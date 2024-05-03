Premier League Opta Stats: Back 4/1 assist tip and 14/1 Stamford Bridge wager

Periera assist is a great price for Brentford

Ben Brereton is our 7/2 4.50 NAP this week

KDB in fine form and has his favourite opponent

Watkins has six in four against Brighton

Postecoglou's side are almost 2/1 3.00 to score first

Luton Town v Everton A cagey opening 45 expected The Opta Stat: "Everton are winless in nine away Premier League games (D3 L6) since beating Burnley 2-0 in December. Indeed, while five of the Toffees' first eight league wins this season came away from home, each of their last four have all been at Goodison Park. Indeed, 42% of Luton's Premier League goals this season have come in the final 15 minutes of games (76th minute onwards), the highest share of any side this term (20/48)." The Betfair Bet: Back the 0-0 HT correct score @ 23/10



Arsenal v Bournemouth Back goals at the Emirates The Opta Stat: "Since Bournemouth picked up their first Premier League win of the season at the end of October (v Burnley), they have picked up 45 points in 26 matches (W13 D6 L7); only the current top four sides have more in this time. However, Arsenal have scored a league-high 85 goals in their 35 Premier League games this season, with their average of 2.4 goals-per-game their highest across a single campaign since 1934-35, when they scored 115 goals in 42 matches (2.7 per game)." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win & BTTS @ 11/8



Brentford v Fulham Use the stat to find an assit angle The Opta Stat: "Brentford have conceded more headed goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (19), with these also accounting for a league-high 32% of their overall goals conceded. The only team to concede more headers in a single Premier League campaign are Leeds United (20 in 1992-93)." The Betfair Bet: Back Andreas Periera to assist anytime @ 4/1

Burnley v Newcastle United Simply, back Kompany's charges one more time The Opta Stat: "Burnley have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W2 D5), going down 1-0 at Everton last month. Before the first game in this run, the Clarets were bottom of the table and 10 points from safety, while coming into this weekend's games they're just two points behind 17th. Indeed, just 14 of Newcastle's 53 Premier League points this season have come in away games, the lowest percentage of any side this term (26%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Burnley to beat Newcastle @ 5/2



Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest Back Ben and his shooting boots The Opta Stat: "Despite only playing 11 Premier League games this season, no Sheffield United player has had more shots on target than Ben Brereton (17). Indeed, eight of those have come in his last three games, including managed three shots on target against Newcastle last time out, and vs Burnley on April 20th (plus 2 v Man Utd at Old Trafford). The Betfair Bet: Back Ben Brereton to have 2 or more shots on target @ 7/2



Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers De Bruyne in fine form and loves Wolves The Opta Stat: "Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has started six Premier League matches against Wolves and has both scored five goals and assisted five goals against them. Indeed, Kevin De Bruyne's two assists in Man City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last time out took his overall tally in the Premier League to 110; he's now just one behind second placed Cesc Fàbregas in the all-time ranking in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Kevin De Bruyne to both score and assist @ 5/2



Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Watkins the one to back The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring a hat-trick in Aston Villa's 6-1 win earlier this season. It's the most goals he's netted against an opponent in the competition. Indeed, he has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League away games, scoring six and assisting two. His 10 Premier League away goals overall this season is the most of any English player in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to score 2 or more goals @ 13/2



Chelsea v West Ham United Let's chance the big price result The Opta Stat: "The team scoring first in Premier League fixtures between Chelsea and West Ham has gone on to lose on 10 occasions - the only fixtures to see more defeats by the side scoring first in the competition are Southampton vs Tottenham (13), Chelsea vs Sunderland (11), and Liverpool vs Newcastle (11). Indeed, West Ham have gone 15 Premier League games without a clean sheet, last having a longer run without a shutout in the top-flight between March and November 2008 (24 games)." The Betfair Bet: Back West Ham/Chelsea in the HT/FT market @ 14/1



Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Postecoglou's side can come out the traps The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have conceded the opening goal in 16 Premier League games this season; not since 2004-05 under Rafael Benítez (20) have they done so more in a single campaign. Indeed, the Reds have conceded the opener in four of their last five matches at Anfield in the competition - as many as their previous 22 beforehand." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to score the opening goal @ 9/5



Crystal Palace v Manchester United Palace can cause huge issues The Opta Stat: "Jean-Phillipe Mateta has scored in each of his five home Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner (seven goals), having only netted in five out of his first 37 home matches for Crystal Palace beforehand (five goals). The last player to score in his first six home appearances under one manager in the competition was Alan Shearer for Kevin Keegan in 1996-97 (first nine). Indeed, despite only starting five matches and playing 485 minutes at Selhurst Park this season, only Mateta (8 goals, 2 assists) has had a hand in more Crystal Palace goals at home in the Premier League than Michael Olise (4 goals, 4 assists). Indeed, across his last eight home league starts, Olise has scored four and assisted seven." The Betfair Bet: Back Mateta to score & Olise to score or assist @ 7/2



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 28pts

Return: 29.85

P/L: +1.85

ROI: +6.6%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 295pts

Return: 294.1

P/L: -0.9

ROI: -0.3%

