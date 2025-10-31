Tottenham v Chelsea: 13/1 and 13/5 scorer tips stand out

Both teams are performing better away from home

Chelsea can continue their superb record in this fixture

Estevao is in the goals and can dazzle again

Micky van De Ven looks a huge price to score

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Tottenham a slight enigma

Ask Tottenham fans how their team are doing this season and you'll probably get a variety of answers.

An optimistic away fan will point to the table showing Spurs in third going into the weekend and regale happy days out at Manchester City (2-0), West Ham (3-0), Leeds (2-1) and Everton (3-0). Tottenham are the Premier League's best away side in terms of both points and goals.

But consult those who only go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the enthusiasm will be muted. Spurs have won one, drawn one and lost two in front of their own fans, scoring just five goals. Even basement dwellers Wolves have netted more at home.

Taking a wider view, Spurs have won two, lost two and drawn three of their last seven games in all competitions so the assessment has to be a mixed one, especially after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after a 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

Chelsea a total enigma

If Tottenham are hard to get a grip on, try and fathom Chelsea out. Their last 10 games across three tournaments show six wins and four defeats.

Their last home league match resulted in a shock 2-1 home loss to Sunderland but in three of their other last four starts they've racked up 12 goals in wins over Nottingham Forest (3-0), Ajax (5-1) and Wolves (4-3).

Even the Carabao Cup victory at Molineux highlighted their Jekyll and Hyde nature after Chelsea led 3-0 at the break before just having enough after Wolves scored three second-half goals.

Going into the weekend in ninth is far from satisfactory but the table is bunched below leaders Arsenal and Enzo Maresca's side would actually go above third-placed Spurs if they win this one by a two-goal margin.

Blues have bossed this fixture

If winning this away London derby by two clear goals seems a tad hopeful, history says it's well within the realms of possibility.

Chelsea have 4-1 and 3-0 wins in their last four trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and also scored four last year when edging a seven-goal thriler.

Overall, the Blues have won five of their six matches at Spurs' new stadium while, widening the lens to home and away, Tottenham have beaten Chelsea just once in their last 13 Premier League head-to-heads.

The odds for this latest renewal show Tottenham at 17/102.70, with Chelsea 31/202.55 and The Draw 5/23.50.

I'm leaning towards the visitors but will boost the odds to 7/24.50 by taking Chelsea to win and Both teams to Score.

It's landed in four of their last five matches and, in stark contrast to Arsenal, Maresca's men are still too easy to breach.

Estevao can spark Blues

Chelsea (11) and Spurs (12) are by far the highest scorers on the road this season. In fact Chelsea have scored 18 times on their travels if taking into account all comps.

One of their shining stars is Brazilian youngster Estevao and, with Cole Palmer still absent, the 18-year-old is emerging as Chelsea's prime creative force.

He got the winner against Liverpool and adding in goals for Brazil he's found the net five times in his last seven appearances.

Estevao is 13/53.60 to score anytime and, if he doesn't start, the teenager can still make a big impact from the bench - as he did against Liverpool.

For Spurs, the 13/114.00 for Micky van de Ven to find the net is just too tempting.

Thomas Frank, as he showed at Brentford, puts a real focus on set-pieces so it's no surprise that van de Ven is now more of a threat from dead-ball situations.

The 6ft 4in centre-back netted two close-range headers in the win at Everton and he's actually Tottenham's top scorer in the league this term with three.

All the stats this season show that more goals are being scored from set-pieces but the market hasn't caught up so prices like this on van de Ven are worth a play.