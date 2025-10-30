Premier League Tips: Seven player prop bets for Saturday including 7/1 Sarr shout as Eagles fly again

Brighton star worth a shot

Saturday 15:00

Leeds can consider themselves unfortunate to have conceded 1.5 goals per 90 to date. In six of their nine league outings they have limited the opposition to a single digit shot-count. They boast the third best xGA in the top-flight.

For all this, they last kept a clean sheet in August.

While recognising how well-structured Daniel Farke's rearguard is it's still a Brighton player selected here, with Yasin Ayari taking on a shot every 31 minutes across his last seven displays. In his last two home fixtures alone he has committed to seven attempts on goal.

Recommended Bet Back Ayari to have 3 or more shots SBK 21/10

Burnley v Arsenal - Gunners defence too strong to oppose

Saturday 15:00

A brace of assists last weekend at Molineux means that the Clarets summer steal Quilindschy Hartman has assisted a quarter of his team's league strikes this term. Zian Flemming meanwhile has committed to five shots on target in his last three appearances.

Backing any Burnley player to excel however feels unnecessarily risky, such is the Gunners imperious form at the back, conceding just three goals to date. That's a concession every five hours.

Better then to focus on the struggle that awaits the hosts with midfielder Florentino Luis having to contend with Declan Rice and a fantastically good Martin Zubimendi this Saturday.

The 26-year-old has committed multiple fouls in three of his last four showings.

Recommended Bet Back Florentino to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 8/11

Crystal Palace v Brentford - Streaky Sarr

Saturday 15:00

The Eagles are flying high again after their League Cup success at Anfield while Brentford's direct fare is beginning to pay off handsomely. A cracker potentially awaits at Selhurst Park, especially as the last six meetings have seen both teams scoring.

On Merseyside, Ismaila Sarr bagged twice and the winger will likely pose a serious threat again, the 27-year-old tending to score in streaks.



Earlier this term he struck in three consecutive games while last season 75% of his league goals came in two two-match bursts.

Intriguingly too, in five of the last six league games in which he has converted, Sarr opened the scoring.

Recommended Bet Back Sarr first goalscorer SBK 7/1

Fulham v Wolves - Marshall matters

Saturday 15:00

No player has completed more dribbles per 90 than Fulham's Kevin this season - an eye-catching 5.7 - and the Brazilian is in line to make his first start for the Cottagers here due to injuries.

That puts Wolves' Matt Doherty in the frame for a caution if the Irish full-back features, the veteran defender booked three times already this term.

Doherty is 4/15.00 to be carded.

As for the visitors, Marshall Munetsi's shot-count in recent weeks is well worth considering, the Zimbabwean registering five shots on target in five starts. Four have come before the break.

Recommended Bet Back Munetsi to have 1 or more SOT in first half SBK 11/4

Nottingham Forest v Man United - Sels to save the day

Saturday 15:00

Matz Sels' save percentage has gone down to 64.6% from last season's 72.3% but Forest would still be in even worst shape without their Belgian stopper. Pulling off 3.4 saves per 90 is testament to that.

Here Sels faces a revived United who have taken on the most shots in the top-flight this term, a hefty 103 all told.



This being Sean Dyche's first Premier League home game in charge does admittedly muddy the waters but not by much given how poorly Forest fared last week at the Vitality. It will take time to install discipline and shape into a backline that has conceded 1.9 goals per 90 to date and until that happens Sels is of interest.

Recommended Bet Back Forest keeper to make 4 or more saves SBK 17/10

Tottenham v Chelsea - Feisty affair

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Expect midfielders to take centre stage in North London, this being a fixture that has plenty of previous for igniting. Last season, a seven-goal thriller played out, complete with two penalties, while the corresponding clash four months later produced 10 bookings.

Tottenham's combative holder Joao Palhinha therefore grabs the attention, the former Fulham star picking up three cautions in his last six starts.

As for Chelsea, they have been reduced to ten men six times in their last eight outings. A red card in this match offers up 16/54.20

Midfielders may also gain headlines for the right reasons, to compensate for misfiring frontlines. Joao Pedro has failed to score now in 11 hours of competitive football while only two of Spurs' last 10 strikes have come from their front-three.

Recommended Bet Back Palhinha to be booked SBK 9/5

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Cash out on Gakpo fouls

Saturday 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Liverpool's dramatic slump continues to astound while Villa are very much in the ascendancy. The visitors are a tempting 4/15.00 to extend both narratives this Saturday evening.

Amadou Onana and Matty Cash in particular were superb last weekend against Manchester City as Unai Emery's men made it four league wins in four and the stats confirm how impactful they were.

Onana completed 42 accurate passes, his highest tally since April, and additionally won six of his seven ground duels. Cash subdued Savinho throughout and made four clearances, his third highest tally in 2025.

It's the latter we're focusing on here by virtue of his ability to draw fouls, winning two vs City, his third multiple in five outings. Cash has only fouled more than he's been fouled two times this season and that's some going for a full-back.



A 90 minute duel with Cody Gakpo beckons, the Dutch winger committing five fouls in Liverpool's last league home game.

Recommended Bet Back Cash to draw 2 or more fouls SBK 12/5

