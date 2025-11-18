The RSM Classic 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 50/1

33/1 34.00 Vince Whaley is a Georgia local in fine form

Introduction to The RSM Classic

The final leg of the seven-tournament FedEx Cup Fall Series takes us to a familiar venue: Sea Island in Georgia.

At any time of year, you'll spot many elite golfers roaming in the wild as plenty have decided to make St Simons Island their place of residence.

The concentration of PGA Tour players is elevated significantly this week as the event hosts the season closer. It will decide which players make the top 100 and secure their status for 2026.

The field includes plenty of those either just in or just out.

Those who haven't wrapped up exemptions include Ryo Hisatsune (95), Thorbjorn Olesen (96), Danny Walker (97), Takumi Kanaya (99), Matt Wallace (102), Beau Hossler (103), Isaiah Salinda (104), David Lipsky (105), Victor Perez (108), Patrick Fishburn (109) and Pierceson Coody (110).

Further up the rankings are players hoping to be part of the Aon Next 10 (51st to 60th) who gain entry to the first two Signature Events of 2026: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

Those taking part who will be part of that final push are: Chris Kirk (54), Rico Hoey (57), Jake Knapp (59), Nico Echavarria (62), Patrick Rodgers (63), Joe Highsmith (65), Stephan Jaeger (66), Adam Schenk (67), Mackenzie Hughes (69) and Steven Fisk (70).

This is one of the PGA Tour's two-course tournments.

The short, par 70 Seaside Course stages three of the four rounds while The Plantation, a par 72, shares hosting duties over the first two days.

Maverick McNealy took the title last year and continued a recent trend of winners here having very little course form.

The Californian had finishes of 58-MC-53 in his three previous visits while the three champions before that had similarly offputting tournament form: Ludvig Aberg (MC), Adam Svensson (MC-MC-MC), Talor Gooch (MC-23-MC-MC).

McNealy had posted 17th and sixth in his other two November starts in 2024 and current form has been a much better guide. Aberg (2023) came in with figures of 10-13-2-10-1-4 while Gooch (2021) was also in good nick.

If looking at current form, few in the field can match Vince Whaley's recent run. 'Recent' probably undersells him as he's been churning out the good results for months.

Whaley posted third place in the Sanderson Farms Championship on his second start of the Fall Series and matched that finish with another top three at last week's Bermuda Championship.

His short game looked particularly tidy in the strong winds at Port Royal (4th Scrambling, 9th Putting Average) and that was Whaley's third top four in his last 10 starts.

Whaley went to Georgia Tech and now lives in Atlanta so tournaments in Georgia are home games.

Asked if he had many family and friends watching him last year, he said: "I've got so many people. This is my wife's family's first time coming to a golf tournament so they're all down here. My family's down here. Rented a house, everyone's staying together. It's been a lot of fun."

It took him a little while to hit his straps in this tournament (65-MC-63 in his first three visits) but in the last two years he's really found a way to score.

In 2023 a third round 64 helped him finish 13th and last year, with that big entourage in tow, he improved to eighth, going one lower on Saturday with a 63.

Hopefully those short-game skills (he's 38th for SG: Around The Green and 34th for SG: Putting) stand him in good stead.

They should do. The last five winners here had SG: Putting rankings for the week of 12th, 4th, 1st, 6th, 9th.

It's been a sensational week for the Republic of Ireland football team after they first beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and then produced a dramatic finish in Hungary to win their final group game and qualify for the World Cup playoffs.

Let's hope Irishman Seamus Power is buzzing after that injury-time winner in Budapest and that he takes a leaf out of hat-trick hero Troy Parrott's books by coming up big when it matters most.

Unlike the striker, who scored the winning goal six minutes into added time, Power hasn't been finishing things off despite some encouraging play.

In all five events he's played in the Fall Series, his worst round has come on Sunday. That's obviously compromised his finishes.

Looking at his last two events, Power took 11th in Bermuda and 27th at the WWT in Mexico after sitting eighth and 16th respectively after 54 holes.

And in the Procore and the Sanderson Farms, Saturday positions of 25th and 29th turned to finishes of 47th and 48th.

But surely the Sunday stutters won't last forever and this must be a good chance for him to make a title challenge.

Power has plenty of form by the sea on shorter tracks - a win in Bermuda, thirds at Waialae and El Camaleon, a fifth and seventh at the Corales Puntacana are examples.

As for this actual event, he was fourth in 2021 and fifth in 2022, finishing with laps of 68 and 66.

Conditions were tough in Bermuda but Power stumbled badly at the end with four bogeys in his final five holes and that meant he missed a great chance to secure his Tour card.

He's down at 129th now but still sees an open door. He told the Irish press last week: "I do have confidence, yes. I've played well in Georgia multiple times. Just seeing my game kind of going in the right direction I think is the most encouraging thing.

"I really feel like my body's healthy again and finding like my swing and my comfort level again. Seeing some putts go in last week was very encouraging. It's always been the strength of my game and really like all year and the back end of last year it wasn't, which is kind of unusual for me. But I finally found something in it."

Max McGreevy has a different story to tell after leaping to the safety of 89th in the FedEx Fall standings with a third place in Bermuda last week.

That came as no great surprise as he's now finished in the top dozen in three of his last four events: Bermuda, Bank of Utah Championship (11th) and Japan Open (12th).

He played the Japan Open after finishing a decent 33rd in the co-sanctioned Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama but the Japanese connection doesn't end there because last November he won the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

That prestigious Japan Tour event has previously been won by Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, David Duval, Padraig Harrington, Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka.

McGreevy captured it last year by a hefty four shots from Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and Shaun Norris.

He could have been defending the title this week so perhaps feels a little compromised. But that may only make him more determined to play well here.

The 30-year-old has missed the cut on his last two visits to Sea Island (2022 and 2023) but did post 16th on debut in 2021 after shooting four rounds in the 60s.

We're not hanging our hats on course/tournament form this week but it's nice to know he has a positive memory here.

It's also worth a note that his last start in Georgia resulted in a third place at the Korn Ferry's Club Car Championship in 2024, a tournament where he finished runner-up in 2021.

McGreevy is putting much better of late (in the top 20 for Putting Average in three of his last four starts) and no-one hit more greens in regulation than him in Bermuda last week.

After three wins on the Korn Ferry, two of those in 2024, he looks ready to take the next step.

Speaking in Bermuda last week he said: "I've been fortunate enough to be around the lead a lot in my life and kind of close a couple out.

"If things start maybe going sideways a little bit, it's just something that I can fall back on and say, you know what, I had some mishaps this time I won or something like that. All it takes is a couple good shots, a couple good mental thoughts to kind of get you back going in the right direction."

