck. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel called it "a betrayal".

Bayern's season is effectively over, but they still want to secure second spot in the Bundesliga (Stuttgart are only two points behind them), and there's still a chance for Harry Kane to at least equal Robert Lewandowski's single-season scoring record of 41 goals. The England captain is on 36 Bundesliga strikes, and even though he was taken off before the end in Madrid with a back problem, he is expected to start here.

Wolfsburg are safe from the drop after a run of three straight wins, so they have little motivation, and I think an angry Bayern are capable of giving them a hiding. I'll back Bayern -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0621/20 - even though the Bavarians haven't been at their best this term, they've still won by two goals or more in 15 of their league matches.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern Munich -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.06

If Kane starts, I expect Bayern to try to help him get much closer to the Lewandowski record, so I'll back the striker to score a hat-trick at 11/112.00. Kane has already scored four hat-tricks in the league this season.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane to score a hat-trick @ SBK 11/1

Sesko to strike again

RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

Saturday 11 May, 14:30

Last week we successfully back RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to find the net, and the Slovenian youngster duly obliged. The former Salzburg hitman has now found the net in his last five league matches, and despite a slow start, he's had a terrific season. Sesko has fired in 21 goals for club and country this season, and his partnership with Lois Openda has really blossomed in recent weeks.

Leipzig are still chasing a top-three finish, and they have won seven and drawn two of their last nine matches in the league. On home soil, die Roten Bullen have won nine of their last 12 in the Bundesliga.

Visitors Werder Bremen have leaked 52 goals in 32 games, and I expect Sesko to get plenty of chances to score here. He can be backed at 2.0621/20 to find the net, and while he's still odds-against and in this kind of form, he's worth backing.

Recommended Bet Back Benjamin Sesko to score @ 2.06

Heidenheim can spoil Streich's party

Freiburg v Heidenheim

Saturday 11 May, 14:30

On Saturday, Christian Streich will take charge of a Freiburg home game for the final time. Over the 13 years in which he has been the head coach, he has transformed the club from a side that was constantly fighting relegation to one that has reached the knockout phase of a European competition in back-to-back seasons.

Even when Freiburg suffered relegation under Streich, the club stuck by him, and he got them promoted in the very next campaign, and he took them to within a few penalty-kicks of winning their first ever major trophy, only for RB Leipzig to snatch the DFB Pokal final in a shootout.

Freiburg can still secure yet another European qualification, but their form is poor. SCF have won just four of their last 17 league matches, and they haven't taken maximum points at home since late January. On that basis, I can't accept them being 1.784/5 favourites to win this game, and the emotion surrounding Streich's imminent departure could actually make it even harder to focus.

Heidenheim could also be awkward opponents. Frank Schmidt's team have done wonderfully to stay up with room to spare in their first ever Bundesliga season, and they have lost just four of their last 19 top-flight games. They have only suffered defeat in two of their last 10 away matches, and I think they can avoid a loss here.

I'll lay the hosts.