Premier League Matchday 9 Preview: Gunners looking to stretch their lead and all eyes on Nuno

Arsenal the big winners in Matchday 8

Postecoglou pays the price and becomes a record breaker

Liverpool's under-performing stars need to step up

Is Nuno Espirito Santo a Sack Race candidate after just three games?

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

What happened in Matchday 8?

It perhaps wasn't one of the most dramatic matchdays of the Premier League season in terms of goals and late drama but we did see some significant results, not least in Saturday's early kick-off where Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest resulted in Ange Postecoglou receiving his marching orders.

Postecoglou was in charge at the City Ground for just 39 days meaning his stint as manager is the shortest in Premier League history. Sean Dyche was appointed the new Nottingham Forest boss on Tuesday morning.

Manchester City stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games (later making it nine with a win in the Champions League) with a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, a result that took them to the top of the Premier League table for a few hours until Arsenal returned to the summit with a 1-0 win at Fulham.

There were some vital wins for the teams fancied in the Relegation market as Sunderland and Burnley defeated Wolves and Leeds respectively before we moved on to Sunday's game where Aston Villa came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1.

In the game of the weekend Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield. It was United's first away win of the season and their first at Anfield since 2016, and it also meant that reigning champions Liverpool have now lost three straight Premier League games and four games on the spin in all competitions.

We're not quite at Halloween time yet, but in Monday night's final Premier League game of the weekend West Ham produced an absolute horrow show in losing 2-0 at home to Brentford. The Hammers have now lost four consecutive home games to commence a league season for the first time in their history, and the result saw them go odds-on to be relegated this season.

You can read our review of Matchday 8 with betting odds on various markets here.

Premier League Table ahead of Matchday 9

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 15 3 19 0 0 0 2 Man City 8 5 1 2 17 6 16 0 0 0 3 Bournemouth 8 4 3 1 14 11 15 0 0 0 4 Liverpool 8 5 0 3 14 11 15 0 0 0 5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 16 9 14 0 0 0 6 Spurs 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 0 0 0 7 Sunderland 8 4 2 2 9 6 14 0 0 0 8 Crystal Palace 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 0 0 0 9 Man Utd 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 0 0 0 10 Brighton 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 0 0 0 11 Aston Villa 8 3 3 2 8 8 12 0 0 0 12 Everton 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 0 0 0 13 Brentford 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 0 0 0 14 Newcastle 8 2 3 3 7 7 9 0 0 0 15 Fulham 8 2 2 4 8 12 8 0 0 0 16 Leeds 8 2 2 4 7 13 8 0 0 0 17 Burnley 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 0 0 0 18 Nottm Forest 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 0 0 0 19 West Ham 8 1 1 6 6 18 4 0 0 0 20 Wolves 8 0 2 6 5 16 2 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League title?

Arsenal remain favourites to win the Premier League title but they've shortened slightly to 4/51.80, largely thanks to Liverpool's defeat at home to Manchester United.

The Gunners are now three points clear at the top of the table after eight games plaed, and with a home game against Crystal Place to come this weekend while title rivals Man City and Liverpool face tricky away games, they'll be hopeful of increasing their lead even further.

Liverpool's defeat to United mean they relinquished second favourite status in the market as they drifted out to 4/15.00 behind new second favourites Manchester City at 10/34.33.

- Arsenal 4/51.80

- Manchester City 10/34.33

- Liverpool 4/15.00

- Chelsea 22/123.00

- Manchester United 50/151.00

- Tottenham 66/167.00

- BAR 125/1126.00

What are the Matchday 9 fixtures?

Friday 24 October

- Leeds v West Ham (20:00, live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 October

- Chelsea v Sunderland (15:00)

- Newcastle v Fulham (15:00)

- Mancheter United v Brighton (17:30, live on Sky Sports)

- Brentford v Liverpol (20:00, live on TNT Sports)

Sunday 26 October

- Arsenal v Crystal Palace (14:00, live on Sky Sports)

- Aston Villa v Manchester City (14:00, live on Sky Sports)

- Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (14:00, live on Sky Sports)

- Wolves v Burnley (14:00, live on Sky Sports)

- Everton v Tottenham (16:30, live on Sky Sports)

What is the best game of Premier League Matchday 9?

There isn't really a standout fixture this weekend but it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can build on their win at Anfield when they host Brighton and whether Liverpool can end their poor run of form at Brentford. Both of those games are live on Sky Sports on Saturday evening.

So the game of the weekend vote goes to Aston Villa v Manchester City in Sunday's early kick-off.

Villa have recovered well from failing to score in each of their first four Premier League games this term and Unai Emery's men are now on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions. Confidence should be high then as they host a Man City team who are looking close to being back to their best.

Aston Villa 8 games played in English Premier League this season

Next fixture: Go Ahead vs Aston Villa Won 3 Lost 2 Drawn 3 Goals Scored 8 Goals Conceded 8 Shots 84 Shots per game 10.5 Shots on Target 25 Shots on Target per game 3.1 Corners 44 Corners Against 43 Yellow Cards 13 Red Cards 1 Fouls 78 Fouls per Game 9

Powered by

Pep Guardiola's men have also recovered well from a slow start to the campaign and they're now on an unbeaten run of nine games in all competitions, though Villa Park hasn't been a happy hunting ground in recent seasons, Man City drawing one and losing two of their three most recent trips.

In the Match Odds market Man City are a touch of odds-on at 17/201.85, Aston Villa can be backed at 29/103.90, whie the Draw is available at 11/43.75.

Man City 8 games played in English Premier League this season

Next fixture: Aston Villa vs Man City Won 5 Lost 2 Drawn 1 Goals Scored 17 Goals Conceded 6 Shots 105 Shots per game 13.1 Shots on Target 39 Shots on Target per game 4.9 Corners 42 Corners Against 32 Yellow Cards 10 Red Cards 0 Fouls 65 Fouls per Game 8

Powered by

Players to watch in Matchday 9

I promise we're not picking on Liverpool as last week we highlighted some of their big money signings and star players to watch, not because they've been brilliant this season, but because of how poorly they've performed.

So we're going to mention them again. How long can they keep underperforming? We're talking of course about Mo Salah, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

To be fair to Isak he looked a lot sharper than he has this seaon in the defeat to United, but the £125 signing really should have scored in the first half but instead just concentrated on getting his shot on target and blasted it straight at the goalkeeper. Wirtz looked okay when he came on as a second half substitute and Frimpong looked lively in his 10+ minutes cameo.

But what can you say about Kerkez and Salah? They were dreadful again. I'd be very surprised if Andy Robertson doesn't start for Liverpool at Brentford on Saturday, and as for Salah, I really don't know what the solution is. I'm as surprised as anyone at how bad he's playing this season.

It's going to be fascinating to see how these big names perform - those that play that is - at the Gtech Stadium on Saturday night against a Brentford team who were excellent in their away win at West Ham. Surely it's only a matter of time before Liverpool come good. Or is it?

Elsewhere all eyes will be on Erling Haaland to see if he can continue his incredible goalscoring form - he's now scored in six consecutive Premier League games - and for similar reasons to the quintet of Liverpool players we've mentioned, Viktor Gyokeres could really do with a good performance, and a goal, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, though he did score a brace in Arsenal's Champions League victory on Tuesday night.

Managers to watch in Matchday 9

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo looked a beaten man during his side's awful performance at home to Brentford on Monday night.

The Hammers were completley outplayed by the Bees in the first half, they were booed off at half time, and Santo responded by bringing on three defenders for the second half, a move that didn't appear to go down well with the home support.

And desperately needing a goal, Santo's fifth and final substitution was also greeted with boos when he replaced a midfielder for a midfielder meaning experienced striker Callum Wilson remained on the bench.

We've already told you about Postecoglou's 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest, and we're not suggesting for one minute that Santo is under any pressure at West Ham, but he's now three games into his reign and is yet to taste victory, his team are performing dreadfully, and sections of the crowd were clearly disappointed with his game management on Monday night.

In Betfair's Next Premier League Manager to Leave market Santo is just the fourth favourite at 15/28.50 which seems crazy given that he's only been in charge of West Ham for three games. But there's a gut feeling that if his side continue to perform like they did on Monday night then he won't need to be sacked, he'll just walk away!

West Ham have a difficult looking game away to Leeds United on Friday night. By Saturday morning Santo's price in the Sack Race betting could be much shorter.

Sean Dyche will take charge of his first game as Nottingham Forest's boss on Sunday and it's not an easy one having to face highflying Bournemouth away from home. it will be interesting to see how he sets his team up and whether he can get Forest back climbing the table again. He's 14/115.00 to be the next manager sacked.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.