Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return

Bryan Mbeumo can net on his return to the Gtech

Bruno Fernandes and Kevin Schade can also feature in a Bet Builder

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Brentford v Man Utd

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1



Bees not really buzzing but yet to lose at home

It was always going to be a tough task to follow Thomas Frank, especially when making the jump from set-piece coach to manager.

So how is Keith Andrews doing since taking over the Bees? Sitting 17th after five matches and just one spot and one point above the drop zone seems around what many would have predicted. It's not been a disaster but there's no element of overperforming either.

Brentford have conceded at an average of two goals per game while their one win came against an Aston Villa side (one place below them in 18th) who have made a bafflingly poor start to the campaign.

If there is a bright spot it's that Brentford are yet to lose at home. As well as that narrow win over Villa - secured by an early goal from Dango Ouattara - they've played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Chelsea, taking the lead but needing a last-gasp equaliser from Fabio Carvalho to grab a point.

United still to make mark on the road

Despite the continuing soap opera and extra scrutiny that many Manchester United fans feel is unfair, the cold facts are that Ruben Amorim's side have the same number of points as local rivals City.

Then again, that haul of seven points is a pretty modest total and speaks just as much to Pep and co's mixed start to the campaign.

Six of those points have come at Old Trafford, the latest via a 2-1 win over Chelsea, while their two away assignments have resulted in a 1-1 draw at Fulham and a 3-0 loss in the derby.

Talking of away form, there's also, ahem, the little matter of their defeat to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup where United went 2-0 down and eventually lost on penalties.

Visitors clear favourites for revenge

Poor away form isn't just an ailment new to this season.

In the previous campaign, United won just four of their 19 away games, losing nine of them. Four wins was just one more than relegated Ipswich managed.

On that basis, backing Manchester United in any away game at 21/202.05 doesn't seem smart. That's the deal offered here, while Brentford are 12/53.40 and The Draw 14/53.80.

Furthermore, a head-to-head check shows that United have lost two of their last three away games at Brentford while visits to the capital show 15 defeats from the last 24 and just three wins. Day trips to London have been pretty miserable for United supporters.

Last year's game here was a wild 4-3 win for Brentford and I expect goals again this time, as does the market with Over 2.5 just 6/101.60.

Match Preview Brentford - Man Utd Brentford L D L W L D Man Utd W L W D L W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Mbeumo can enjoy goalscoring return

While I can't get on board a United win at the odds, it could be worth looking at some of their individual players.

This, of course, is a return to his former club for Bryan Mbeumo. And while it hasn't always been smooth sailing - he missed the final penalty that saw them crash out against Grimsby - the Cameroon international has been one of United's brighter sparks so far.

Mbeumo scored 20 times in 44 outings for Brentford last season and while he hasn't quite hit that one in two ratio for United, two in six is a decent enough start.

And the key is that it could easily have been better than that. Mbeumo has taken 15 shots in his opening five Premier League games and only Erling Haaland has gone for goal more often.

Those numbers along with Brentford's concession of 10 goals in five games suggests the 21/103.10 for Mbeumo to score anytime has plenty of appeal. Expect the non-celebration-against-former-club routine if he knocks one in.

Recommended Bet Back Bryan Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer SBK 21/10

Try trio in Bet Builder

Mbeumo is the main bet but I'll also try him in a Bet Builder along with one teammate and one player from the opposition.

For United, Bruno Fernandes may be playing slightly deeper but he's still making an impact, as shown by two goals in his last three games.

Also, an Opta stat shows he's made the most line-breaking passes into the opposition penalty area in the Premier League this season (8) and also ranks first for line-breaking passes that have led to a shot (8).

He's still United's first-choice penalty taker so given his eye for goal and playmaking abilities, Fernandes is worth a look in the To Score or Assist market. He's 10/111.91 for that in an individual bet.

Finally, the third leg is Kevin Schade to get on the scoresheet for Brentford.

The German scored twice in this fixture last year and also netted in the Bees' latest home game, the 2-2 draw with Chelsea. He's 12/53.40 anytime while he helps boost the treble to around 14/115.00.

If just looking for pops at goal, Fernandes and Mbeumo are 4/15.00 to combine for 4 or more shots on target.

Recommended Bet Back Bryan Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer, Bruno Fernandes To Score Or Assist & Kevin Schade Anytime Goalscorer on Bet Builder SBK 14/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now