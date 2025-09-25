Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Back Haaland for a double at 15/8

Back Brighton again for goals

Liverpool overpriced

Burnley the perfect opponent for City's Haaland

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Brentford v Man Utd

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

Looking to oppose fourth bottom Brentford again this weekend with just one win from their five games. They've conceded at least two goals in their last three Premier League matches and only Burnley (95) have conceded more shots than the Bees (70 - 14.0 per-game). At the other end, they've had the fewest shots in the league with just 41 (8.2 per-game). They welcome a Manchester United side who happen to have had the most shots in the league so far this season with 81 (16.2 per-game). The problem is 16 or more Man Utd shots is just 4/111.36 with the most competitive line of 18 or more at only 8/111.73. Those prices are short and if Utd take the lead, the game state completely changes.

Chelsea v Brighton

Saturday, 15:00

My favourite goals based team are back in action again this week as Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Sixteen of Brighton's last 20 Premier League games have seen Over 2.5 goals (80%) and that's what I want to back again. They threw another lead away against Spurs last weekend and it's not suprising when they have such an inability to keep clean sheets. They've managed just ONE in their last 17 league games! It looks even worse when you consider that since the beginning of 2023/24 of ever present sides, only West Ham and Wolves have kept fewer (13 versus 14). This is also a great matchup for goals as eight of the last nine meetings between the two across all competitions have seen three or more goals.

*The below recommended bet means you get part of your stake on Over 2.5 Goals and the other part on Over 3.0 Goals

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.75 goals in Chelsea v Brighton EXC 1.84

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 15:00

Liverpool continued their 100% start to the Premier League season with last weekends 2-1 victory over Merseyside derby rivals Everton. It takes them five points clear of second and into odds-on quotes of 10/111.91 for another title. They come to Selhurst Park full of confidence having scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 away games here in all competitions.

Liverpool were 7/101.70 last season in a victory where they had 68% possession and racked up 16 attempts at goal yet are 20/231.87 this time around when Palace are arguably without their best player from last time in Eberechi Eze. In their only other home game since his sale they failed to find the net against newly promoted Sunderland.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace SBK 20/23

Leeds v Bournemouth

Saturday, 15:00

Very happy to get involved with goals with my second favourite team for them in Bournemouth in a match where over/under 2.5 has been chalked up as 50-50. 14 of their last 16 away games have featured three or more goals (88%) and impressively Bournemouth have scored two or more goals in 12 of those matches (75%), including at Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle. Given the line and odds, we can actually be a bit clever and take Over 2.25 goals meaning only zero or one goals will see our bet completely lose. If last times meetings are anything to go by, we should be in for a cracker as in the 2022/23 season the home sides won 4-1 and 4-3.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.25 goals in Leeds v Bournemouth EXC 1.78

Man City v Burnley

Saturday, 15:00

It's been an inauspicious return to life in the Premier League for Burnley under Scott Parker. No other team has faced more shots (95), more shots on target (25) or a larger expected goals against (10.75) than Burnley. So this looks a match tailor-made for scoring machine Erling Haaland - he's already scored six of City's nine Premier League goals (67%). He's 2/51.40 to score anytime but we can get 15/82.88 for him to score two or more and 8/19.00 for a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score two or more goals SBK 15/8

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick SBK 8/1

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Four games in-charge of Nottingham Forest for Ange Postecoglou yet still no wins. However, I don't want to read too much into them so far given only two were in the Premier League against different ends of the league (Arsenal and Burnley) and his other two games were the Europa League and Carabao Cup. If I had to bet here it would be Over 2.5 goals given it's priced as the underdog at 19/201.95 with Ange's four matches having seen 13 goals already (3.25 per-game). However, erring on the side of caution with them having travelled away in Europe in midweek and Sunderland having yet to score away from home.

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Are the danger signs on the Wolves dressing room walls? Five defeats out of five for the season and their now just 1/21.50 for relegation having began the season at 3/14.00. Going further back it's eight defeats in nine, and in all eight defeats they were losing at half-time. That's 6/52.20 to be repeated here but I prefer to back goals at the prices. 74% of Wolves away games saw Over 2.5 goals winners last season and only Liverpool (11) have scored more goals than Thomas Frank's Spurs (10). The last four meetings between the two have seen this bet won.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Tottenham v Wolves EXC 1.77

Mike Norman goes in-depth in his Tottenham v Wolves match preview - get his best bets here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now