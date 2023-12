Thursday 7 December - 10:00

No move the favourite for United outcast

Jadon Sancho is likely to still be a Manchester United player when the transfer window shuts on Thursday 1 February according to the Betfair Sportsbook.

In the Jadon Sancho to sign for (before 2 Feb) market, it's 13/102.30 that the 23-year-old winger fails to sign a contract with another club, this despite Sancho currently being out in the cold at Old Trafford.

Earlier this season, Sancho criticised his manager Erik ten Hag for publicly saying that he was dropped for the game against Arsenal due to his (below par) performances in training.

Sancho responded with a social media post saying, "I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well in training this week... I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

As a result, Sancho was removed from the first team squad and hasn't played for his club since, and it appears there's no resulotion between himself and Ten Hag imminent.

If he were to leave United, it's 3/14.00 that Sancho signs for Juventus before the end of the next transfer window, with any Saudi Arabian club next in the market at 4/15.00, followed by Chelsea at 6/17.00 and his former club Borussia Dortmund at 15/28.50.

And you can get 9/110.00 that Sancho makes a sensational return to Manchester City, the club where he spent two years as a youth player alongside Phil Foden.