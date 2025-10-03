Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Goals in Frankfurt, Turin and Vigo

Saturday 04 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

It's been a flawless start to the campaign for the German champions Bayern. Vincent Kompany's men have won all nine of their competitive games across four different competitions, and they have one of the most relentless attacking units in Europe. The Bavarians have rattled in 35 goals in all competitions, and in Harry Kane they have one of the best strikers on the planet.

Kane brought up a century of goals for Bayern last weekend with a brace against Werder Bremen, and he netted two more against Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday. Kane now has a staggering 102 goals in just 105 matches since moving to Bayern.

Eintracht Frankfurt's games are just as goal-filled, although as well as scoring freely they have plenty of goals going in the other direction. Their eight competitive games have featured a staggering 47 goals, and if you look at their two Champions League matches, they won 5-1 against Galatasaray before losing 5-1 at Atletico Madrid. In the Bundesliga last weekend they went 6-0 up against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and eventually only won 6-4.

This fixture ended 3-3 last term, and four of the last six meetings have featured four goals or more. We can get a price of 2.89/5 on the Exchange to back Over 4.5 Goals, and given the freewheeling nature of both teams I think that's worth doing.

Recommended Bet Back Over 4.5 Goals EXC 2.8

Sunday October 5, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

His football isn't everyone's cup of tea, and he can be an irascible and controversial character, but you can't deny that Max Allegri is an outstanding coach. He won the Scudetto with Milan, and went on to win five more league titles with Juventus. Now he's back at Milan, and has made a strong start to the campaign.

A home defeat to Cremonese made for a poor start, but Milan have won every game since, and a rare lack of European entanglements may play into their hands. Last weekend's 2-1 win over Napoli was a huge step forward.

Former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has been in outstanding form. The 27-year-old has already delivered four goals and two assists this season, and is looking as sharp and as healthy as he ever has. His form is covering a lack of goals from Milan's strikers, and a spell on the sidelines for the influental Rafael Leao.

Juventus are just a point behind the leaders Milan, and they've been surprisingly entertaining under coach Igor Tudor. They have had some extraordinary games - they came from behind to beat Inter 4-3, and scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. In midweek, the Bianconeri gave up a last-gasp leveller in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced at 2.1411/10 here, and that seems value to me. Neither team looks particularly secure defensively, and Juve's last five games have seen both teams find the net. Four of Milan's seven competitive games have featured three goals or more, and the days of these crunch clashes in Serie A being dour and safety-first affairs are long gone.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals EXC 2.14

Sunday 05 October, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

Atletico Madrid have had an incredible week, notching five goals in each of their last two games. They deservedly crushed Real Madrid 5-2 in the capital city derby, and then they swept aside Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1. Julian Alvarez has caught the eye with some incredible goals and performances, Antoine Griezmann has just brought up his double century of goals for the club, and Alexander Sorloth is showing he has be a threat as a starter as well as being an effective supersub.

It is however worth noting the lack of clean sheets for Diego Simeone's side. Eight of their nine competitive matches since the Club World Cup have seen both teams find the net.

Celta Vigo play some interesting and enterprising football under coach Caludio Giraldez, but their midweek win over PAOK in the Europa League was their first competitive victory of the season. A BTTS bet has landed in eight of their nine games, and it's worth backing both teams to find the net here at 1.84/5.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score EXC 1.8

