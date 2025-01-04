Serie A Tips: Back in-form Dybala at 13/5 to score in Rome derby

Fiorentina can hold Napoli to draw

Chance for Udinese to win third successive away game

Bank on Monza to provide goals

Dybala big in Derby della Capitale

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Watch Football... Only Bettor!

Betfair's Saturday Superboost!

Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.

Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Isak and Gordon to combine for 2 or more shots on target was 4/9 NOW SBK 1/1

Napoli's title bid receives another test when they visit Fiorentina on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's team have won their last three games, most recently claiming a 1-0 home victory against Venezia. Yet when they have faced other teams in the top six of Serie A, they have dropped points. They lost at home to both Lazio and Atalanta, while they drew away games at Inter and Juve. If the second-placed side are going to last the pace, they need to start winning these kinds of encounters.

With Atalanta and Inter away at the Supercoppa, there is the opportunity for Napoli to move top of the table with a draw, though a win would be a statement of intent. Fifth-placed Fiorentina are without a victory in four games across all competitions (D2 L2), but twice rallied to claim a point in a 2-2 draw at Juventus last weekend. Napoli might have to be content with a share of the spoils, with the draw priced at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Fiorentina and Napoli to draw SBK 11/5

Udinese have the chance to shine in Saturday's headline slot, when they travel to Verona.

After flirting with relegation last season, the club can be happy with their campaign under Austrian manager Kosta Runjaic. They are currently ninth in Serie A and in decent form, winning their last two away games, which included a 2-1 victory at Udinese in their last road trip.

Verona have also won their last two away games, beating both Parma and Bologna by a 3-2 scoreline. Yet Verona are 16th in the table for a reason and have lost their last three home matches. Considering that Verona have not drawn a single game all season, odds of 6/42.50 for a Udinese win look generous.

Recommended Bet Back Udinese to beat Verona SBK 6/4

There is an early relegation six-pointer on Sunday morning, when Monza host Cagliari.

Monza are bottom of the table, with Cagliari two places ahead of them in 18th, with a four-point advantage. The hosts lost in their first game under new manger Salvatore Bocchetti last weekend, following the sacking of Alessandro Nesta. Monza showed some spirit though, finding a late equaliser away at Parma when reduced to 10 men, only to ultimately concede at the death and lose 2-1.

That loss stretched their winless run to 11 games (D3 L8). Cagliari have lost each of their last five, though four of those losses have come against teams in the top six. As bad as Monza's results have been, they normally score, finding the net in six of their last seven games. Over 2.5 goals should land at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals between Monza and Cagliari SBK 1/1

Even in a weekend in which many of the nation's biggest clubs are away at the Suppercopa, Serie A is able to end on a real high, with the Derby della Capitale the highlight of this round of fixtures.

Roma have had a chaotic season, but the veteran manager Claudio Ranieri appears to have brought some stability to the club. They drew 1-1 at AC Milan last weekend, which means that Roma have now only lost once in their last six games (W4 D1), with all of those victories coming at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio are flying high in fourth place and last weekend came close to beating the league leaders Atalanta, before conceding a late equaliser and drawing 1-1. With both teams now playing well, this promises to be more entertaining affair than has often been the case in recent years. Paulo Dybala has scored three goals in his last two appearances and as Roma's penalty taker, looks overpriced at 13/53.60 to score again, following his stunning volley last weekend.