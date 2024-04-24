Next Liverpool Manager Betting: Feyenoord boss Arne Slot goes odds-on

Wednesday April 24 - 11:00

Slot 8/11 to succeed Klopp

Arne Slot shortened to 8/111.73 on Betfair Sportsbook to become the next Liverpool manager on Wednesday morning.

He is 1.282/7 in the Betfair Exchange market.

The Feyenoord boss emerged as the new favourite for the Anfield role, which Jurgen Klopp will vacate at the end of the summer, on Tuesday after it was reported that Liverpool had direct contact with Slot (see updates below).

The Dutchman was reported to be keen on the role and initial talks were said to be positive with more planned soon about the details of his potential Liverpool project.

His nearest rival for the Liverpool job according to the Betfair Sportsbook, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, drifted to 11/26.50 from yesterday's 9/25.50.

Tuesday April 23 - 13:14

Slot to join Red machine?

Arne Slot has emerged as the new 1/12.00 favourite to become the next Liverpool manager.

The current Feyenoord manager, who helped his side win the KNVB cup last weekend, is known for his full-throttle attacking style since joining the club from AZ. He also guided Feyenoord to the Dutch top-flight title last season, though they look set to finish behind PSV this season having also competed in this season's Champions League.

Liverpool are the third English side in which Slot has been linked with, with Leeds United approaching Feyenoord last season during their survival bid, before Spurs also held talks with the Dutchman before opting for Ange Postecoglou last Summer.

Amorim drifting, Mourinho climbing

Slot has overtaken Ruben Amorim at the top of the market, who at once stage earlier this month had the market suspended as he was heavily odds-on.

Amorim did come out to say nothing had been agreed with the Reds, before apparently holding talks with West Ham about potentially replacing David Moyes this summer. His odds to join Liverpool are now as big as 9/25.50.

Behind Amorim comes Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi at 7/18.00, who after having an up-and-down season with the Seagulls, has refused to commit his future to the club. He has long touted a return to Italy in his future, and the tough season at Brighton may well have brought that forward.

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho comes next in the list at 11/112.00 following a string of bets on the Portuguese man to take the role, though that would be a huge shock to the footballing world to see Mourinho take on his fourth English club after Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd.

The odds however, suggest Mourinho could be on his way to Saudi Arabia with the former Roma boss now 4/111.36 to move to any Saudi club as his next destination.

Newcastle 4/15.00 and Chelsea 6/17.00 are also shorter in Mourinho's next club market than Liverpool's 11/112.00.

O'Neil 'interviewed' for Liverpool role

Where's the money going?



Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has also taken a flurry of bets to be the next Liverpool manager following unconfirmed reports he has been interviewed for the role.

In what is his first full season as a boss, O'Neil has delighted Wolves and football fans alike with his playing style, impressive results and demeanour off the pitch; something the Liverpool hierarchy are sure to value very highly.

Liverpool are said to have an extensive list of candidates and it is not unheard of for managers currently in work to interview elsewhere, and he is sure to be one of many taking the trip to Anfield for questioning over the next few months.

O'Neil is now 12/113.00 to be the next boss, ahead of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel 14/115.00, who is set to be a free agent in the Summer after Bayern announced he would leave the club at the end of the season.