Mark O'Haire's Notebook: Premier League MD10 tips involving Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle

Mark O'Haire's Notebook with Premier League tips
Mark has three tips for Premier League MD10

Mark O'Haire's latest Notebook pinpoints three punting angles to follow across MD10 of the Premier League.

  • Arsenal are value to silence Turf Moor

  • West Ham's shocking set-piece data prompts bet at 13/114.00

  • Oppose cards at The Etihad on Sunday

Burnley v Arsenal: Gunners to keep Clarets quiet

Burnley v Arsenal      
Saturday 1 November, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports

Mikel Arteta made 10 changes to his Arsenal side for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton, yet the Gunners continued their eye-catching recent form with a 2-0 triumph. The victory means Arsenal are the first English top-flight team to play six games in a month and win them all without conceding a goal. Historic.

That phenomenal run of results looks likely to be extended on Saturday when the capital club head to Turf Moor. Arsenal are allowing only 0.59 xG per-game in the Premier League this season, giving up just 2.11 shots on-target on average - the Gunners' opponents have managed just five Big Chances across the campaign.

Those remarkable numbers should give Arsenal a strong frame to work from ahead of their trip to a Burnley side that is returning the league's lowest xG average (0.76 per-game), the fewest shots in the top-flight (7.69 per-game), the worst shots in the box output (4.56 per-game), as well as the second-lowest Big Chances figure (10).

Backing Arsenal to win to nil has paid-out in 11 of their 14 fixtures across all competitions in 2025/26, an extraordinarily impressive return, making the 10/111.91 on a repeat this weekend too good to turn down.

Recommended Bet

Back Arsenal to win to nil @

SBK10/11

West Ham v Newcastle: Irons' set-piece woes to extend

West Ham v Newcastle
Sunday 2 November, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports

Last week we targeted West Ham's dreadful defending from set-piece situations to pocket a wonderful 18/119.00 winner with Joe Rodon scoring against the Irons. It makes complete sense to follow on that same path again on Sunday when the Hammers welcome a physical and powerful Newcastle outfit to the London Stadium.

Rodon was the fifth centre-back to score against West Ham this season - the hosts have now leaked nine times from dead-ball situations with central defenders racking up 16 attempts in just nine Premier League matches against the Irons. With that in-mind, the 13/114.00 on Malick Thiaw in the Anytime Goalscorer market stands-out.

Imposing, athletic and comfortable on the ball, Thiaw has made a very positive impression since his summer switch from Milan. The 6ft 4in German is ranked sixth in the Premier League for aerial duels won per-90 and sixth for duel success this season, whilst also racking up 0.96 shots per-90 across all competitions.

Interestingly, Thiaw has had a headed attempt at goal in five of his last seven dates and, with West Ham waving the white flag from set-pieces, the Newcastle centre-half should be well-capable of connecting and causing chaos in the Hammers' penalty box. This looks a great opportunity for the Toon star to grab his first goal in Magpies colours.

Recommended Bet

Back Malick Thiaw to score @

SBK13/1

Man City v Bournemouth: Target unders with Taylor in-charge

Man City v Bournemouth
Sunday 2 November, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports

The Premier League has seen a significant decrease in cards per-game figures in 2025/26. Following MD9, the top-flight is averaging 3.71 cards - a 0.63 cards per-game decrease on last season - just 67% of overall EPL encounters have produced at least three bookings with Anthony Taylor yet again leading a charge towards the unders.

Taylor has flashed just 2.75 cards per-game across his eight outings thus far. He has delivered a card count below three in four of those eight dates yet a repeat has been chalked up at bulbous 11/53.20 quotes on Sunday ahead of Man City's match-up with Bournemouth, a price that implies just a 31% chance of success.

Go back to the beginning of last term and Taylor has landed the Under 2.5 Cards bounty in 49% of his 39 Premier League matches, with 31% of those fixtures featuring a maximum of one caution. Zero card backers have also toasted Taylor's lenient approach in 21% of that long-term sample, highlighting his laissez-faire approach.

Punters should look to ladder down the unders options at The Etihad though the best value is to take Under 2.5 Cards at a very appealing 11/53.20 considering the long-term hit-rate of 49% when Taylor oversees EPL action.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 2.5 Cards @

SBK13/10

