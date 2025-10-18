Football Accumulator Tips: Andy Robson's Sunday 7/2 Match Odds 90 Acca including a Liverpool win

Liverpool can beat arch rivals at Anfield

AC Milan fancied to get the better of Fiorentina

Dutch and French teams in Andy Robson's Sunday acca at 7/2 4.50

Tip #1 - Back Toulouse to beat Metz 8/15 1.53

Toulouse have made a steady start to the season, avoiding defeat in four of their seven matches and winning three of these games. Their games have seen plenty of goals with 23 in total across these fixtures, and they could add a few more to that tally against a Metz side that has conceded 16 goals this season - the joint most of any side in Ligue 1.

Metz have lost five of their seven matches, without winning any. They've lost all three of their away matches, which is where 11 of the 16 goals they've conceded have come. The only points they've managed to pick up so far this season were in home games against Le Havre and Angers - both sides that sit in the lower reaches of Ligue 1 at this early stage.

Metz earned promotion from Ligue 2 last season, so it's no surprise that they're struggling to adapt to this level. They have gone straight back down the last two times they've earned promotion from the second division, and a similar story could be playing out here. Toulouse enter this game with real confidence having registered a 2-1 win away from home against Lyon last time out, and they have a real opportunity to build on that result here.

Tip #2 - Back Liverpool to beat Man United @ 8/15 1.53

Liverpool had a disastrous week just before the international break, losing all three of their matches against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea away from home. Arne Slot will have had some puzzles to solve over the international break, but there's still no side I'd rather back at home than Liverpool with the Anfield factor.

Man United have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since January 2016. It's an incredibly difficult ground to visit, especially with the rivalry that exists between these sides. There have been a lot of draws in these clashes which is to be expected with it being such an occasion for both sides, but I can see a more open encounter here.

Liverpool have only kept two clean sheets across their 10 matches in all competitions this term, so defensive solidity hasn't been easy to come by for Slot's side. United have seen 20 goals across their six Premier League matches and intriguingly sit top of the xG table (14.1) - I would take that ranking with a pinch of salt though, seeing as United have played two of the three promoted sides at home already this term.

Even though United are top of the xG table, this has only resulted in nine goals for Ruben Amorim's side, so there is still an issue when it comes to converting chances. Liverpool aren't settled at the back, but the quality they have in attack should be enough to see them over the line here.

Tip #3 - Back AC Milan to beat Fiorentina @ 1/2 1.50

Milan desperately needed a rebuild after a disastrous season last year, which saw them finish 8th and miss out on European football, which is a cardinal sin for a club the size of Milan.

They've gone about the rebuild in the right way, appointing experienced head coach Massimilano Allegri, who may not play the most exciting brand of football, but is experienced in this league and has the personality and stature to manage a club like Milan.

They've won four of their six games in Serie A so far this season. Their only loss came on the opening weekend of the season against Cremonense, but since then they've won four of their five matches, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Juventus.

This run has included a home win over Scudetto holders Napoli, as well as comprehensive wins over Lecce and Udinese, which seem to have confirmed Milan's status as one of the major players in Serie A again this season.

Fiorentina have made a really poor start to the season with no wins from their opening six matches. Three of these games have ended in draws, which have all come away from home. Milan should have enough firepower through their summer recruits to unsettle a vulnerable Fiorentina side that have only managed to win one of their last five matches, with that victory coming in the Conference League.

Tip #4 - Back Feyenoord to beat Heracles @ 3/10 1.30

Feyenoord have developed well under Robin Van Persie and are primed for a title challenge, having won seven of their eight matches so far. The Eredivise has moved along from years of Ajax dominance, to a competitive league with at least three teams vying for the title.

Feyenoord have won three and drawn one of their four away games so far this season. This should be the most straightforward of their assignments on the road so far, seeing as Heracles sit rock bottom of the Eredivise, having won just one of their eight matches, losing the other seven.

Heracles have conceded 20 goals across these games and only scored seven themselves. They won't be able to live with the scoring power of Feyenoord, who have netted 10 goals on their travels so far. Feyenoord ran out 4-1 winners in this fixture last season and put five past Heracles in a 5-2 home victory last term.

Recommended Bet Back Toulouse, Liverpool, AC Milan & Feyenoord all to Win SBK 7/2

