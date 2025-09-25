Alan Shearer Exclusive: United are not a good team and Arteta needs to win silverware

United are still a work in progress despite win over Chelsea

Arteta needs to win silverware as second is no longer good enough

Poor start for Aston Villa but a great one for Sunderland

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

United not a good team despite win over Chelsea

You'd hope Man United will build from this result. Just because they beat Chelsea who had 10 men, it doesn't make them a very good team. They're not. They're a work in progress.

What Ruben Amorim can be really pleased with is the attitude and what his players gave him in the second half when they were under huge pressure.

They were hanging on for their lives when Chelsea got their goal and you didn't see anyone not giving their all. That was a big statement - maybe more than the result. It was a big, much needed result but I think, as well as being very grateful for the three points, I think he'll think about his players, 'when I was under the cosh, you actually came out fighting.'

Amorim has a much better chance of getting things right when the players are with him.

Arteta has to win something with Arsenal this season

It's harsh to say Mikel Arteta is not the man to take Arsenal forward. He knows the rules, as does everyone else, particularly when you spend that amount of money.

They've spent a fortune in the summer, but I guess that only adds pressure on to say that you have to be successful this season. I don't think anyone would disagree with that, even Arteta himself. Second is no longer good enough for Arsenal. This team and this squad have to win big trophies, and we know what happens if that doesn't happen.

The draw (against Man City) was a great result for Liverpool with Arsenal getting the equaliser. They were much better in the second half. They were very cagey in the first half and didn't really go out and open up.

Very rarely have you seen a Man City team be dominated in possession like that and Pep Guardiola takes his main centre-forward off to try and soak up pressure and hit teams on the break.

I know Pep came out and said about the number of games and tiredness and all those things but you're not getting any sympathy from anyone if you're Liverpool, Man City or Arsenal or Chelsea. Particularly with their squads and the money that's been spent.

Arsenal know how big a game it is against Newcastle

It's a huge game on Sunday. I think Arsenal will know, there's a bit of spice when they come to St James' Park and all clubs know that when you go there, you'll be in for a tough game.

Sunday was a poor game at Bournemouth, there's no getting away from it. Don't get me wrong it was a good result for Newcastle because Bournemouth are having a really good start, but it wasn't a good game to watch. It was flat and Newcastle didn't create a lot which is a concern.

Eddie Howe had to change it because of what happened in the Champions League. It's a big game this weekend for both clubs. As we know, Arsenal can't afford to lose too many. Newcastle need to create more and when they do, they need to put them away.

I'd imagine Anthony Gordon will start at the weekend and he'll learn from his mistakes because he can't afford to have that again. When you're out then you give someone else an opportunity. It was stupid what Gordon did getting a three-match ban, and I hope he learns from it.

Newcastle will be really up for it, I'm sure they will be because they love the big boys coming to town and creating a good atmosphere. More often than not over the years, Arsenal have found it tough at St James' - it's a tough one to call.

Ahead of the big game of the weekend I've come up with my Newcastle v Arsenal combined XI.

Ekitike has been superb and is justifying his price-tag

Hugo Ekitike has been superb. He's been the pick of Liverpool's new signings. When you consider who they added in Wirtz, Frimpong, Kerkez and Isak, he's without doubt been the standout signing so far.

Right from the Community Shield he was at it and obviously his league form as well. I know Liverpool had a really good 25 minutes in the Merseyside derby, but in terms of the second half as we've seen before, they didn't play particularly well. Everton were the better team no doubt and once they got the goal, they were right back in the game.

Ekitike has been outstanding. A penny for Isak's thoughts in terms of him signing and playing last week. It was probably a bit of a surprise and then being left out again at the weekend with Ekitike scoring again.

I am not bitter that Newcastle didn't get Ekitike. Newcastle was linked with him, Sesko, Delap and Mbuemo. It doesn't make Ekitike's good form any harder. He's a Liverpool's player, they paid a lot of money for him and he's justifying that price-tag.

Villa look tired and is if they have no energy

It doesn't take a genius to know that in football management, if you don't win football matches, your job is going to be on the line. I know Wolves gave Vitor Pereira a new contract, but they then got stuffed at the weekend. We don't know what's in that contract and what clauses are involved.

We know the success Unai Emery has had at Aston Villa. They pushed PSG all the way in the Champions League last season but they now look tired and like they have no energy.

Even on the first day of the season when Newcastle went there - they didn't have the energy or the buzz that they had last season. Whether that's been sucked out of them because of PSR, having to sell and they didn't get anyone in. It just doesn't seem right at Aston Villa at this moment in time.

Sunderland have made a great start to the season

At home Sunderland are unbeaten and when you look at the three promoted teams, they've made a right good start. When you compare it to last season where teams have struggled and it's been a long time since teams have got the first win, whereas Leeds got a great result against Wolves, Burnley have a win and Sunderland did well, going down to ten men against Villa but rescuing a point.

Sunderland have made a great start to the season, and I think what message that sends out is that anyone going to those three teams will find things tough.

I think it's still very early, but a lot of people would've changed their opinion already and say that Sunderland can stay up, because of their home form, they've a really good chance of staying up.

The home form was always going to be key to any of the promoted teams. Sunderland will be absolutely delighted with the start they've made.

Now read Alan Shearer's Premier League Matchday 6 predictions here.

*from 9am on Friday