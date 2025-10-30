Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 10

Tips for every Premier League Matchday 10 fixture

Brighton v Leeds

Saturday 1 November, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton and Hove Albion have kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 Premier League matches and have only kept a clean sheet in 17% of their games under manager Fabian Hürzeler (8/47), the lowest ratio of any of the four managers to take charge of the Seagulls in the Premier League.

"Leeds are looking to record consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November 2022. They've followed up their last six Premier League wins with a draw and five defeats since they last won consecutive games."

Betfair Bet: Back Brighton and Draw and BTTS 'Yes' @ 9/101.90

Burnley v Arsenal

Saturday 1 November, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have won their last four Premier League matches, last enjoying a longer winning streak between April and August 2024 (8 in a row). Their last three wins have all been without conceding, last doing that in four in a row in April/May 2014, with Mikel Arteta starting all four of those wins (as a player)."

Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win to nil @ 9/101.90

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Saturday 1 November, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Under Oliver Glasner, Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 21 goals in 27 home Premier League starts for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Since the date of his first home appearance under the Austrian, only Erling Haaland (23) has more home Premier League goals."

Betfair Bet: Back Mateta to score @ 13/102.30

Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 1 November, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham have lost each of their last four Premier League matches, with no current side on a longer losing run. The Cottagers haven't had a longer losing streak within the same season since losing nine in a row between February and April in the 2018-19 campaign.

"Wolverhampton Wanderers are the only side yet to win in the Premier League this season (D2 L7). Wolves failed to win their opening 10 games last season (D3 L7) and no side in top-flight history have started consecutive seasons with 10 winless matches."

Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 23/103.30

Nottm Forest v Man Utd

Saturday 1 November, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Only Erling Haaland (19 goals, 3 assists) and Mohamed Salah (15 goals, 7 assists) have been involved in more Premier League goals in 2025 than Bryan Mbeumo (14 goals, 6 assists), with Mbeumo scoring or assisting in each of his last three games for Man Utd (3 goals, 1 assist)."

Betfair Bet: Back Mbeumo to score @ 2/13.00

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 1 November, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

Spurs have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L10), losing the last four in a row since a 2-0 home win in February 2023. Chelsea have won five of their six Premier League games against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (L1), earning more victories at the ground than any other visiting side.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea SBK 6/4

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Saturday 1 November, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"While no side is on a longer losing run in the Premier League than Liverpool (4), no side is on a longer winning run than Aston Villa (4). The Villans could become the second side in top-flight history to win none of their first five games in a season then win five in a row, after Preston North End in 1936-37.

"Liverpool have lost their last four Premier League matches, with Leicester in 2016-17 the only reigning champions to lose five in a row. In top-flight history there has been seven occasions a reigning champion has lost five games in a row and three have been Liverpool (in 1906-07, 1923-24 and 1947-48). "

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 13/2

West Ham v Newcastle

Sunday 2 November, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has won seven Premier League matches against West Ham (D6 L4), only winning more against Aston Villa (8). He's also won his last three against Nuno Espírito Santo, with those games producing 16 goals (5.3 on average per game).

"Seven of Newcastle United's last 13 Premier League goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, with only one of their previous 34 beforehand scored in the 76th minute or after."

Betfair Bet: Back Draw/Newcastle @ 7/24.50

Man City v Bournemouth

Sunday 2 November, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

Manchester City have already lost three Premier League games this season - it's the first time they've lost as many as three of their opening nine games in a campaign since 2013-14, when they went on to win their second Premier League title.

Bournemouth are on the longest unbeaten run of any current Premier League side, going without defeat in eight games since their opening day loss at Liverpool (W5 D3). Their 18 points from nine games is their best start to a top-flight campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth and Draw SBK 8/5

Sunderland v Everton

Monday 3 November, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Sunderland have won five of their nine Premier League games so far in 2025-26 (D2 L2), just one fewer than they managed in the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2016-17 (W6 D6 L26). The Black Cats are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2014 (a run of four).

"Everton have lost 2-0 against Man City and 3-0 against Tottenham in their last two Premier League games. They've not lost three in a row under David Moyes since October 2011, while they last did so without scoring under the Scot in October 2005 (6 in a row)."

Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland @ 9/52.80

