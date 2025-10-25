Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Matchday 9

Mark Stinchcombe: "Only Manchester City have taken more points at home in the Premier League than 2/5 Chelsea (34 versus 33) with the Blues returning 10 wins, three draws and just one defeat at Stamford Bridge. It's been a similar story this season with only Man City (17) having scored more than Chelsea (16) and this game comes hot off the back of a five-goal performance against Ajax in the Champions League. With Sunderland the biggest overachievers defensively in the league (six goals conceded versus 9.73 xG against), it makes sense to get Chelsea onside. The Black Cats are conceding the fourth most shots away from home (15).

"Chelsea have scored the most goals in the league from set-pieces so far with eight and Trevoh Chalobah makes for an interesting candidate to score at 7/1 with five Premier League goals since the beginning of last season. Instead, Moises Caicedo is the bet at a bigger price given plays further forward. He's scored four goals in just 10 starts already this season and finished last season with a goal in the Conference League Final."

Recommended Bet Back Moises Caicedo anytime goalscorer SBK 8/1

Alan Shearer: "I would hope Newcastle can get back to winning ways at home after what happened in midweek and with the options that Eddie Howe's got, as well as the belief.

"They need to go on a bit of a run in the league, and I would hope that starts this weekend. I'm going to be at the game on Saturday. Newcastle should have too much for Fulham.

"I don't think Fulham will finish 15th, they'll be around about mid-table - they've had a tough start, but let's hope that tough start continues at the weekend."

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

Max Liu: "Mark Stinchcombe points out in his weekend betting preview that 18 of Brighton's last 23 Premier League games have seen three or more goals (78%), while the same is true of five of United's last six games. Over 2.5 goals is priced up accordingly at 8/151.53. The last two between the teams here have finished 1-3 and over 3.5 goals is 11/82.38.

"The more appealing bet, however, is to back both teams to score at 1/21.50. which has happened in all three of Brighton's consecutive wins here. United have become fast starters recently, scoring in the first-half of their last four matches."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 5/4

Opta Analyst: "Isak's injury could mean Salah returns to the starting lineup at the Gtech, but perhaps a more popular selection could be Ekitike, who showed searing pace to break in behind and score Liverpool's equaliser against his former club in midweek.

"Ekitike's six goals in all competitions this season are at least two more than any other Liverpool player, and his shot conversion rate of 23.1% is also the best in the Reds' squad (minimum 10 shots attempted).

"Ekitike is 5/42.25 to get on the scoresheet again and 9/25.50 to get the game's first goal. Given the uncertainty around the make-up of Slot's attack, it may be worth getting behind a player who has already played in various positions across the frontline this season.

"Ekitike does have an assist to his name this campaign, and given that he could also be an option on the left flank if Slot rests Gakpo, a price of 8/111.73 for the Frenchman to score or assist offers greater security.

Liverpool to win

Over 2.5 match goals

Hugo Ekitike to score or assist

Igor Thiago to have 2+ shots on target

Recommended Bet Back Opta's Brentford v Liverpool bet builder SBK 8/1

Jack Critchley: "Coventry's superb form continued in midweek, picking up maximum points at Fratton Park. It isn't an easy place to go, yet Frank Lampard's side created plenty of chances and deserved to collect all three points. It's now five wins in a row, conceding just a single goal during that run. Brandon Thomas-Asante looks leaner and hungrier, and confidence is oozing through the former Salford striker. He is getting on the end of chances and looks composed in front of goal. The hosts have conceded just twice at the CBS this season and haven't been breached since September 13th.

"Watford came back from a goal down to take all three points on Wednesday night. They've had a day less to prepare for this lunchtime KO, and Javi Gracia may be forced to make changes as a result. The Hornets have been dreadful on the road this season, losing three of five away trips and scoring just three times. Imran Louza's return has coincided with better performances, yet this is their toughest task of the season so far, and with such a quick turnaround, it is far from an ideal situation."

Recommended Bet Back Coventry/Coventry HT/FT SBK 11/10

Alan Dudman: "You cannot split Stevenage and Bradford on points this term with 25 points a piece with Stevo's home form bordering on incredulous.

"They've won all five, scored eight at home and conceded just one with an impressive xA of 0.97.

"That's the key here; can Bradford break down a backline that have been so good, solid and organised. The Bantams were themselves top dogs on the defensive front in League Two last season and have earned three draws on the road so far with stalemates at Northampton, Peterborough and Rotherham.

"Braford were held 2-2 last weekend in a thrilling Yorkshire derby against Barnsley, and the high octane game produced a superb xG for Bradford at 3.35, yet still were held. Stevenage created just 0.18xG away from home last weekend so we expect the two to meet somewhere in between."

Recommended Bet Back Stevenage v Bradford to draw SBK 21/10

Kevin Hatchard: "It's a great time to be a Bayern Munich fan. The German champions have made their best ever start to a season, winning their first 12 competitive matches of the campaign. Popular coach Vincent Kompany has just signed a contract extension, Harry Kane is playing arguably the best football of his career, and the team is five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

"The picture at Bayern's traditional rivals Gladbach could hardly be more different. This season they have parted company with their coach and their sporting director, and they are the only team in the Bundesliga without a win. Last weekend they were particularly dreadful at defending set plays, as they slipped to a 3-1 loss at Union Berlin. The nadir of their season came last month, as they fell 6-0 behind against Eintracht Frankfurt, before eventually losing 6-4.

"Bayern have scored four goals or more in six of their 12 competitive matches, and I fancy going for Any Other Away Win in the Correct Score market at 2.77/4. If Bayern score four goals and win the game, we get a winner."

Recommended Bet Back Any Other Away Win Correct Score EXC 2.7

