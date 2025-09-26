Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Haggas to find some Treasure at HQ

Trust Tutty to unlease a perfect Storm

George worth considering at Newmarket

Could it be Time for Haggas hoodoo to end?

The handicap that Blue Storm contested on his comeback was over as a contest after 100 yards as winner Democracy Dilemma pinged the stalls and established an early lead.

In contast, Gemma Tutty's four-year-old was eighth of the nine-strong field to reach 20mph on the RaceIQ metric, understandably exhibiting some rustiness on his first start back of the campaign.

That outing did little more than blow away the cobwebs and reduce his handicap mark to 100 which was probably the objective and it seems salient that the son of Blue Point returns for his second start of a truncated season in a race he won 12 months ago.

Last year was a highly successful one for Blue Storm who pocketed the 3YO Dash at Epsom prior to running a blinder in the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A 10-week mid-season break saw him need his return at Beverley - coincidentally behind Democracy Dilemma - before he landed this event in game fashion, hitting the front inside the distance before seeing off Wiltshire's late thrust.

Hopefully, it is a case of history repeating itself this afternoon.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Storm, E/W 4 Places, in 14:05 Haydock SBK 8/1

Ed Walker was on the mark with surprise winner Miss Alpilles on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting and Fort George could hand the Lambourn handler another high-profile winner in this marquee handicap.

Just 24 runners go to post for this year's renewal but, with two three-year-olds dominating the market in Treble Tee and Fifth Column, the race looks no less competitive.

Fort George is another of the Classic generation which holds strong claims and his handler appears to have targeted this event from someway out given the pattern his season has taken.

The selection hit the line strongly on his return to action on the Rowley Mile back at the Guineas meeting in May, picking up strongly out of the Dip to score readily and make a mockery of his rating.

Two starts at Goodwood, the second of which came in a strongly-contested renewal of the Kinscem Handicap, suggested that the son of Territories remained on an upward curve and that trend was confirmed over a mile-and-a-quarter at Newbury when Oisin Murphy made plenty of use of his mount to score readily.

The drop back to nine furlongs in a strongly-run affair should be ideal for Fort George to showcase his ability and, with six places on offer, he makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Fort George, E/W 6 Places, in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 9/1

Admittedly, there are one or two question marks regarding the chances of Treasure Time. Namely will he enjoy the Rowley Mile, while some may query if this trip will induce further improvement.

I can't answer the first question definitively, but I would be amazed if the son of Time Test didn't thrive and progress for the new set of conditions he faces here.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old has been sparely trained this season with his campaign seeming to centre around a race of this nature.

Three runs in a month served to encourage the handicapper to drop him a little and, although he contested a Goodwood handicap over this trip two starts ago, there was very little market support and he was far from competitive at the business end.

That situation changed at the Shergar Cup where he displayed a little more vim and vigour behind winner Ebt's Guard in the Mile, staying on strongly late on in the first-time cheekpieces to finish on the heels of the main protagonists.

One of the podium fillers that day, Cerulean Bay, has landed a warm Goodwood handicap since, while sixth-home Golden Mind has also scored since, along with Miss Information (7th) who landed Listed event in Germany on her next start.

Treasure Time really needed to be wound up to win a competitive York handicap over a mile last season, so the stiffer test should play to his strengths and he should go close to ending his trainer's hoodoo in this race.

Recommended Bet Back Treasure Time, E/W 6 Places, in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 14/1

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor new episode

Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips