Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Dave Tindall: "For United, Bruno Fernandes may be playing slightly deeper but he's still making an impact, as shown by two goals in his last three games. Also, an Opta stat shows he's made the most line-breaking passes into the opposition penalty area in the Premier League this season (8) and also ranks first for line-breaking passes that have led to a shot (8).

"He's still United's first-choice penalty taker so given his eye for goal and playmaking abilities, Fernandes is worth a look in the To Score or Assist market. He's 10/11 for that in an individual bet.

Finally, the third leg is Kevin Schade to get on the scoresheet for Brentford. The German scored twice in this fixture last year and also netted in the Bees' latest home game, the 2-2 draw with Chelsea. He's 12/5 anytime while he helps boost the treble to around 14/1. If just looking for pops at goal, Fernandes and Mbeumo are 4/1 to combine for 4 or more shots on target."

Recommended Bet Back Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer, Fernandes To Score Or Assist & Schade Anytime Goalscorer SBK 14/1

Mark O'Haire: "The Merseysiders boast a superb record at Crystal Palace yet 1.96 quotes on the Betfair Exchange of Liverpool securing another success look a touch too short considering Crystal Palace's trajectory under astute boss Oliver Glasner.

"The Eagles are enjoying a 17-game unbeaten streak across all competitions - the club's second-longest streak in history. During this run, Palace have beaten Liverpool at Wembley, held the Reds at Anfield, turned over Man City, Tottenham, Aston Villa and avoided defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as well as Arsenal at the Emirates.

"Superbly set-up in Glasner's preferred 3-4-2-1 system, Eagles' goalkeeper Dean Henderson has made only 1.60 saves per-game this season - the third-lowest total in the division, highlighting how well protected he is. With Ismaila Sarr due back from injury, Palace have the solidity and sophistication to secure a share of the spoils."

Recommended Bet Lay Liverpool Exc 1.96

Mark Stinchcombe: "It's been an inauspicious return to life in the Premier League for Burnley under Scott Parker. No other team has faced more shots (95), more shots on target (25) or a larger expected goals against (10.75) than Burnley.

"So this looks a match tailor-made for scoring machine Erling Haaland - he's already scored six of City's nine Premier League goals (67%). He's 2/5 to score anytime but we can get 15/8 for him to score two or more and 8/1 for a hat-trick."

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score two or more goals SBK 15/8

Lewis Jones: "Goals will come, because that's the nature of the modern-day Premier League. There's too much attacking talent for these under 2.5 goal patterns to persist for long. So, while it's tempting to follow the current under 2.5 trend, it's crucial to remember the bigger picture.

"This early season dip in goals is a statistical outlier. Don't get caught in the trap of thinking it's a trend that's going to last. Stick with the long-term trends - keep the over 2.5 line on your side when the fixture fits the bill. And the one that stands out from next week's card looking at the early prices? Leeds vs Bournemouth at 2.06 on the Betfair Exchange."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 2.05

The Opta Stat:

"In all competitions, Chelsea have won nine and lost just one of their 12 previous home games against Brighton and Hove Albion (D2), winning their last three in a row since a 1-2 reverse in April 2023. Chelsea have conceded twice in each of their last two Premier League matches, as many times as they'd done in their previous 15 games combined."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea and BTTS SBK 7/4

It's already a huge game for Ange Postecoglou here. I'll go for a home win. I think Nottingham Forest will beat Sunderland.

Alan's Prediction:Nottm Forest Win

Mike Norman: "Tottenham's four home games this term have witnessed a total of eight goals (2.0 per game) including two 1-0 outcomes, while away from home (including their Super Cup game at a neutral venue) 13 goals have been scored in four games (3.25 per game). It's worth noting that not one of Spurs' four home games saw both teams hit the back of the net, and all four had under 3.5 goals.

"So maybe the obvious bet is staring us right in the face; a game in which Tottenham should win but on the evidence of their home results this season along with Wolves' away results, then we shouldn't expect too many goals. And there's certainly a case to be made for Wolves going to north London and shutting up shop and making it incredibly tough for their opponents.

"A Tottenham win and Under 3.5 Match Goals can be backed at 5/4 and that makes plenty of appeal. For the bet to land we will require Spurs to win via a 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1 scoreline."

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham and Under 3.5 Match Goals SBK 5/4

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Wrexham were victorious in the EFL Cup in midweek at the Racecourse, yet they are still awaiting their first home win in the Championship. Away from home, Phil Parkinson's side are off the mark, and they have been very dangerous on their travels.

"Nevertheless, they conceded far too many goals in front of their own fans, with low-scoring WBA notching three and troubled Sheffield Wednesday coming back from 2-0 down to clinch a draw. Although last week's success at Norwich has alleviated the pressure on Parkinson, another home loss here will increase the scrutiny on the former Bolton boss."

"Derby have slowly improved as the season has progressed, with John Eustace having stamped his style on the squad. Eustace teams are highly competitive, well-organised and gnarly. They don't tend to create much from open play, yet they tend to be dangerous from set-piece situations. The are the sort of side who will enjoy soaking up the pressure and trying to hit the hosts on the break. They will awkward opponents and will look to extend Wrexham's winless home run."

Recommended Bet Back Derby Draw No Bet SBK 31/20

Alan Dudman: "Mansfield manager Nigel Clough insisted his side are "nearly there" and after a dogged 1-1 with pace-setting Stevenage, the Stags look a fair bet this weekend at a shade of odds-on. The hosts have failed to score in just one home game so far - the 0-1 versus Harrogate, but they actually played rather well in the 90 minutes and certainly didn't deserve to lose.

"Stevenage were very difficult to break down, but Rotherham will be less so, and with Joe Gardner getting back to fitness and the goal versus Stevenage, Clough's side can keep up their good home record here."

Recommended Bet Back Mansfield SBK 10/11

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Mbappé has netted nine goals in seven games for Real Madrid, and he scored in both World Cup qualifiers for France. His first campaign as a Real Madrid player was record-breaking (he netted 43 goals in all competitions, more than any other player in their maiden season with the club), and this term could be just as good, if not better.

"Atletico aren't the snarling defensive giants of old, and they have only kept one clean sheet this term. They have conceded twice against Espanyol, Rayo Vallecano and Liverpool, and I can't see them containing Mbappé and company here. Instead of backing Real Madrid for the win at 13/10, I'd go for what feels like the safer bet and back Mbappé to score at any time at 5/4."

Recommended Bet Back Mbappe to score @ SBK 5/4

