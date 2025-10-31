Liverpool to suffer another defeat in Matchday 10

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Leeds got the result they wanted last time out. There's not a lot between the teams in terms of points, but I do think Brighton at home will be expected to beat Leeds.

We've seen some unexpected results this season, but I would go for a home win on this one.

Alan's Prediction: Brighton Win

There's hope for Burnley, because they're at home, and they will make it tough. We saw what they did to Liverpool earlier on in the season. Liverpool had to leave it late at Turf Moor.

They will try and sit deep and frustrate them and hit them on the break. They got a great result last weekend, scoring in the last minute at Wolves.

We always said that that game was going to be key. So, for them it's a bit of a free hit, I guess. Not many other people other than Burnley fans will be expecting anything out of it. But because of the run that Arsenal are on, because of how mean they are defensively, and the squad that they've got it won't bother them a bit.

Whether they win from a set piece or a deflected shot, whatever it is. They played a completely new back four in the Carabao Cup and still got a clean sheet.

They're flying in the Champions League, they're flying in the league, the club is full of confidence, and they look like the real deal this year

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

Both teams have had a brilliant few days, with Brentford winning last weekend and Palace getting into the quarter-finals. I would just edge with Palace because of the belief in the club after that big cup win. Even though they played a strong team at Anfield, I'm going to say Palace win.

It's early doors for Brentford, there were one or two iffy results, but they seem to have turned things around, and there seems to be a bit of belief there now. It's amazing what good results do throughout a club. They've had a great few days, but I guess it might end at Palace.

Alan's Prediction: Crystal Palace Win

You could classify this as a six-pointer. Fulham scraped through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and they got done at Newcastle in the last minute. Wolves are struggling and it would worry me seeing them go away from home again. I would go for a Fulham home win here.

If Wolves get beaten this weekend, the answer would be yes, I think they'll be too far gone. Form-wise, there's nothing suggesting they can win, but you know what football's like.

Alan's Prediction: Fulham Win

It was a poor result for Sean Dyche against Bournemouth, especially after doing so well in Europe. It will be a rocking atmosphere at Forest, as always when Man United come to town.

United are looking for results to keep the good run going and they've had a week off due to being knocked out of the Carabao Cup. I think Forest will get something out of the game, but I'm not sure they'll win, so I'm going to say a draw.

I think it's too early to say they're the real deal and that United can finish in the top four or five. If they can continue this in a month's time, I might change my mind, but let's see what the next couple of weeks bring, and then we can judge whether they're certainly improving.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

This game is always a tough one to call, always a bit of spice, always really interesting, and always chucks up some incidents. We'll have to wait and see, but with it being a London derby, I'm going to say a score draw in this one, and a point each.

One thing Chelsea can't afford is another red card. Losing a player in these games can make a huge difference, but it wouldn't surprise me because there's always a bit of needle in this game.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

You've got one team in terrible form, losing six of their last seven, and one team in really good form winning six of their last seven. There's an argument for both sides. It really is a massive game, but particularly with the way Liverpool were defeated in midweek.

Liverpool can't afford another defeat and if that does happen, then the alarm bells will really start to ring. I don't know what to expect from Liverpool, there's part of me that thinks it can't continue this run, because they've got that much quality.

I don't like what I'm seeing at Liverpool right now though - they're not competing and they're all over the place. I think Villa might take advantage of the pressure Liverpool are under.

When you gamble in midweek, the one thing you don't want is to be battered. That filters into the football club and there'll be an expectation for them to bounce back.

It wouldn't surprise me if they did but I'm going to go for Villa because of the way football is, how it works sometimes, and the form that they're in.

Alan's Prediction: Aston Villa Win

I wouldn't say comfortable for Newcastle, but I think with the form and the pressure that is at West Ham, there seems to be a real discord between fans, owners and players.

Newcastle have to go there and take advantage of that horrible situation. I would hope Newcastle go there and get three points.

At the minute, I do think West Ham will go down, because I don't see anything that can tell me differently. With what I've seen up to now this season, they will go down if it doesn't improve dramatically. I would really worry for West Ham fans.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

Bournemouth are so impressive - what a season they are having. They've sold players, including the goalkeeper, but the players that have come in have settled in straight away; Kroupi's got two goals, and others are performing.

Going to Man City is a different animal, particularly with Erling Haaland back in the team. I expect him to play, as he left him out of the Carabao Cup, changing 10 players.

If there's one team that's going to punish City, and with the form that Bournemouth are in with Antoine Semenyo and other players, it might just be Bournemouth, but I find it very difficult to go against Manchester City at home with Erling Haaland in the team.

I do think Bournemouth are European contenders. They're out of the Carabao Cup, and they're not in Europe, so they can prepare properly. They're not pushing their squad to the max

I think you look at them and Palace, and you know you're going to be in for a really tough game playing those two. Bournemouth would fancy themselves, quietly, because of what we've seen up to now, then they are European contenders, yeah.

Champions League? No, but I don't see any other reason why they won't want to compete for fifth, sixth or seventh.

Alan's Prediction: Man City Win

It was a poor result last weekend for Everton. Sunderland are at home, and it's always going to be tough. They will make it tough.

Everton will be up against it, so I'll go for a home win, because of Sunderland's form.

Alan's Prediction: Sunderland Win

