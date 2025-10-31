Weekend FA Cup Tips: Start the Road to Wembley by backing 168/1 acca

Five FA Cup ties previewed this weekend including Sunday game

Two goalscorer bets for National League teams appeal

Friday 19:30, Live on TNT

The Draw No Bet odds here are 1/101.10 Luton and 9/52.80 on Forest Green, and that's far too much of a price chasm for Friday's televised match.

Jack Wilshere's homecoming of sorts for Luton against Mansfield ended in disappointment, and for all the preaching of a lot of analysis from the rookie coach, the Hatters are still struggling to break down opponents. It happened in their first match of the season at home to Wimbledon and not a lot has changed.

Luton are only in 10th in League One while Forest Green have collected 32 points already in the National League and scored 25 goals under Robbie Savage. They lost 4-2 recently at Carlisle - a big game for the fifth tier that day - and Savage still boasted his team will win the league.

I like the addition of the front man Temi Babalola who has presence but also brings people into the game with his hold-up play. Savage will relish this occasion whereas Wilshire will be nervous.

Recommended Bet Back Forest Green Rovers Double Chance v Luton SBK 9/5

Saturday 15:00

Bristol Rovers' form indicates that they are teetering on the edge of collapse. They've lost four on the spin and conceded four goals in each of those losses.

I was surprised Darrell Clarke wasn't sent packing this week. They've been shocking recently but the problem, while partly due to Clarke's insistence on using a back five, is the club's poor recruitment.

Rovers created xG numbers of just 0.23 and 0.32 in the recent defeats, and while the addition of Luton legend Tom Lockyer is heart-warming, Rovers concede terrible goals and gifted Tranmere four recently. Tranmere won't score four in a game too often.

Recommended Bet Back Bromley 90 mins payout SBK 4/5

Saturday 15:00

The Reading commissars had enough of Noel Hunt on Saturday. He was relieved of his managerial duties and replaced by Leam Richardson in the week. The failure to beat Doncaster last Saturday was enough with Reading languishing in 19th.

Carlisle's story is one of resurgence. They've been excellent under Mark Hughes in the National League this season with 34 points and five away wins.

Regan Linney, a forward who scored a lot of goals for Altrincham and was Carlisle's star summer signing, interests me here . The 28-year-old has scored 11 in 16 this season and got two in the big game against Forest Green. He gets into good areas and gets shots off early and I fancy him to get a chances if starting on Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Regan Lilley Anytime Goalscorer v Reading SBK 23/10

Saturday 15:00

Barnet let me down again in League Two last weekend - this time in a game where they conceded against Barrow, then fought back to lead 2-1 and held 2-2 in the end. Not for the first time this season they dominated the match with shots, shots on target and a possession stat-buster of 75%.

Barnet have already lost 2-0 to Fleetwood Town in League Two this season, with their last win against them coming back in March 2013 at Underhill in a league encounter. But they are in better shape now and have moved up to 11th in the table, a spot behind Fleetwood.

The Bees have recently added former £15million striker Britt Assombalonga to their ranks - I hope he starts this Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Barnet to beat Fleetwood SBK 5/4

Sunday 14:15, Live on BBC2 and TNT

Walsall are going very well in League Two but face a tricky FA Cup tie at Eastleigh. The Spitfires are mid-table in the National League, but are priced up not as complete rags at 3/14.00 for the match. The angle to exploit here, however, is another goalscorer bet.

Aaron Blair has six goals in 13 appearances this season for the hosts. Following two standout seasons in the lower leagues, he has adapted well to Eastleigh since moving from Maidstone.

Walsall are often priced up for any match at 4/51.80 in League Two, but their form in October hasn't been as hot as September when they recorded five wins. Eastleigh have been eliminated in four of their last five FA Cup ties against Football League opposition, with the other a 2-1 win over Reading in 2023-24.

Blair takes penalties and looks a huge price at 7/24.50 to score anytime and 9/110.00 to be the game's first goalscorer.

Recommended Bet Back Aaron Blair Anytime Goalscorer v Walsall SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet You can back all five tips in one click here for an ACCA SBK 168/1

