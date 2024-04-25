Mo Salah Transfer: Saudi Arabia move 13/8 in Liverpool summer clear out

13/8 2.63 for Salah to sign for a Saudi club

Egyptian misfiring for Liverpool in title run-in

Other big names could leave Anfield this summer

Mo Salah is 13/82.63 to join a Saudi Arabian club this summer after Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Everton severely dented their hopes of winning the Premier League.

Everton's victory left Liverpool, who are odds-on to appoint Feyenoord's Arne Slot as their new manager, 25/126.00 to win the Premier League. They trailing leaders Arsenal 17/102.70 by three points. The Reds are one point above Manchester City 6/101.60 who have two games in hand.

Salah out of sorts

Jurgen Klopp apologised for the defeat which left fans fuming amid talk of a summer clear out at Anfield under the next manager.

Salah has looked rusty since returning from the African Cup of Nations, where he played for Egypt, and the time may be right for him to move on.

He has been central to Liverpool's remergence since he signed for them in 2017, winning the Golden Boot three times.

Saudis and top European clubs may want Salah

The Egyptian was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer but Liverpool were keen to hold on to him as they plotted a title bid. Now that their campaign is fizzling out, and likely to end with just the Carabao Cup to show for it, Salah's departure looks more likely.

Paris Saint-Germain are 10/111.00 to sign Salah while Real Madrid are 14/115.00, Barcelona and Bayern Munich both 22/123.00.

At just 31, he may decide that he still wants to play in one of Europe's top leagues and put off a lucrative move to Saudi for a few seasons.