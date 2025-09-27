Football Accumulator Tips: Back Barcelona to march on in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 4/1

Roma backed to continue impressive form in Serie A

Barcelona to march on and Betis backed for third win

You can back Andy Robson's Sunday acca at 4/1 5.00

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Tip #1 - Back Utrecht to beat Heerenveen 8/11 1.73

Utrecht head into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats, but all of these losses have been by 1-0 scorelines. They were a tad unlucky during the week to fall to a 1-0 loss against Lyon in the Europa League, with the overall performance of both sides pointing more towards a draw.

Domestically, Utrecht have won three and lost three of their six Eredivisie matches so far this season. Crucially, two of these wins have come at home, where they've scored eight goals across their three matches - conceding only two in the process.

Heerenveen have lost both of their away fixtures so far this term, conceding three goals and scoring just one. This isn't the most surprising record, Heerenveen had the worst away record of any side in the Eredivisie last season, winning just two of their 17 away matches, and conceding 42 goals in total.

Utrecht ran out 2-0 winners in this fixture last season and can take advantage of Herenveen's poor record on the road here.

Tip #2 - Back Roma to beat Verona @ 4/11 1.36

Roma are going from strength to strength under Gian Piero Gasperini and they enter this game off the back of an excellent week. Roma started the week with a 1-0 win over Lazio in the Rome derby, which wasn't only crucial for bragging rights, but also important as it was the first game after Roma's first loss of the season, against Torino.

They followed that win up with a 2-1 win over Nice in the Europa League. Gasperini's side have won three of their four games in Serie A this season, conceding just one goal across these fixtures. They take on a Verona side still looking for their first win of the season, having drawn three of their four matches in Serie A so far.

Verona were expected to struggle this season, they finished just six points clear of the drop zone last term and their away form will encourage Roma. Verona lost 11 of their 19 away games last season, only two of these matches ended in draws, so their results tended to be quite black and white on the road.

Only four sides scored fewer goals on the road last season than Hellas Verona in Serie A (19), so it's hard to see how they breach Roma's stubborn backline here. Roma won 13 of their 19 home games in Serie A last season, and they're gearing up to maintain a similar record this campaign.





Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Tip #3 - Back Barcelona to beat Real Sociedad @ 1/4 1.25

Real Sociedad have hmade a poor start to the season, with just one win from their opening six matches in La Liga. This was probably to be expected, Sociedad have been haemorrhaging quality players for a few years - the loss of Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal over the summer being the latest - without integrating adequate replacements, which has left the squad in a bit of a lull.

By contrast, Barcelona have started as you'd expect them to, with five wins from their opening six matches, netting 19 goals across these games, which is unsurprisingly the most in La Liga so far this term. Barcelona's scoring power is what tends to undo sides, they aren't the most disciplined at the back, but can rely on their world class attackers to get them out of jail.

Barcelona have won both of their home games so far this season by an aggregate scoreline of 9-0. Sociedad enter this game having stopped their recent rot with a 1-0 win over Mallorca, ending a series of three consecutive defeats against Real Oviedo, Real Madrid and Real Betis - two of these games were away from home.

Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners in this fixture last season. I can see a similar scoreline materialising here.

Tip #4 - Back Betis to beat Osasuna @ 4/6 1.67

Betis have made a solid start to the season, which has seen them win two of their three home games in La Liga so far. They ran out 3-1 winners over Real Sociedad at home in their most recent La Liga outing, and managed to hold Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw during the week in the Europa League.

Osasuna have collected seven points from their opening six games of the season, but all of these points were earned at home, with Osasuna winning two and drawing one of their three home games. They've lost all three of their away games this season, scoring just one goal and conceding four.

Both sides have seen plenty of goals in recent matches, but the lack of scoring power for Osasuna on the road is a real concern. Betis have scored 2+ goals in each of their last three matches across all competitions, whereas Osasuna have only scored 2+ goals once all season, which was a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Betis can take advantage of this poor away record, knowing that a couple of goals would probably put Osasuna out of the contest altogether. Antony and Lo Celso have been in brilliant form for Betis so far this season, and can be the catalyst for a home win for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Recommended Bet Back Utrecht, Roma, Barcelona, Betis SBK 4/1

There are plenty more Football Predictions for this weekend, including Premier League Bet Builder Tips, over on my website, Andy's Bet Club.