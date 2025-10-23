Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 9

Tips for every Premier League Matchday 9 fixture

Few goals expected at Elland Road on Friday

Mbeumo backed to score again for Man Utd

Leeds v West Ham

Friday 24 October, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Leeds are averaging 13 shots per game in the Premier League this season, the highest rate by a promoted side since Leeds themselves in 2020-21 (13.7). However, their conversion rate is just 6.7%, their lowest on record in a league season (since 2013-14)."

Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 goals @ 3/41.75

Chelsea v Sunderland

Saturday 25 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Only Manchester City (34) have earned more home points in the Premier League in 2025 than Chelsea (33 - W10 D3 L1), with the Blues sole defeat at Stamford Bridge this calendar year coming against Brighton last month.

"Chelsea failed to score in their first Premier League game of the season (0-0 vs Crystal Palace), but have netted 16 goals in their seven games since. Only Manchester City (17) have scored more in the competition than the Blues this term."

Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and Over 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00

Newcastle v Fulham

Saturday 25 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham have lost each of their last three Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in March/April 2023 (4). The Cottagers have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games (1-0 v Leeds last month).

"Nick Woltemade has scored four goals in his five Premier League games for Newcastle. The only players to reach five goals in six or fewer appearances for the Magpies are Loïc Rémy (5), Les Ferdinand (6) and Papiss Cissé (6)."

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle and Woltemade to score SBK 7/4

Man Utd v Brighton

Saturday 25 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games, a 2-0 win at Wolves in May. The Seagulls have lost just two of their last 13 league games, however (W7 D4). Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo has only been involved in more Premier League goals against Southampton (8) than he has against Brighton (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists), with all six of these coming in his last four starts against the Seagulls."

Recommended Bet Back Mbeumo to score SBK 15/8

Aston Villa v Man City

Sunday 26 October, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last five away Premier League appearances for Manchester City. The only player to score in more consecutive away games for City is Sergio Agüero between March and August 2017 (7 in a row)."

Betfair Bet: Back Haaland to score @ 5/61.84

Wolves v Burnley

Sunday 26 October, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves are the only team without a Premier League win this season (D2 L6) and for a second consecutive season have won none of their first eight games. They also failed to win their ninth match of 2024-25, with Bury in 1904-05/1905-06 and Sunderland in 2015-16/2016-17 the only sides to do this in back-to-back top-flight seasons.

"Both of Burnley's Premier League wins this season have come against their fellow promoted clubs, beating both Sunderland and Leeds 2-0 at Turf Moor. The Clarets have won just two of their last 44 top-flight games against non-newly promoted sides (D10 L32) and won none of their last 14 (D5 L9)."

Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 21/103.10

Bournemouth v Nottm Forest

Sunday 26 October, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Nottingham Forest have conceded the joint most goals in the second half of Premier League games this season (11), while Bournemouth have conceded a higher share of goals after half-time than anyone else (82% - 9/11)."

Betfair Bet: Back second-half to have most goals @ 11/102.11

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Sunday 26 October, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have not faced a single shot on target in either of their last two Premier League matches. On record since 2003-04, the only side to go three games in a row without facing a shot on target are Manchester City between May and August 2014.

"Arsenal have faced the fewest shots (65), fewest shots on target (18), the lowest xG (4.8) and conceded the fewest goals (3) in the Premier League this season. It's the joint fewest goals they've conceded after eight Premier League matches, along with three in 1998-99, which was also the last time they kept five clean sheets in their first eight matches."

Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win to nil @ 6/52.20

Everton v Tottenham

Sunday 26 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

Tottenham Hotspur have the most away points in the Premier League this season (10 - W3 D1), with 71% of their points this season being won on the road (10/14). Only once in the Premier League era have they won 13+ points in their first five away games of a season, doing so in 2020-21 (13).

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 5/4

