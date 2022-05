Erling Haaland is 11/4 to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 after Manchester City confirmed they had agreed a deal with Dortmund to sign the player.

The 21-year-old will join the English champions on 1 July if he agrees personal terms with the club. There are conflicting reports about the fee but it's likely to be between 60 and 70m euros.

Final piece in City's Champions League jigsaw?

City have lacked a striker this season and, while it hasn't harmed them in the Premier League where they are three points clear and 1.132/15 in the outright betting, Haaland could boost their chances of winning the Champions League next season.

The Norwegian has been a revelation since bursting on to the scene in 2017 as a teenager and has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

He should link up beautifully with City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

Last year Haaland became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Deal leaves United favourites to sign Kane

Pep Guardiola will be delighted that Haaland is coming to Manchester instead of going to Madrid where he was also reportedly coveted. Along with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, the Norwegian is probably the hottest property in world football now.

Haaland follows in the footsteps of his father Alf-Inge who played for City from 2000-2003.

The move means City are unlikely to make another attempt to sign Harry Kane.