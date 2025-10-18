Next Nottingham Forest Manager: Dyche 4/5 for job after Postecoglou sacked after 39 days

Ange Postecoglou sacked after just 39 days in charge of Forest

His dismissal comes after Forest's 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea

Sean Dyche the early 4/5 favourite for the vacant job

Dyche favourite as record-breaker Ange gets the boot

Sean Dyche is the 4/51.80 to be the Next Permanent Nottingham Forest Manager after Ange Postecoglou was sacked immediately after his team's 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Dyche, who was heavily linked with the Forest job during the international break should Postecoglou be sacked, has previously managed Burnley ad Everton in the Premier League and is said to be keen to return to management.

🌳 Betting is now OPEN on the next Nottingham Forest manager...#NFFC pic.twitter.com/di6IRPRweC -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 18, 2025

Postecoglou's dismissal comes just 39 days after he was appointed Forest manager, and it means his stint at the City Ground is the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.

In a statement released immediately after today's defeat, the club said, "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect."

Postecoglou managed just five games in the Premier League with Forest, losing to Arsenal, Sunderland, Newcastle and Chelsea and drawing 1-1 at newly-promoted Burnley.

Silva second fav but could Mourinho return?

Fulham boss Marco Silva is a surprising early second favourite for the job. Silva is well liked at Craven Cottage and despite a relatively slow start to the new season it is not thought that he is under any pressure currently, so there are questions as to whether he'd swap his current club for one in and around the relegation zone.

Silva can be backed at 4/15.00 for the Forest job ahead of Jose Mourinho at 12/113.00 who recently was quoted as saying he'd love to return to the Premier League with a club at the bottom half of the table. Could the Forest job be his dream ticket?

