New Zealand v West Indies Second ODI Tips: Don't miss 100/1 gamble on underrated Windies runscorer

New Zealand v West Indies

Wednesday 19 November, 01:00

TV: Live on TNT

New Zealand v West Indies second ODI team news

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead after a narrow seven-run win in game one. But they may look to tweak their line-up after the batting struggled a little bit.

That could have been because they were a specialist light. Mark Chapman missed out and although Michael Bracewell is a strong performer, we're not sure he's a No 6 at this level. Do they really need Kyle Jamieson and Zak Foulkes? Chapman is a useful sixth- bowling option.

Will Young has been moved down to No 3 and he is under pressure for his place following a duck, the latest low score in a lean run. Henry Nicholls is another option. Kane Williamson is injured and will play no part in the series.

Possible New Zealand XI: Conway, Ravindra, Young, Mitchell, Latham, Chapman/Foulkes, Bracewell, Santner, Jamieson, Henry, Duffy

West Indies were more than competitive in game one and are likely feeling a little sore that they didn't get over the line in a chase of 270.

It is unlikely they make changes to their XI as a result but they may consider Roston Chase's ten overs for 37 as a potential way to unsettle the hosts. Another spinner could be useful. Kharry Pierre could come in for Shamar Springer

Possible WI XI: Athanaze, Campbell, Carty, Hope, Rutherford, Chase, Greaves, Shepherd, Pierre, Forde, Seales

New Zealand v West Indies second ODI pitch report

There hasn't been a day-night contest at Napier since 2019. There is a slight toss bias for the chaser with 12 wins from 22 but we have to be cautious because of the lack of matches.

The last day-night contest was between Bangladesh and New Zealand with the visitors bowled out for 232. The same year the Kiwis were razed for 157 against India. There was also bowler dominance in the 2023 ODI (not day-night) with New Zealand bowled out for 98 against Bangladesh.

The most recent match, however, was in March and, unhelpfully for trend spotters, was a road. New Zealand amassed 344.

There is the potential for overs being lost to rain. For total runs markets Sportsbook require a minimum of 40 overs to be bowled. On the Exchange, the 50-overs runs line requires 50 overs so bets will be void if overs are lost.

New Zealand have now won 17 of their last 19 at home so it is no surprise to see them as short as 1.3030/100 for this contest. Still, West Indies were bang in the game and at 4.30100/30 there is at least room for a traden on the Betfair Exchange.

The visitors took chunks out of their price with the ball in the first powerplay and were in the mix in the chase thanks to a rearguard from Sherfane Rutherford.

Conditions will be key, though. West Indies as a trade would need to be bowling first under leaden skies. Cheap, early wickets would expose that New Zealand line-up, as discussed in the team news. Or batting first under sun on a straw-coloured surface is required.

Matt Henry is 11/43.75 from 3/14.00 for top bowler for the Kiwis. We tipped him for game one so Sportsbook have obviously chopped after some considerable money. But we keep the faith. In our opinion a blank in one game just means Henry has moved closer to a success. He is dangerous with the new ball and can pick up easy ones at the death.

As discussed in the last preview, Kharry Pierre is no 100/1101.00 chance for top WI bat. He has a first-class century and batted at No 8 in the recent series versus Bangladesh, going close to a win. It would not be a surprise if a 30-odd won this market for West Indies at some stage in the series.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Henry top NZ bowler SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Kharry Pierre top WI bat SBK 100/1

