Championship Tips: Coventry to capitalise on Wrexham's busy week

Wrexham v Coventry - Sky Blues to triumph in North Wales

Friday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Football

Wrexham were beaten by League One Cardiff in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, triggering another outpouring of disdain towards boss Phil Parkinson. Although it has been far from a disastrous start to the campaign, the club's ropey home record has intensified the scrutiny on the long-serving boss. The hosts have won just one of their last six, although flip that stat, and they've lost just one of the last seven.

Wrexham's games have been tight and they haven't conceded more than a single goal in a game since 20 September. They will battle on Friday night, but this is a fairly quick turnaround and, although changes were made for the EFL Cup, preparation time has been limited. On the plus side, both fixtures have taken place at the Racecourse Ground, eliminating the need for travel.

Coventry continued their dominance at the top of the Championship table last weekend. They beat Watford, despite facing a bombardment from the Hornets. The visitors created 2.61 xG (1.67xG from open play) despite going down to 10 men just before the break. That has raised alarm bells and opened up a debate surrounding the sustainability of the Sky Blues' form. Nevertheless, they have strikers in red-hot form with both Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante topping the scoring charts.

I do think Coventry's winning run will come to an end soon but this may not be the right spot to oppose them. Either way, they will be given a stern test here.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 6/5

Leicester v Blackburn - Foxes to sneak their way to three points Saturday, 12:30, Live on Sky Sports Football Leicester are drifting into mid-table having lost back-to-back Championship fixtures. Interestingly, the Foxes have conceded the fewest set-piece goals in the division, yet they haven't kept a clean sheet in over a month. They have been opened up far too easily, and have yet to find a convincing centre-back pairing. But they are unbeaten at the KP, drawing each of their last three and are 8/111.73 to pick up their first victory at this venue since August. Finding a striker who can become a reliable scorer at this level is yet another dilemma for boss Marti Cifuentes. Blackburn snapped their five-match winless streak last time out when hosting Southampton. Rovers soaked up a lot of pressure early on, yet with an xG of 3.20, including six shots on target, their victory was not a fluke. Val Ismael badly needed that success, and his side can take plenty of confidence into this tie. Rovers have been less convincing away from home and have failed to score in their last two. They should create chances, but the hosts are tougher to beat at the KP and may just grind out a much-needed win. Recommended Bet Back Leicester Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Norwich v Hull - Tigers to hammer final nail in Manning's coffin Saturday, 12:30, Live on the Sky Sports+ App At the time of writing, Liam Manning remains in charge of Norwich City. He's been unable to recreate his success at Bristol City and there is a palpable sense of disharmony around Carrow Road. The hosts have sunk to 23rd in the table, collecting just eight points from their opening 12 fixtures. Many of the players look disinterested, and Josh Sargent, although he may be carrying an injury, has stopped scoring. The 25-year-old US international scored in his first five matches, but hasn't found the net since the first international break of the campaign. They've lost every single game at this venue and have failed to score in their last two. Hull have been one of the season's surprise packages. Sergej Jakirovic was an unknown coach and there was plenty of scepticism surrounding his appointment. The club's recruitment felt haphazard, and they did the majority of the business late in the window. Despite these factors, they've produced some notable performances, are unbeaten in five and will feel confident of extending that run on Saturday lunchtime. Only Coventry have taken more efforts on target than the men from Humberside and, although they cannot defend, I expect them to have too much firepower for the troubled hosts. Recommended Bet Back Hull Draw No Bet SBK 7/5

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday - Owls to notch at the Hawthorns Saturday, 12:30, Live on Sky Sports+ App Ryan Mason has been feeling the heat for the first time in his fledgling managerial career. West Brom's form has dropped off, and they have struggled for goals since the October international break. Nevertheless, the Baggies' home form is solid enough and they've suffered just a single defeat in the Black Country so far. The home fans would like to see a little less caution in their approach, particularly at this venue, where WBA have scored just four times in their opening five fixtures. The return of Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant may give a different dimension to their forward line, yet both players will need time to get back up to speed. Sheffield Wednesday were defeated by Oxford last weekend, yet that result was largely irrelevant as the fans celebrated a step forward off the field. The Owls have been far better on the road, looking much sharper in the final third. Despite drawing blanks at home on a frequent basis, they have managed to net in every single match on the road, and that pattern could continue here. At 3/41.75, it's worth backing Wednesday just to get on the scoresheet here. Despite their position in the standings, the visitors have actually amassed a greater xG than the hosts this season, and they should create plenty of opportunities here. Recommended Bet Back Over 0.5 Sheffield Wednesday Goals SBK 3/4

Football...Only Bettor. Listen to the Saturday preview Birmingham v Portsmouth - Pompey to restrict the hosts Saturday, 3pm Birmingham fans have been a little disappointed with a return of 15 points from 12 games so far. There is plenty of positivity off the pitch, yet the performances haven't matched that ambition. It may just be teething problems for Chris Davies' side but they need to improve their output in the final third. Their total of 30 shots is the joint-lowest alongside Derby and Sheffield United and fans have bemoaned their team's possession-heavy style, which fails to bring the best out of the club's strikers. Kyogo Furahashi has looked short of confidence, and only six players have chipped in with goals so far. Portsmouth have been extremely effective this season at nullifying opponents. This tactic has worked well away from Fratton Park, with their matches on the road averaging just 1.6 goals per game. John Mousinho's side have had to adapt due to the sheer number of injuries they have picked up, but I don't think they will deviate from this approach on Saturday afternoon. They've suffered just a single away defeat so far, and have stopped Leicester and Southampton from collecting maximum points. They will happily let Brum have plenty of possession while they defend in numbers and keep things secure. Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Charlton v Swansea - Addicks to expose the tired visitors Saturday, 3pm Charlton continue to catch the eye. Although they weren't at their best last weekend, they managed to take a point off Hull, and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games this weekend. They've scored six times during that sequence and conceded just twice. They have been incredibly effective at The Valley, and Nathan Jones, a lifelong Cardiff supporter, will have his side ready for this contest. The hosts have lost just one of their last 20 home matches, and their propensity for scoring in injury-time may be key here. With Charlton having a whole week to prepare for this game, they should be fitter, sharper and more focused. Swansea battled admirably against Manchester City on Wednesday night but fell short. Alan Sheehan has come under scrutiny lately, and he needs to start picking up victories in the Championship. This is an incredibly tough place to go off the back of a midweek EFL Cup tie, and they may come unstuck in the second half as legs start to tire. Recommended Bet Back Charlton Win SBK 11/10

Oxford v Millwall - In-form Lions to show their teeth on the road Saturday, 3pm Oxford picked up their third success of the season last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday. It was an important success for the Yellows, giving them a little breathing space. Gary Rowett's side aren't likely to be involved in many high-scoring, zany fixtures this season, due to their organised approach, so scoring enough goals to come out on the right side of games is their best route to success. Nevertheless, the stats suggest they are creating chances, and they aren't getting carved open by the opposition. It's been 30 games since they won consecutive Championship matches, and victory on Saturday would be a great way to end that barren run. Millwall have hit top gear. Alex Neil's side have moved up to third in the table, having secured three wins in seven days. They've won four in a row with the return of Casper de Norre and the form of Femi Azeez contributing considerably. The Lions are still unbeaten on the road, one of only three sides to avoid defeat on their travels, and their games have been tight. Tougher tests on the road will come, but they should take something back to Bermondsey this weekend. Recommended Bet Back Millwall Draw No Bet SBK 4/5

QPR v Ipswich - Points shared at Loftus Road Saturday, 3pm QPR put in their worst performance of the season at Derby last weekend as they managed just a single shot on target at Pride Park. Julian Stephan has had a full week to prepare his side and ensure that they can put that dismal display firmly behind them. Defensive personnel has been at a premium lately, and a quiet midweek will have helped matters considerably. At the other end of the field, they have plenty of threats with Rumarn Burrell, Harvey Vale, Richard Kone and Koki Saito all capable of causing problems, while Nicholas Madsen has looked like a player transformed since the summer break. QPR's home games have been fairly close encounters, although they've won just twice in 11 games here. Ipswich's troubles on the road have continued. They created plenty against Middlesbrough, yet weren't able to capitalise. They've netted just three times in their four away games so far and need to start converting away from Portman Road. Fans will be hoping that the squad hasn't been unsettled by speculation linking Kieran McKenna with the vacancy at Celtic. His stock remains high despite some underwhelming displays on their travels so far. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 5/2

Sheffield United v Derby - Blades to be involved in a tight one Saturday, 3pm Sheffield United committed several individual errors as they threw away a lead against Preston on Friday night. Despite the result, there were some positives, with Djibril Soumare catching the eye. The Blades struggled with possession, and they are likely to get plenty of the ball in this fixture. There has been a significant improvement in their performance levels since Chris Wilder returned as manager and they may have too much firepower for their shot-shy visitors. Derby are still creating very little. John Eustace's side have taken just 98 shots, 22 fewer than any other team in the division and have managed just 30 on target (joint-fewest). Nevertheless, they are finding ways to win games, and their defence has been exemplary. They won't give much away here, nor will they create many opportunities. This could be a tight one, yet the hosts have a few more matchwinners in their squad. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 10/11

Southampton v Preston - PNE to take a point back to Deepdale Saturday, 3pm Pressure is mounting on Will Still. The Saints have a talented squad and made several additions this summer, yet their play is stale and predictable. They are creating chances but struggling to put them away and are constantly getting caught out at the other end of the pitch. A malaise is engulfing the club, and it may need a character more experienced than Still to restore normality. They've lost just once at home this season, but Preston can be tricky opposition. Paul Heckingbottom should be credited with spotting Sheffield United's weaknesses last weekend and capitalising on them. The former-Blades boss is getting the most out of his squad, and they have suffered just three defeats so far this season. PNE have also scored in four of their five away games and even found a way past Derby's stubborn resistance. It's a long trip back for the visitors, yet they could take advantage of their hosts' fragile mentality, and if they can nick the first goal, they may hold onto that lead. Recommended Bet Back Preston Draw No Bet SBK 13/5

Stoke v Bristol City - Low-key game in the Potteries Saturday, 3pm If you're seeking entertainment this season, it would be strongly advised to stay away from the Potteries. Although Mark Robins isn't renowned for his cautious style, he's transformed his side into a successful low-margin outfit. Stoke games have averaged just 1.75 goals per game this season, although the home fans have been treated to a slight rise of 1.8 goals per game. They've been very effective at this venue lately, losing just two of 11 and keeping five clean sheets. With three clean sheets in five overall, they will not be easy prey for anyone this season, not least Bristol City on Saturday afternoon. Gerhard Struber has defied many fans' pre-season expectations at Bristol City. The Robins are one of three teams that are still unbeaten on the road and have kept three consecutive clean sheets on their travels. Struber is known as an attack-minded coach, yet he's managed to mould his side into a cohesive unit on their travels, and they won't make it easy for their in-form hosts. Recommended Bet Back Under 1.5 Goals SBK 21/10

Watford v Middlesbrough - BTTS at Vicarage Road Saturday, 3pm Watford have improved under Javi Gracia, and they were unfortunate to lose last weekend against the league leaders. Although Paulo Pezzolano never adapted to life in Hertfordshire, the side were tougher to beat at home, and that has continued into Gracia's tenure. The players look happier and with less frequent chopping and changing, the attacking talents are starting to thrive. They've scored 2+ goals in five of their six here and the home fans have witnessed plenty of entertainment so far this season. Their failure to keep a clean sheet at Vicarage Road is the only blot on their home copybook. Middlesbrough continue to catch the eye under Rob Edwards. Nevertheless, some performances have fallen short of early-season standards and they were lucky to take a point against Wrexham last time out. The Teessiders also gave up plenty of opportunities against Sheffield Wednesday 10 days ago. Boro have plenty of talent in their squad, and Edward's ability to in-game manage has won them plenty of points so far this campaign. They should get on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 3/4

Now read our betting preview of Matchday 10 in the Premier League