Championship Tips: Foxes can edge out Baggies on Friday night to commence weekend fixtures
It's the start of a busy week for Championship clubs, and Jack Critchley has picked out his favourite bets from the Betfair Sportsbook for this weekend's set of fixtures, which take place on Friday and Saturday...
Rams to frustrate the Dragons
Kassam joy for the Yellows
Another Kone masterclass in South Yorkshire
West Brom vs Leicester - Foxes to edge a low-margin encounter
Friday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Football
The Hawthorns faithful haven't witnessed too much goalmouth action so far this season, with West Brom home games producing a total of just four goals so far (F2, A2). Ryan Mason has built a competitive outfit that gives very little away; however, they are lacking some X-Factor in the final third. Despite successive defeats, Mason has doubled down on his belief that the squad is good enough to achieve promotion this season; however, they must show more quality in the final third. They sit tenth when it comes to shots on target, and they have the sixth-best record when it comes to shots against. Mason opted for a more defensive approach last weekend against leaders Middlesbrough, and he may opt to bring back Mikey Johnston for this home game on Friday evening.
Leicester have suffered just a single defeat so far this season, dropping points at Deepdale; however, they're unbeaten since August 16th and were the better side against Coventry last weekend. Marti Cifuentes' side have plenty of quality, yet they still appear to be finding their feet under the former QPR manager. With all WBA matches having been decided by a single goal, this could be tight. Leicester might have enough to edge this game and as outsiders for this clash, they are worth keeping on side.
Wrexham vs Derby - Derby to keep it tight in North Wales
Saturday, 12:30, Live on Sky Sports+
Wrexham were victorious in the EFL Cup in midweek at the Racecourse, yet they are still awaiting their first home win in the Championship. Away from home, Phil Parkinson's side are off the mark, and they have been very dangerous on their travels. Nevertheless, they conceded far too many goals in front of their own fans, with low-scoring WBA notching three and troubled Sheffield Wednesday coming back from 2-0 down to clinch a draw. Although last week's success at Norwich has alleviated the pressure on Parkinson, another home loss here will increase the scrutiny on the former Bolton boss.
Derby have slowly improved as the season has progressed, with John Eustace having stamped his style on the squad. Eustace teams are highly competitive, well-organised and gnarly. They don't tend to create much from open play, yet they tend to be dangerous from set-piece situations. The are the sort of side who will enjoy soaking up the pressure and trying to hit the hosts on the break. They will awkward opponents and will look to extend Wrexham's winless home run.
Swansea vs Millwall - Points shared in South Wales
Saturday, 12:30, Live on Sky Sports+
Swansea have enjoyed a midweek off as they prepare for a busy seven days. They will be buoyed by drawing Manchester City in the EFL Cup; however, they need to focus on collecting points in the Championship. They are still unbeaten at home, yet have drawn their last two matches here and will have been disappointed by twice surrendering the lead to Hull City. They have a good record at this venue against Millwall, and will be looking to make it 11 matches unbeaten when hosting the Lions. Alan Sheehan has a full complement of players to choose from, with Jay Fulton and Ricardo Santos having recovered from injury.
Millwall edged past Watford on Monday night, restricting the Hornets to very few chances. That was Alex Neil's first victory at The Den; however, they remain unbeaten on the road so far. They've been to Charlton, Sheffield United and Norwich, and have successfully managed all three of those games. They are dealing with an injury crisis, although Will Smallbone came off the bench on Monday night, and Femi Azeez could be ready for a return to first-team action. They aren't likely to give much away, but they may have to settle for a point here.
Coventry vs Birmingham - Surprisingly low-scoring encounter at the CBS
Saturday, 12:30, Live on Sky Sports Football
Coventry are yet to pick up maximum points since putting seven past QPR on August 23rd. The Sky Blues have created plenty of chances, however, they were second best against Leicester and needed Haji Wright's bundled injury-time equaliser to earn them a point against Norwich. Frank Lampard's side can be destructive on their day; however, they can be a little one-dimensional at times, and teams can easily neutralise their threat from wide areas.
Birmingham got back to winning ways last weekend with Lyndon Dykes, a player who was almost shipped out on deadline day, coming to the rescue for the second time this season. Although Birmingham have had the third-fewest shots on target this season, they have been tough to break down, with only Middlesbrough having faced fewer shots on target. They've failed to get on the scoresheet in their last two away games and will be keen to put that right here. If they take the lead, they could potentially frustrate the hosts for long periods of this contest. Furthermore, there has been a trend of low-scoring games on a Saturday lunchtime across the last two seasons, and this could easily go the same way.
Southampton vs Middlesbrough - Boro to remain unbeaten
Saturday, 15:00
Southampton have failed to win their last two matches at St. Mary's, with their only victory at this venue coming against Wrexham on the opening weekend. Will Still's men required an injury-time double to see off the Welshmen, and they have since dropped points against Stoke and Pompey. The Saints put on a decent show in midweek at Anfield, yet this is a tough fixture for the hosts when factoring in their midweek exertions.
The most worrying display from Still's side came last weekend when easily beaten by Hull at the MKM. They were second best in most departments despite possessing a far superior squad. They have decent xG numbers, yet they haven't quite clicked in the final third and Boro's defence may be able to deal with the recently relegated outfit.
Middlesbrough remain top of the table, and they have had a full week to prepare for this fixture. They are unbeaten on the road and have faced the fewest shots on target against (9). Rob Edwards has made his team much tougher to beat, and the new signings, David Strelec, Sontje Hanson and Kaly Sene appear to be settling in nicely. It's a long journey back for the visitors; however, they should be able to head back north with at least a point.
Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR - Kone to overpower Wednesday's back-line
Saturday, 15:00
Considering their predicament, Sheffield Wednesday have done remarkably well so far this season. The Owls beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park last weekend, yet they are still without a victory at Hillsborough, and this fixture is far trickier than it would have been a fortnight ago. QPR's performances have massively improved over the last few weeks with Julian Stephan having found the right balance. The R's have fired in 19 shots on target across their last three outings, and their strikers have caused numerous problems for opposition defences. Rumarn Burrell's blistering pace coupled with Richard Kone's strength and ability to bring others into play is the perfect combination, and that should cause issues for Wednesday's young back-line. Kone is averaging 2.2 shots per game and already has three goals to his name. At 9/52.80, he is worth backing to continue his run.
Watford vs Hull - Tigers to show fighting spirit
Saturday, 15:00
Watford were frustratingly poor on Monday night as they struggled to create chances against Millwall at The Den. Admittedly, it isn't the easiest venue to visit, and they should enjoy being back at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have picked up just a single victory so far this season, and have slipped to back-to-back defeats without scoring. Paulo Pezzolano is blessed with an abundance of individual talent; however, he needs to mould them into a cohesive unit.
Hull have been surprisingly effective recently. Despite failing to win any of their three away games, they've shown plenty of heart, roaring back from 2-1 down at Swansea and blitzing their way past Southampton last weekend. Oli McBurnie will cause endless problems for the Watford defence, and Charlie Hughes finally appears to be fully focused following his failed transfer to Coventry. If they can show a similar level of performance this weekend, they should be able to head back to Humberside with at least a point.
Ipswich vs Portsmouth - Tractor Boys to grind their way to victory
Saturday, 15:00
Ipswich's season looked to have been ignited by their 5-0 home success against struggling Sheffield United, however, they found themselves 1-0 down in treacherous conditions last weekend before the game at Ewood Park was abandoned in the 80th minute. At the time of writing, no decision has been made on that fixture; however, they must focus on this encounter with Pompey at Portman Road. They are yet to lose at this venue and have created plenty of chances. Their average xG of 1.86 may have been slightly inflated by that success against the South Yorkshire outfit, however, they are likely to create chances and have plenty of individual talent in their ranks.
Pompey were left disappointed at Fratton Park last weekend, yet they've been obstinate and stubborn on the road so far. John Mousinho's side are set up to frustrate, and it worked perfectly against Southampton a fortnight ago. Their issues appear to be at the top end of the pitch, averaging just 0.67 goals per game, and it remains to be seen whether Jacob Murphy is back for this match, having missed last week's defeat. They will put up a decent fight, but may come unstuck by the narrowest of margins.
Oxford vs Sheffield United - Wilder to be edged out by his former employers
Saturday, 15:00
Oxford have shown significant improvement since the International Break, with Gary Rowett's side looking far better going forward. That upturn in form has coincided with Will Lankshear finding his feet at this level and the return of Brian De Keersmaecker to full fitness. Credit must also go to Przemyslaw Placheta and Michal Helik, who have also caught the eye. Although the loss of Matt Phillips to injury is a blow, the Yellows should have enough to find a way past their struggling visitors. They are yet to win at the Kassam, however, they have shown enough, primarily against Coventry and Leicester, to suggest that maiden home victory won't be too far away.
Chris Wilder was beaten in his first game back at the helm last weekend. The former Oxford boss, who spent six seasons at the Kassam, will be determined to help his current club pick up their first success of the season. It's been a disaster of a start for the Blades, and they are yet to notch on their travels. They have produced an average xG of just 0.96 across those three games, and although I expect them to be better here, they may still fall short.
Charlton vs Blackburn - Tight encounter at The Valley
Saturday, 15:00
Charlton have made a decent return to the Championship, and although they only have eight points to show for their efforts, their performances have potentially merited a little more. The Addicks need to be more clinical in the final third, firing in 23 shots on target (10th highest), but scoring just four times. At the other end of the pitch, only Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Birmingham have faced fewest efforts on target, suggesting that Nathan Jones' men are managing to keep most opponents at arm's length. Their matches here have been decided by a single goal, and this fixture is likely to follow suit.
Blackburn are hard to assess, although their away form has been fairly impressive. Rovers have conceded just a single goal on their travels so far, and only two of the five goals shipped overall have come before the 90th minute. Val Ismael's side has become fairly effective at nullifying the opposition, and this is unlikely to be a free-flowing classic.
Stoke vs Norwich - Stalemate in Staffordshire
Saturday, 15:00
Stoke have become far more reliable under Mark Robins this season, with the 55-year-old having put his stamp on their squad. Their last few games have been decided by single-goal margins, and they have been breached on just four occasions so far. Viktor Johansson continues to produce impressive numbers with a 78.9% save percentage, a number which is only bettered by Blackburn's Balazs Toth (81.3%).
Norwich fans are becoming a little restless. Although their record on the road is perfectly serviceable, they are yet to win at Carrow Road, and some of their attacking play can be a little ponderous. Moreover, defensive errors have started to creep into their game and Liam Manning desperately needs his side to produce a high-quality display this weekend. They are unbeaten away from home and look far better suited to life on the road.
Preston vs Bristol City - BTTS in the Emil Riis derby
Saturday, 15:00
Preston are unbeaten at Deepdale and very few sides will enjoy coming up against Paul Heckingbottom's side in Lancashire this season. Despite producing an average xG of just 0.91, PNE have become adept at taking their chances. Overall, they've netted seven of their 16 shots on target and if fit, Milutin Osmajic can be a complete nuisance to the opposition defence. I'd expect them to be competitive in this one, and they should be able to continue their good goalscoring form on Saturday afternoon. They scored twice against Middlesbrough, who haven't given much away so far this season. Bristol City fans are still enjoying life under Gerhard Struber, despite coming up against the first few small bumps in the road. They were second best against Oxford last weekend, however, the Robins have been far better on their travels so far. Nevertheless, each of their three away fixtures has come against the current bottom three, so enthusiasm may need to be tempered for now. Notwithstanding the opposition, there is an array of fantastic individual talent within their squad, and they are always likely to create opportunities. They should find a way past the home defence.
Recommended bets
