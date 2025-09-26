Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 40/1 Cambridgeshire fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Likeable gelding can pose a threat in the Cambridgeshire

Ballydoyle filly is bet of the day in Newmarket Group 1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

A brother to Group Three winner Holloway Boy, Andrew Balding-trained Humidity makes each-way appeal in the Group Two Royal Lodge, capable of making his presence felt in this field having shown a good level of form to date.

In four starts, Humidity has recorded two wins, including a Chesham Stakes success over subsequent Listed winner Thesecretadversary, who recently finished fifth in a Woodbine Grade One. He emulated his brother by claiming Royal Ascot success, before going on to be narrowly denied in the Solario Stakes when last seen, proving his credentials at Group Three level on that occasion.

At Sandown when last seen, the son of Ulysses was the one to take from the race. It was a close finish, with only half-a-length separating the first four, and barely a short-head between the first three, with Humidity eventually placing second, with runner-up Oceans Four demoted to third.

Humidity was impacted the most by the close nature of the finish, stuck between the eventual first two past the line and bumped. It was a performance worth upgrading, and he could take another step forward in his fifth career start.

Whilst Humidity wasn't as effective in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, the winner Zavateri does appear a special colt and has won a Group One since. The chestnut can hold his own at this level, and could be able to claim the major honours under James Doyle for Wathnan Racing.

Recommended Bet Back Humidity E/W in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 6/1

Exactly a year ago to the day, King Of Light landed his second career success over this course-and-distance in a nursery handicap, narrowly beating Francisco's Piece under Sam James when trained by Karl Burke.

King Of Light had previously finished fourth to Star Of Mehmas in the Listed Rosebery Stakes at Ayr, emerging with credit when outrunning odds of 28/129.00 on that occasion, but couldn't make much of an impression in two handicaps and a Group Three appearance for his former yard in his following runs.

Switched to Stuart Williams in the summer, the son of Mehmas was again able to outrun odds of 28/129.00 to be narrowly denied a Chepstow victory in the Racing League from a mark of 87. A win didn't appear likely a furlong from home that day, but the gelding was able to rally well to finish strongly and was unfortunate to be passed at the line by Roberto Caro.

It was a promising effort on yard debut, and, although he hasn't been able to impress as much since, is on a lower mark from 85 here, 1lb lower than his previous success, returning to familiar surroundings at a track where he's proven.

With course form in his favour, King Of Light holds each-way claims in the hands of Silvestre De Sousa, and can put in a bold bid as he seeks a third career victory.

Recommended Bet Back King Of Light E/W in 14:05 Haydock SBK 14/1

The leading trainer in the race Aidan O'Brien appears to hold a strong hand in this year's Cheveley Park Stakes, attempting to keep the crown at Ballydoyle following Lake Victoria's success in the race twelve months ago.

The master trainer is represented by a pair of talented fillies in this renewal, and, whilst there's plenty to like about Beautify's chances following her narrow defeat at Group One level, her stablemate True Love makes the most appeal.

The mount of Wayne Lordan, True Love was beaten only by exciting filly Lady Iman when outrunning odds of 12/113.00 on debut, before being denied three-quarters-of-a-length by fellow Coolmore representative Gstaad in a Navan maiden, despite being sent off as the 2/51.40 favourite. Gstaad went on to land Coventry Stakes success at Royal Ascot, and has gone agonisingly close in two Group One contests at both Deauville and the Curragh, respectively, in two recent runs. With that form having been significantly franked, and considering True Love was able to beat a number of talented fillies to claim Queen Mary Stakes success, there is plenty to like about her credentials in this contest.

The form of her second Group Two success in the Railway Stakes has also been franked, with the runner-up that day, Puerto Rico, who finished five-lengths behind, going on to win the Champagne Stakes on St Leger Day, and, although she was denied at odds of 1/41.25 in Group One company when last seen, it was a run worth forgiving.

The daughter of No Nay Never was beaten only by the colt Power Blue in her latest run, but returns against her own sex here, and was also found to be slightly lame post-race, too, which provides a reasonable excuse although a length-and-a-half defeat in the Phoenix Stakes is no disgrace.

The homebred is out of Alluringly, a Listed winner who finished placed twice to Enable in Stakes company, including in the Oaks. Her dam is out of All For Glory, a granddaughter to the magnificent racehorse and broodmare Urban Sea, dam of Galileo and Sea The Stars.

From an exceptional family, True Love is well-bred and has already shown to possess plenty of talent. She makes the most appeal in any race across the cards on Saturday, and a price of 4/15.00 could represent value.

Recommended Bet Back True Love in 14:25 Newmarket SBK 4/1

Six-year-old gelding Flaming Rib makes his first appearance in new colours and for a new trainer, having recently switched yards from Hugo Palmer to Ado McGuinness in Ireland.

The son of Ribchester was a talented youngster, who won five times as a juvenile for Tom Dascombe, before finishing second to Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup the following term for his previous trainer, as well as coming close to a Group Two success in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and finishing fourth in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Flaming Rib achieved a career-high mark of 113, and now appears from a rating of 86 from which he can pose a threat in handicap company. He is winless since a Doha success in February 2023, but can return to the winners' enclosure with a favourable trip.

Despite struggling for form in recent seasons, the gelding remains a horse with ability. He has been able to put in creditable efforts on occasions when rated much higher, including when only beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by The Bell Conductor in a Chester handicap last year when rated 97, and can make his presence felt on yard debut from a workable mark here.

Far from a forlorn hope, Flaming Rib has been given a chance at the weights and can improve on his latest efforts at Chester. This is a completely different assignment, and he can make the frame under Adam Caffrey.

Recommended Bet Back Flaming Rib E/W in 15:10 Curragh SBK SP

Three-year-old colt Intrusively is one to note for Ed Bethell in this mile handicap, stepping up in trip to further than 7f for the first time.

A talented juvenile last term, the son of Territories shaped with potential during his debut campaign. He chased home subsequent Group Two winner Aomori City, who went on to be narrowly denied at the Breeders' Cup, on debut at Nottingham, before finishing third over 7f at this venue, then placing in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

A six-and-a-half-length maiden victory followed, before a creditable fifth in a valuable juvenile contest at Doncaster's St Leger Meeting. That race featured future dual Group One winner Camille Pissarro, now rated 120, who finished second to Hallasan.

This year, he returned following a 289-day break and wind surgery with a sixth-placed effort in a competitive Newcastle handicap which didn't pan out favourably for him. He struggled for a clear run from towards the rear, on a track where luck in-running is required, but performed well enough at odds of 40/141.00 to suggest he has trained on and could be worth keeping onside this term.

Although he has been unable to show significant improvement from his reappearance, he was far from disgraced behind Golden Mind when last seen but is now rated 88, 9lb lower than his return to action in June.

Appearing well-treated at the weights, Intrusively can put in a bold bid as he seeks the second win of his career in this race. He's partnered by Ryan Sexton, and could outrun his odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Intrusively E/W in 15:15 Haydock SBK 12/1

Tribal Chief has been a horse worth following since his handicap debut at Nottingham last year, in which he landed his first career win from a rating of 61. By the end of his debut campaign he was rated 86, finishing half-a-length second to Bullet Point, who was in receipt of 3lb.

The winner that day, who was able to confirm the form when the pair met again at the beginning of this term, is now rated 22lb higher, having significantly franked the form.

Whilst Bullet Point was able to inflict defeat upon Tribal Chief again this year, it's worth noting the David Menuisier-trained gelding gave away plenty of lengths at the start and became detached from the main field before thundering home.

He travelled to Longchamp in his subsequent start, but the ground may have been too quick for him that day and he didn't appear to enjoy himself. Things didn't go his way at Newcastle either, when returning to the all-weather in June.

However, he was able to add to his four successes as a three-year-old with a Goodwood victory over Treble Tee when last seen at Goodwood, and is 3lb better off with that reopposing rival this time around following his success at Doncaster recently.

Tribal Chief is on a mark from which he can strike in this competitive race, and, whilst he'll need things to pan out favourably for him and a good start will help, he has the ability to claim a prize such as this on a going day.

The extremely likeable son of Sioux Nation has plenty in his favour as he returns to the Rowley Mile, and could provide his owners with a special day at HQ under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief E/W in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 12/1

Flashy chestnut Dutch Decoy races from a 6lb higher mark than his previous success at his beloved July Course, where he was able to record successive wins in July when partnered by Jack Mitchell. Hollie Doyle is aboard here as he seeks a 12th career success in his 84th start, and he is on a mark from which he can make the frame if seen to best effect.

Last year, he finished an excellent second at odds of 20/121.00 in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, when rated 90. He's 5lb lower here and has proven he still retains ability at the age of eight.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, Dutch Decoy had form figures of 745622 at this track prior to his run in this race twelve months ago, in which he wasn't able to be competitive, running consistently well here previously in competitive handicaps.

Although he hasn't been seen to best effect in his two latest runs on the Rowley Mile, he has run well in this race in prior renewals, and he can do so again at odds of 28/129.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 28/1

Silver Sword is another contender who requires a second glance in this open race. He represents value at odds of 40/141.00 from a mark of 91, having shown a good level of form in warmer climes at Meydan during the winter months earlier this year.

The likeable grey performed well in competitive handicaps won by the likes of First Conquest and Arabian Light, before beating a speedy rival in No Retreat in his final start before returning to the UK. He hasn't been quite as effective on home turf since, but has had a break following his latest appearance at Ascot in May, returning from a 140-day absence here which may allow him to fare better after a busy few months earlier in the year.

Rated 4lb lower than when featuring in this contest twelve months ago, Silver Sword couldn't make much of an impression that day but can give a better account of himself this time around and shouldn't be completely discounted. The five-year-old grey possesses plenty of talent, and if he can enjoy a favourable trip, he could be capable of springing a surprise under John Egan.

Recommended Bet Back Silver Sword E/W in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 40/1

Course-and-distance winner Rebel Empire drops in class to this level for the first time since a close second at this track in December. He's now 4lb lower than his last winning mark, when in a higher class handicap at Chelmsford, in which he defied odds of 20/121.00 to claim success, but is rated 7lb lower than when narrowly denied at Newcastle in the spring.

Making appeal at the weights and holding solid claims, the Richard Hannon-trained contender can fare much better than seen in his latest runs, returning from a 58-day break which should have allowed him to freshen up. He had been kept busy from December to July, making 12 appearances and recording three wins.

This represents a feasible opportunity for Rebel Empire to return to form, with course form in his favour from a workable mark. The four-year-old son of Goken is a likeable type, capable of carrying top-weight to victory under John Fahy here.