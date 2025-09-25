Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1

Mbeumo backed to return with a bang

Minteh to be mint at the Bridge

Here's five of the best multi-duels to back this Saturday...

Brentford v Man United - Mbeumo to haunt Bees

Saturday 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1

Kevin Schade is the Bees' shot-king, or at least from their regular starters, and the German winger is fancied here to out-shoot Bruno Fernandes, despite the United star boasting superior numbers.

Schade registered four attempts in this exact fixture last season, scoring twice for good measure. Fernandes has taken on a shot every 60 minutes away from Old Trafford in 2025/26.

It's the visitors however who are tipped to win the most free-kicks, United impeded 60 times to Brentford's 43 this term. Patrick Dorgu v Nathan Collins is a decent match up in this instance.

Lastly, this fixture has produced 3.1 goals per 90 in the Premier League so let's go for a goalscorer. It feels scripted that Bryan Mbeumo will notch on his return to the Gtech.

- Kevin Schade to have more shots than Bruno Fernandes

- Patrick Dorgu to draw more fouls than Nathan Collins

- Bryan Mbuemo to score more than Kevin Schade

Recommended Bet Back Schade/Dorgu/Mbeumo over Fernandes/Collins/Schade SBK 19/1

Chelsea v Brighton - Minteh to outfire Pedro



Saturday 15:00

In his opening six outings for the Blues - including at the Club World Cup - Joao Pedro took on a shot every 29 minutes, a consistency that harvested five goals. In his most recent three appearances though he has taken on just a solitary attempt.

That opens the door for Yankuba Minteh who has posted single or multiple shots for the Seagulls in each of his last 11 starts.

In midfield, Yasin Ayari is backed to out-foul Moises Caicedo, the former committing three in his last league game. Caicedo tends to reserve his mischief for away fixtures, committing just 0.8 fouls per 90 in his last six at the Bridge.

Jan Paul van Hecke was backed in this column last week to draw the most fouls in his Match Up and he duly obliged. The defender could well trump Marc Cucurella this time out.

- Yankuba Minteh to have more shots than Joao Pedro

- Yasin Ayari to commit more fouls than Moises Caicedo

- Jan Paul van Hecke to draw more fouls than Marc Cucurella

Recommended Bet Back Minteh/Ayari/Van Hecke over Pedro/Caicedo/Cucurella SBK 60/1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Mateta to maintain form

Saturday 15:00

Mo Salah has registered four shots on target in five league outings this term. Jean-Philippe Mateta has posted seven. With the latter in great form and Palace at home, a rare opportunity to go against the Egyptian Prince tempts.

For shots we drop back into midfield and acknowledge Ryan Gravenberch's seven attempts in his last four outings. The Dutchman is also tipped to not test the ref's patience this Saturday, committing no fouls in last week's Merseyside derby or at Burnley prior. He appears to have cleaned up his act after getting sent off vs Palace on the final day of last season.

Will Hughes meanwhile is always a reliable go-to in this regard.

- Jean-Philippe Mateta to have more shots on target than Mo Salah

- Ryan Gravenberch to have more shots than Adam Wharton

- Will Hughes to out-foul Ryan Gravenberch

Recommended Bet Back Mateta/Gravenberch/Hughes over Salah/Wharton/Gravenberch SBK 14/1

Leeds v Bournemouth - In Stach we trust

Saturday 15:00

Sean Longstaff is tipped to foul more than his midfield counterpart Alex Scott at Elland Road. This is despite the latter's numbers exceeding Longstaff's in 2025.

Crucially, the Cherries man has been subbed in each of his last three starts, usually around the hour-mark. This could easily tip the balance, especially if the game is still up for grabs late-on.

Elsewhere, Anton Stach has to be strongly fancied in the shots market, after racking up three apiece vs Newcastle and Fulham before scoring against Wolves last weekend. It creates quite a contest pitting him against Bournemouth's shot-machine Antoine Semenyo but in Stach we trust.

For shots on target let's lean into the visitors with Evanilson posting multiples in two of his last four. Calvert-Lewin by comparison is a Steady Eddie, with singles across the board.

- Sean Longstaff to foul more than Alex Scott

- Anton Stach to have more shots than Antoine Semenyo

- Evanilson to have more shots on target than Dominic Calvert-Lewis

Recommended Bet Back Longstaff/Stach/Evanilson over Scott/Semenyo/Calvert-Lewin SBK 22/1

Man City v Burnley - Blues vs Blues

Saturday 15:00

Given the likely scenario that City dominate proceedings at the Etihad let's largely go with team-mate vs team-mate here. Before we do though, Kyle Walker is a good shout to out-foul his former team-mate Rodri.

The Clarets full-back sinned twice last time out. Remarkably, Rodri has committed just one foul to date in 2025/26.

For shots, Philip Walter Foden is tipped to register more attempts than Tijjani Reijnders as their team collectively build one attack after another.

There is very little to separate them in the stats but Foden looked so sharp midweek in the Carabao Cup, taking on three efforts, scoring from one.

Reijnders though is very well priced (13/10) to post more shots on target than Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger's 0.25 SOT per 90 this season saying it all.

- Kyle Walker to commit more fouls than Rodri

- Phil Foden to have more shots than Tijjani Reijnders

- Tijjani Reijnders to have more shots on target than Jeremy Doku

Recommended Bet Back Walker/Foden/Reijnders over Rodri/Reijnders/Doku SBK 25/1

