Man Utd v Brighton: Back Seagulls to stall Red Devils' progress

Brighton have won three in a row at Old Trafford

Seagulls can stall United's momentum on Saturday

Mbeumo the man to back in goalscorer betting

Man Utd v Brighton

Saturday 25 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

United bid to build on Anfield success

Bruno Fernandes said after Sunday's win against Liverpool that his team's victory at Anfield would mean nothing if they failed to take three points this weekend. So can Manchester United make it three wins in a row for the first time under Ruben Amorim? Or will Brighton win for the fourth season in a row at Old Trafford? That's the poser ahead of this Saturday evening clash.

It should be an eventful game, with both teams' matches producing plenty of goals recently. Just a point separates the teams, with United ninth and Brighton 10th in the Premier League. At 11/102.11 United are a shorter price than Brighton 2/13.00 to finish in the top six this season.

Back Brighton to end United's winning run

United have lost six of their last seven league games against Brighton (W1) and the Seagulls have won each of their last three Premier League games at Old Trafford. But perhaps United won't be daunted by Brighton's brilliant record at Old Trafford. After all, the Red Devils ended a nine year winless run at Anfield last weekend.

These stats do indicate, however, that Brighton know how to beat United. Amorim was in charge, as was Brighton's Hurzeler, when the visitors won 3-1 here in January. For that reason, we will not back United in the match odds. Instead, we will take Brighton and Draw in the Double Chance market at 8/111.73 and roll it into a bet builder.

Back goals at Old Trafford on Saturday

Mark Stinchcombe points out in his weekend betting preview that 18 of Brighton's last 23 Premier League games have seen three or more goals (78%), while the same is true of five of United's last six games. Over 2.5 goals is priced up accordingly at 8/151.53. The last two between the teams here have finished 1-3 and over 3.5 goals is 11/82.38.

The more appealing bet, however, is to back both teams to score at 1/21.50. which has happened in all three of Brighton's consecutive wins here. United have become fast starters recently, scoring in the first-half of their last four matches.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 5/4

Back Mbeumo to score again

Brighton's Danny Welbeck returns to United, where he came through the club's youth academy, in fine form. He has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, prompting speculatin that the former-United player could earn an England recall at 34. That seems unlikely but it is great to see Welbeck thriving and he is a tempting goal bet at 12/53.40.

Matheus Cunha was excellent for United at Anfield and a first Red Devils goal will surely come soon for the Brazilian. We cannot ignore, however, his team-mate Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian has only been involved in more Premier League goals against Southampton (8) than he has against Brighton (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists), with all six of these coming in his last four starts against the Seagulls. He scored his third of the season last weekend in all competitions.

Recommended Bet Back Mbeumo to score SBK 15/8

