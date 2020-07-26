Football Bet of the Day: No catenaccio on show

Relegated hosts to strike sparks

SPAL v Torino

Sunday 26 July, 18:30

I put up two bets for last night's Swiss Super League clash between Zurich and St Gallen, but annoyingly chose the wrong one as the main selection. Over 3.5 Goals landed, as St Gallen broke their hoodoo against Zurich with a 3-1 win.

We'll wrap up the week in Italy, because SPAL are up against Torino, and I think there could be plenty of goals.

SPAL's relegation has been confirmed, and last time out they were pulverised 6-1 at home by Roma. They have lost their last six games in the top flight, and have leaked at least two goals in all six of those defeats. They have shipped 70 goals in the league this term at an average of two per game, and have only managed three clean sheets all season. If you combine that with the worst attacking record in the division, you can see why SPAL are heading down to Serie B.

Torino could be effectively safe by the time the first whistle blows, with Lecce in action earlier at Bologna. La Granata's home form has got them out of danger, which is just as well, because their away form is atrocious. Moreno Longo's side has lost the last eight away games, conceding 22 goals in the process. Five of those eight defeats have seen both teams score and a match total of at least three goals.

SPAL have scored in 11 of their 17 home games in Serie A, and they should be able to score here against a Torino side that hasn't kept a clean sheet away from home since the first week of February.

I'll double up BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals here at [1.98] on the Sportsbook.