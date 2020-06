US Election Betting: Donald Trump drifts to longest odds this year

Donald Trump drifted to his longest odds this year to win the US presidential election after he launched his campaign at a sparsely-attended rally in Oklahoma this weekend.

Trump, who has become the longest-odds incumbent president in the history of US election betting, is out to [2.62] to win another term in the White House.

His presumed Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden is [1.75] - the shortest priced challenger ever to face an incumbent president. And that's before Biden's candidacy has been confirmed and before we know who his running mate will be - although the odds on Kamala Harris [1.91] are shortening.

Frenzied betting on Trump's disastrous weekend

While Trump endured a disastrous weekend, with a near-empty rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, punters traded over £1.1m between Friday and Sunday evening on an Exchange market that is on track to smash all previous records. A total of £39m has been matched already, compared to £15m at the same point in the 2016 US election.

The president's campaign claimed afterwards that 12,000 people attended his rally but the Tulsa fire department said it was half that number. Trump put on a brave face initially, but gave free rein to his fury on Twitter this morning:

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! ? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

It was an extraordinary outburst even by Trump's standards and has lead some commentators to speculate that the president is already preparing to dispute the outcome of the election if he loses.