Football Accumulator Tips: Andy Robson's Sunday 7/2 Match Odds 90 Acca including an Arsenal win

Tip #1 - Back Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace 4/11 1.36

It's hard to back against Arsenal at the moment, especially after their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid during the week. It was a really impressive performance, which is reflected in the underlying numbers which confirm Arsenal's dominance in the encounter.

The win stretches their current winning run to six across all competitions. The Gunners' only defeat so far this season remains their 1-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield, aside from that result, only Man City have been able to take points off of Arsenal.

Crystal Palace fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat at the hands of Larnaca in the Conference League during the week, following a defeat against Everton and draw against Bournemouth. They have gone from being unbeaten in their last 19 matches, to losing two of their last three.

I thought that Palace might struggle in the games they had following a midweek European match, as their squad isn't the deepest. Arsenal have more depth and quality, so they can rotate and rest players - which isn't really a luxury that Palace have at the moment. This could be the key difference in this game.

Tip #2 - Back Lille to beat Metz @ 2/7 1.29

Lille suffered a shock defeat against PAOK in the Europa League during the week, which has slightly unsettled their recent momentum, but I don't anticipate it being a blocker to the three points here against a struggling Metz side.

Metz have failed to win a game in Ligue 1 this season, losing six of their eight matches. They've conceded more goals than any other side in the division (20) and are the second lowest scorers, with just five goals. Their away form makes for even worse reading, with four losses from their four trips, conceding 15 of their 20 goals on the road.

Lille should be able to further punish Metz, having avoided defeat in three of their four home matches so far. They haven't been the most prolific at home with just four goals across three games, though Metz's leaky backline should see Lille be able to improve on this record.

Only Monaco (39) and PSG (44) picked up more points at home than Lille last season in Ligue 1. They scored 31 goals across their 17 matches (1.82 per game), so we can expect their current modest goal tally at home to increase as the season progresses. Metz won't be able to match this scoring power as one of the worst performing sides in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Tip #3 - Back AZ Alkmaar to beat Utrecht @ 8/15 1.53

Alkmaar have avoided defeat in their four home matches in the Eredivisie so far this season, drawing two and winning two of their games.

Alkmaar will be hoping to improve on their fifth placed finish in the Eredivisie last term and challenge the elite sides in the Dutch top flight, which they're doing at the moment, with only PSV and Feyenoord sitting above them at this early stage of the season.

Utrecht have struggled to find form on the road in the Eredivisie, with just one win from their four away trips this term. They've conceded six goals across these games which has been their downfall, and could be the point of difference here, with Alkmaar netting 11 goals across their four home matches (2.75 per game).

Alkmaar come into this game having won their last three matches across all competitions, including their midweek assignment against Slovan Bratislava. Utrecht didn't have the same success as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Freiburg, also having to travel away from home for that encounter. This is one of three defeats that Utrecht have suffered in their last five matches.

Tip #4 - Back Stuttgart to beat Mainz @ 4/6 1.67

Stuttgart have made a positive start to the season with five wins from their seven Bundesliga matches. They dropped off a little last season after a stellar 23/24 campaign under the tutelage of Sebastian Hoeness, with Stuttgart struggling with the additional demands of Champions League football last term.

Stuttgart have won all three of their home matches in the German top flight, by an aggregate score of 4-0. They've beaten Heidenheim, St Pauli and Gladbach in this run, so they are fairly routine victories, but will fill them with confidence ahead of this clash against a Mainz side that have started slowly.

Mainz had a brilliant season last term and managed to qualify for European football, but it looks like they're suffering the same fate as Stuttgart did last season, due to their additional midweek commitments.

Mainz have won just one of their seven matches in the Bundesliga this season, losing five of these matches. They've won just one of their three away matches this season too, conceding six goals across these outings.

This clash ended in a 3-3 draw last season, though Stuttgart produced the superior xG (3.85-2.26) and had more than double the number of shots compared to Mainz (28-11). Current form would suggest that Stuttgart are in a much better position than Mainz to pick up all three points here.

