Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 6

Tips for every Premier League Matchday 6 fixture

Goals backed in Brentford v Man Utd early kick-off

Back a tea-time Forest v Sunderland bet builder at 12/1 13.00

Brentford v Man Utd

Saturday 27 September, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have won two of their last three home Premier League games against Manchester United (D1) and beat the Red Devils 4-3 in May. United are winless in their last seven away Premier League matches (D2 L5).

"Meanwhile, Brentford have conceded 10 goals in their five Premier League games this season, their most at this stage of a league season since 2003-04 in the third tier (also 10)."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford Double Chance and Over 3.5 goals SBK 7/2

Chelsea v Brighton

Saturday 27 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"In all competitions, Chelsea have won nine and lost just one of their 12 previous home games against Brighton and Hove Albion (D2), winning their last three in a row since a 1-2 reverse in April 2023. Chelsea have conceded twice in each of their last two Premier League matches, as many times as they'd done in their previous 15 games combined."

Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and BTTS 'Yes' @ 7/42.75

Leeds v Bournemouth

Saturday 27 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Leeds are yet to concede a goal at Elland Road in the Premier League this season. They are unbeaten in 22 home league games (W18 D4), keeping a clean sheet in 15 of those games and conceding only eight goals.

"Only Newcastle (37) have faced fewer shots in the Premier League so far this season than Bournemouth (40)."

Betfair Bet: Back under 1.5 goals @ 13/53.60

Man City v Burnley

Saturday 27 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won each of their last 13 meetings with Burnley in all competitions by an aggregate score of 46-2.

"Erling Haaland has scored 67% of Manchester City's Premier League goals so far this season (6/9). Despite this, his six goals so far is his lowest return after five games in his four campaigns with the Citizens (9 in 2022-23, 7 in 2023-24 and 10 in 2024-25)."

Betfair Bet: Back Man City -2 and Haaland to score 2 or more @ 13/53.60

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday 27 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"This match will see the Premier League's only two unbeaten sides so far this season facing, with Liverpool winning all five of their matches and Crystal Palace winning two and drawing three so far. Three of the last four occasions two unbeaten sides have met this late into a season has seen the match end in a draw.

"Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches (W4 D7), the longest ongoing run of any side."

Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 27/103.70

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Saturday 27 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Eighty percent of Nottingham Forest's Premier League goals this season have come in the first half, the highest ratio of any side (4/5). Meanwhile, only West Ham (9) have conceded more second half goals than the Trick Trees (6).

"Sunderland are one of just two sides yet to score in the first half of their Premier League games this season, along with Aston Villa. However, only league leaders Liverpool (7) have netted more goals in the second half of games than the Black Cats (6)."

Recommended Bet Back Forest/Draw in HT/FT SBK 12/1

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 20 September, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have lost all five of their Premier League games this season and have been trailing at half-time in each of their last nine Premier League games.

"Only Liverpool (7) have scored more second half goals in the Premier League than Tottenham (6) this season, while Spurs are the only side yet to concede after half-time."

Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham/Tottenham in HT/FT @ 11/102.11

Aston Villa v Fulham

Sunday 28 September, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Aston Villa scored their first Premier League goal of the season last time out, but still drew 1-1 with Sunderland and have won none of their five games in 2025-26 (D3 L2). Villa are averaging just 2.4 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, a drop from 4.5 per game in 2024-25. It's their lowest average in a season on record since 1997-98.

"Fulham have won just one of their last 21 away league games at Aston Villa (D7 L13), losing their last six in a row since a 2-1 win in April 2014."

Betfair Bet: Back Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ 7/24.50

Newcastle v Arsenal

Sunday 28 September, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle have won just one of their last seven Premier League games (D3 L3), a run that started with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. They've failed to score in five of these seven games, as many times as they had in their previous 41 league games. Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League away games (W8 D7), though this did come last time out at Liverpool.

"No player has applied more pressures in either the final third (202) or in the opposition penalty area (85) so

far this season than Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal and Gyokeres to score SBK 5/2

Everton v West Ham

Monday 29 September, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Everton are yet to concede a Premier League goal at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, beating Brighton 2-0 and drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa. The Toffees have lost just two of their 12 Premier League home games since David Moyes returned to the club (W4 D6)."

Betfair Bet: Back Everton to win to nil @ 15/82.88