Premier League Odds: Arsenal odds-on for title after Liverpool lose again

Arsenal odds-on for title at 4/5 1.80 after moving three points clear

Liverpool suffer third straight league defeat

Aston Villa and Man United enhance top four/six finish hopes

Postecoglou sacked as Forest drop into bottom three

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Matchday 8 Results

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle

Burnley 2-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth

Man City 2-0 Everton

Sunderland 2-0 Wolves

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa

Liverpool 1-2 Man United

West Ham v Brentford (playing Monday)

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 8 6 1 1 15 3 19 0 0 0 2 Man City 8 5 1 2 17 6 16 0 0 0 3 Bournemouth 8 4 3 1 14 11 15 0 0 0 4 Liverpool 8 5 0 3 14 11 15 0 0 0 5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 16 9 14 0 0 0 6 Spurs 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 0 0 0 7 Sunderland 8 4 2 2 9 6 14 0 0 0 8 Crystal Palace 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 0 0 0 9 Man Utd 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 0 0 0 10 Brighton 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 0 0 0 11 Aston Villa 8 3 3 2 8 8 12 0 0 0 12 Everton 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 0 0 0 13 Newcastle 8 2 3 3 7 7 9 0 0 0 14 Fulham 8 2 2 4 8 12 8 0 0 0 15 Leeds 8 2 2 4 7 13 8 0 0 0 16 Brentford 7 2 1 4 9 12 7 0 0 0 17 Burnley 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 0 0 0 18 Nottm Forest 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 0 0 0 19 West Ham 7 1 1 5 6 16 4 0 0 0 20 Wolves 8 0 2 6 5 16 2 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Arsenal remain favourites to win the Premier League title, and they've shortened marginally to 4/51.80 following their 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday evening and Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners went back to the top of the table with the victory after Manchester City had briefly held top spot following their 2-0 home win over Everton. City were clipped into 10/34.33 from 4/15.00 to win the title.

Liverpool's defeat to United was their third straight league defeat and they now trail the Gunners by four points. Arne Slot's men drifted to their biggest price of the season to win the title, available to back at 4/15.00. United can be backed at 50/151.00.

Chelsea's price remains unchanged at 22/123.00 despite winning 3-0 at Nottingham Forest, a result that cost Ange Postecoglou his job, while Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa saw them drift out to 66/167.00 for the title.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Arsenal 4/5 1.80 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 4/5 1.80 Man City 10/3 4.33 7/2 4.50 8/1 9.00 3/1 4.00 Liverpool 4/1 5.00 7/4 2.75 4/1 5.00 10/11 1.91 Chelsea 22/1 23.00 15/2 8.50 25/1 26.00 15/2 8.50 Man United 50/1 51.00 20/1 21.00 66/1 67.00 20/1 21.00 Tottenham 66/1 67.00 40/1 41.00 50/1 51.00 33/1 34.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 2/15 1.13 2/11 1.18 2/5 1.40 2/15 1.13 Liverpool 1/5 1.20 1/16 1.06 1/5 1.20 1/33 1.03 Chelsea 4/5 1.80 8/15 1.53 1/1 2.00 8/15 1.53 Tottenham 4/1 5.00 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 5/2 3.50 Man United 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00 Newcastle 11/2 6.50 3/1 4.00 11/2 6.50 3/1 4.00 Bournemouth 7/1 8.00 33/1 34.00 33/1 34.00 7/1 8.00 Brighton 7/1 8.00 16/1 17.00 16/1 17.00 7/1 8.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 1/5 1.20 1/9 1.11 3/10 1.30 1/9 1.11 Man United 11/10 2.11 4/5 1.80 6/4 2.50 4/5 1.80 Tottenham 11/8 2.38 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 1/1 2.00 Newcastle 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 Bournemouth 2/1 3.00 9/1 10.00 9/1 10.00 2/1 3.00 Brighton 2/1 3.00 9/2 5.50 5/1 6.00 2/1 3.00 Crystal Palace 11/4 3.75 17/2 9.50 17/2 9.50 9/4 3.25 Aston Villa 5/1 6.00 5/4 2.25 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Wolves have joined Burnley at the head of the Relegation market following their 2-0 loss at Sunderland on Saturday. Vitor Pereira's men remain without a Premier League win this season and they're rock bottom of the table with just two points, and they're now 2/51.40 to go down having been 3/14.00 before the new season commenced.

The Black Cats' excellent start to the campaign continued with a goal in each half against Wolves which moved them up to seventh in the table. Regis Le Bris' men can be backed at 2/13.00 to be relegated.

Burnley also recorded a 2-0 win - over fellow promoted team Leeds - a result that moved them out of the relegation zone, though Scott Parker's men are still 2/51.40 to go down. Leeds are 15th in the table and can be backed at 11/43.75 in the market.

Nottingham Forest are now 9/43.25 - from a pre-season high of 8/19.00 - to be relegated following their 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea, a result that cost Ange Postecoglou his job, making his 39-day stint at the City Ground the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.

The market is likely to change again on Monday night when West Ham host Brentford. You can read a full preview of the game here.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 2/5 1.40 1/4 1.25 2/5 1.40 2/9 1.22 Wolves 2/5 1.40 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 2/5 1.40 West Ham 11/8 2.38 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 11/8 2.38 Sunderland 2/1 3.00 7/20 1.35 2/1 3.00 7/20 1.35 Nottm Forest 9/4 3.25 8/1 9.00 8/1 9.00 9/4 3.25 Leeds 11/4 3.75 11/10 2.11 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 Brentford 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 4/1 5.00 9/4 3.25

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Surprisingly there's no change in the betting market to be the Premier League's Top Goalscorer this season and Erling Haaland remains the 2/91.22 favourite to win the Golden Boot. The Norwegian striker's red hot form continued with a brace against Everton on Saturday and he's now five clear at the top of the goalscoring charts.

The only other player to score this weekend from those listed below was Newcastle's Nick Woltemade and he remains at 35/136.00 to finish top of the scoring charts.

Although not listed below, Jean Philippe-Mateta's hat-trick for Crystal Palace saw him move up to five goals for the season and he can be backed at 90/191.00 in the market.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (11) 2/9 1.22 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 2/9 1.22 Gyokeres (3) 14/1 15.00 6/1 7.00 14/1 15.00 6/1 7.00 Semenyo (6) 17/1 18.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 17/1 18.00 Salah (2) 19/1 20.00 13/2 7.50 19/1 20.00 11/2 6.50 Ekitike (3) 22/1 23.00 17/1 18.00 22/1 23.00 14/1 15.00 Pedro (2) 22/1 23.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Isak (0) 25/1 26.00 6/1 7.00 25/1 26.00 6/1 7.00 Woltemade (4) 35/1 36.00 N/A 66/1 67.00 35/1 36.00 Sesko (2) 45/1 46.00 25/1 26.00 66/1 67.00 25/1 26.00 Richarlison (3) 60/1 61.00 125/1 126.00 125/1 126.00 40/1 41.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Now read Mike Norman's preview of West Ham v Brentford here.