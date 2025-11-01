Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Matchday 10

Includes tips for top flight TV games and 3pm kick-offs

Plus tips for EFL, FA Cup, football accas and bet builders

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Premier League football tips and predicitions

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton and Hove Albion have kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 Premier League matches and have only kept a clean sheet in 17% of their games under manager Fabian Hürzeler (8/47), the lowest ratio of any of the four managers to take charge of the Seagulls in the Premier League.

"Leeds are looking to record consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November 2022. They've followed up their last six Premier League wins with a draw and five defeats since they last won consecutive games."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton and Draw & BTTS 'Yes' SBK 9/10

Mark O'Haire: "Mikel Arteta made 10 changes to his Arsenal side for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton, yet the Gunners continued their eye-catching recent form with a 2-0 triumph. The victory means Arsenal are the first English top-flight team to play six games in a month and win them all without conceding a goal. Historic.

"That phenomenal run of results looks likely to be extended on Saturday when the capital club head to Turf Moor. Arsenal are allowing only 0.59 xG per-game in the Premier League this season, giving up just 2.11 shots on-target on average - the Gunners' opponents have managed just five Big Chances across the campaign.

"Those remarkable numbers should give Arsenal a strong frame to work from ahead of their trip to a Burnley side that is returning the league's lowest xG average (0.76 per-game), the fewest shots in the top-flight (7.69 per-game), the worst shots in the box output (4.56 per-game), as well as the second-lowest Big Chances figure (10)."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win to nil @ SBK 10/11

Stephen Tudor: "The Eagles are flying high again after their League Cup success at Anfield while Brentford's direct fare is beginning to pay off handsomely. A cracker potentially awaits at Selhurst Park, especially as the last six meetings have seen both teams scoring.

"On Merseyside, Ismaila Sarr bagged twice and the winger will likely pose a serious threat again, the 27-year-old tending to score in streaks. Earlier this term he struck in three consecutive games while last season 75% of his league goals came in two two-match bursts. Intriguingly too, in five of the last six league games in which he has converted, Sarr opened the scoring."

Recommended Bet Back Sarr first goalscorer SBK 7/1

It was a poor result for Sean Dyche against Bournemouth, especially after doing so well in Europe. It will be a rocking atmosphere at Forest, as always when Man United come to town.

United are looking for results to keep the good run going and they've had a week off due to being knocked out of the Carabao Cup. I think Forest will get something out of the game, but I'm not sure they'll win, so I'm going to say a draw.

I think it's too early to say they're the real deal and that United can finish in the top four or five. If they can continue this in a month's time, I might change my mind, but let's see what the next couple of weeks bring, and then we can judge whether they're certainly improving.

Alan's Prediction:Draw

Mark Stinchcombe: "Craven Cottage sees a battle between two teams in terrible form as 17th placed Fulham host bottom of the table Wolves. Fulham have lost their last four Premier League games. Wolves are the only side in the division without a win, following two draws and seven defeats. Further back, it's no wins in their last 13 league matches which probably explains the home side's odds-on quote of 4/5. Both of Fulham's wins have come at home this season.

"I don't want to back a side that's only three points above the drop at odds-on, so given Wolves are much poorer than their opposition, let's back a much bigger price for a home victory. Wolves' Jørgen Strand Larsen has scored 15 goals in 42 league games for Wolves with his 15 goals spread across 13 matches. Staggeringly, in those 13 games, Wolves have lost six (46%), which is fourth worst record in Premier League history over at least a 13 game sample. We can get 9/1 Strand Larsen scores and loses again."

Recommended Bet Back Jorgen Strand Larsen anytime goalscorer & Fulham to win SBK

Dave Tindall: "If winning this away London derby by two clear goals seems a tad hopeful, history says it's well within the realms of possibility. Chelsea have 4-1 and 3-0 wins in their last four trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and also scored four last year when edging a seven-goal thriler.

"Overall, the Blues have won five of their six matches at Spurs' new stadium while, widening the lens to home and away, Tottenham have beaten Chelsea just once in their last 13 Premier League head-to-heads.

"The odds for this latest renewal show Tottenham at 17/10, with Chelsea 31/20 and The Draw 5/2. I'm leaning towards the visitors but will boost the odds to 7/2 by taking Chelsea to win and Both teams to Score."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win and Both teams to Score SBK 7/2

Lewis Jones: "With confidence high about Liverpool ending their winless run, it makes sense to add their most dangerous player into the mix to grab an assist or a goal. All the scrutiny on Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz at Liverpool has taken the limelight away from Cody Gakpo, who is quietly stealing the show this season in the Liverpool attack.

"He's the first name on the teamsheet and has scored in three of his last four games as the consistency in his game now is an underrated aspect of how Slot's team go about their business in the final third.

"Gakpo is also a big creative force for Liverpool - only Jack Grealish has created more chances from open play this season in the Premier League. The Dutchman has been a thorn for Villa before too having grabbed a goal involvement in both his starts against Emery's men."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win & Cody Gakpo to score or assist SBK 13/8

Football...Only Bettor. Listen to the Saturday preview

EFL and FA Cup tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Charlton continue to catch the eye. Although they weren't at their best last weekend, they managed to take a point off Hull, and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games this weekend. They've scored six times during that sequence and conceded just twice. They have been incredibly effective at The Valley, and Nathan Jones, a lifelong Cardiff supporter, will have his side ready for this contest.

"The hosts have lost just one of their last 20 home matches, and their propensity for scoring in injury-time may be key here. With Charlton having a whole week to prepare for this game, they should be fitter, sharper and more focused.

"Swansea battled admirably against Manchester City on Wednesday night but fell short. Alan Sheehan has come under scrutiny lately, and he needs to start picking up victories in the Championship. This is an incredibly tough place to go off the back of a midweek EFL Cup tie, and they may come unstuck in the second half as legs start to tire."

Recommended Bet Back Charlton Win SBK 11/10

The Reading commissars had enough of Noel Hunt on Saturday. He was relieved of his managerial duties and replaced by Leam Richardson in the week. The failure to beat Doncaster last Saturday was enough with Reading languishing in 19th.

Carlisle's story is one of resurgence. They've been excellent under Mark Hughes in the National League this season with 34 points and five away wins.

Regan Linney, a forward who scored a lot of goals for Altrincham and was Carlisle's star summer signing, interests me here . The 28-year-old has scored 11 in 16 this season and got two in the big game against Forest Green. He gets into good areas and gets shots off early and I fancy him to get a chances if starting on Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Regan Lilley Anytime Goalscorer v Reading SBK 23/10

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Jude Bellingham missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury, and there were always going to be questions about how he would fit in the new coach's system. However, the England star dominated El Clasico - he spun Pedri in midfield before brilliantly teeing up Kylian Mbappé for the opener, and then tapped the winning goal home at the far post.

"With Bellingham full of confidence (something he's rarely short of anyway), I'm happy to back him to score at 9/5 on the Sportsbook. Valencia were dragged clear of relegation danger last term by impressive coach Carlos Corberan, and they were hoping to kick on this term, but they are in the dropzone once again."

Recommended Bet Back Jude Bellingham to score @ SBK 9/5

Now read Alan Shearer's predictions for every Premier League match this weekend