Championship Tips: Foxes can edge out Baggies on Friday night to commence weekend fixtures

Coventry are yet to pick up maximum points since putting seven past QPR on August 23rd. The Sky Blues have created plenty of chances, however, they were second best against Leicester and needed Haji Wright's bundled injury-time equaliser to earn them a point against Norwich. Frank Lampard's side can be destructive on their day; however, they can be a little one-dimensional at times, and teams can easily neutralise their threat from wide areas.

Birmingham got back to winning ways last weekend with Lyndon Dykes, a player who was almost shipped out on deadline day, coming to the rescue for the second time this season. Although Birmingham have had the third-fewest shots on target this season, they have been tough to break down, with only Middlesbrough having faced fewer shots on target. They've failed to get on the scoresheet in their last two away games and will be keen to put that right here. If they take the lead, they could potentially frustrate the hosts for long periods of this contest. Furthermore, there has been a trend of low-scoring games on a Saturday lunchtime across the last two seasons, and this could easily go the same way.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough - Boro to remain unbeaten

Saturday, 15:00

Southampton have failed to win their last two matches at St. Mary's, with their only victory at this venue coming against Wrexham on the opening weekend. Will Still's men required an injury-time double to see off the Welshmen, and they have since dropped points against Stoke and Pompey. The Saints put on a decent show in midweek at Anfield, yet this is a tough fixture for the hosts when factoring in their midweek exertions.

The most worrying display from Still's side came last weekend when easily beaten by Hull at the MKM. They were second best in most departments despite possessing a far superior squad. They have decent xG numbers, yet they haven't quite clicked in the final third and Boro's defence may be able to deal with the recently relegated outfit.

Middlesbrough remain top of the table, and they have had a full week to prepare for this fixture. They are unbeaten on the road and have faced the fewest shots on target against (9). Rob Edwards has made his team much tougher to beat, and the new signings, David Strelec, Sontje Hanson and Kaly Sene appear to be settling in nicely. It's a long journey back for the visitors; however, they should be able to head back north with at least a point.

Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough Draw No Bet SBK 1/1

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR - Kone to overpower Wednesday's back-line Saturday, 15:00 Considering their predicament, Sheffield Wednesday have done remarkably well so far this season. The Owls beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park last weekend, yet they are still without a victory at Hillsborough, and this fixture is far trickier than it would have been a fortnight ago. QPR's performances have massively improved over the last few weeks with Julian Stephan having found the right balance. The R's have fired in 19 shots on target across their last three outings, and their strikers have caused numerous problems for opposition defences. Rumarn Burrell's blistering pace coupled with Richard Kone's strength and ability to bring others into play is the perfect combination, and that should cause issues for Wednesday's young back-line. Kone is averaging 2.2 shots per game and already has three goals to his name. At 9/52.80, he is worth backing to continue his run. Recommended Bet Back Richard Kone Anytime Goalscorer SBK 9/5 Watford vs Hull - Tigers to show fighting spirit Saturday, 15:00 Watford were frustratingly poor on Monday night as they struggled to create chances against Millwall at The Den. Admittedly, it isn't the easiest venue to visit, and they should enjoy being back at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have picked up just a single victory so far this season, and have slipped to back-to-back defeats without scoring. Paulo Pezzolano is blessed with an abundance of individual talent; however, he needs to mould them into a cohesive unit. Hull have been surprisingly effective recently. Despite failing to win any of their three away games, they've shown plenty of heart, roaring back from 2-1 down at Swansea and blitzing their way past Southampton last weekend. Oli McBurnie will cause endless problems for the Watford defence, and Charlie Hughes finally appears to be fully focused following his failed transfer to Coventry. If they can show a similar level of performance this weekend, they should be able to head back to Humberside with at least a point. Recommended Bet Back Hull Draw No Bet SBK 5/4

Ipswich vs Portsmouth - Tractor Boys to grind their way to victory Saturday, 15:00 Ipswich's season looked to have been ignited by their 5-0 home success against struggling Sheffield United, however, they found themselves 1-0 down in treacherous conditions last weekend before the game at Ewood Park was abandoned in the 80th minute. At the time of writing, no decision has been made on that fixture; however, they must focus on this encounter with Pompey at Portman Road. They are yet to lose at this venue and have created plenty of chances. Their average xG of 1.86 may have been slightly inflated by that success against the South Yorkshire outfit, however, they are likely to create chances and have plenty of individual talent in their ranks. Pompey were left disappointed at Fratton Park last weekend, yet they've been obstinate and stubborn on the road so far. John Mousinho's side are set up to frustrate, and it worked perfectly against Southampton a fortnight ago. Their issues appear to be at the top end of the pitch, averaging just 0.67 goals per game, and it remains to be seen whether Jacob Murphy is back for this match, having missed last week's defeat. They will put up a decent fight, but may come unstuck by the narrowest of margins. Recommended Bet Back Ipswich to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Oxford vs Sheffield United - Wilder to be edged out by his former employers Saturday, 15:00 Oxford have shown significant improvement since the International Break, with Gary Rowett's side looking far better going forward. That upturn in form has coincided with Will Lankshear finding his feet at this level and the return of Brian De Keersmaecker to full fitness. Credit must also go to Przemyslaw Placheta and Michal Helik, who have also caught the eye. Although the loss of Matt Phillips to injury is a blow, the Yellows should have enough to find a way past their struggling visitors. They are yet to win at the Kassam, however, they have shown enough, primarily against Coventry and Leicester, to suggest that maiden home victory won't be too far away. Chris Wilder was beaten in his first game back at the helm last weekend. The former Oxford boss, who spent six seasons at the Kassam, will be determined to help his current club pick up their first success of the season. It's been a disaster of a start for the Blades, and they are yet to notch on their travels. They have produced an average xG of just 0.96 across those three games, and although I expect them to be better here, they may still fall short. Recommended Bet Back Oxford Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Charlton vs Blackburn - Tight encounter at The Valley Saturday, 15:00 Charlton have made a decent return to the Championship, and although they only have eight points to show for their efforts, their performances have potentially merited a little more. The Addicks need to be more clinical in the final third, firing in 23 shots on target (10th highest), but scoring just four times. At the other end of the pitch, only Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Birmingham have faced fewest efforts on target, suggesting that Nathan Jones' men are managing to keep most opponents at arm's length. Their matches here have been decided by a single goal, and this fixture is likely to follow suit. Blackburn are hard to assess, although their away form has been fairly impressive. Rovers have conceded just a single goal on their travels so far, and only two of the five goals shipped overall have come before the 90th minute. Val Ismael's side has become fairly effective at nullifying the opposition, and this is unlikely to be a free-flowing classic. Recommended Bet Back Goal Scored in Both Halves? No SBK 3/4

Stoke vs Norwich - Stalemate in Staffordshire Saturday, 15:00 Stoke have become far more reliable under Mark Robins this season, with the 55-year-old having put his stamp on their squad. Their last few games have been decided by single-goal margins, and they have been breached on just four occasions so far. Viktor Johansson continues to produce impressive numbers with a 78.9% save percentage, a number which is only bettered by Blackburn's Balazs Toth (81.3%). Norwich fans are becoming a little restless. Although their record on the road is perfectly serviceable, they are yet to win at Carrow Road, and some of their attacking play can be a little ponderous. Moreover, defensive errors have started to creep into their game and Liam Manning desperately needs his side to produce a high-quality display this weekend. They are unbeaten away from home and look far better suited to life on the road. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 5/2